Australia v England

Saturday, 10:55

Live on Sky Sports Action

England stunned by Wallabies

England cannot afford another defeat after losing their series opener but Australia are backed to prove too strong for them again in the second Test. The Wallabies produced a gutsy effort to recover in the second half, despite the first-half red card for Darcy Swain.

Eddie Jones came into the series with an unbeaten record as England coach in matches against Australia but this was scuppered by their 30-28 defeat in Perth.

England capitulated during the second half with tries from Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga'a and Pete Samu turning the contest on its head.

Debutants Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet came off the bench to score late consolations but this still could not mask the growing pressure on head coach Jones.

Centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman will make their debuts for England in Saturday's Brisbane Test. Scrum-half Van Poortvliet is promoted in place of Danny Care while Sam Underhill replaces Tom Curry after being ruled out with concussion. Australia are boosted by the availability of experienced prop Taniela Tupou.

Australia are building momentum and Dave Rennie's side will have taken a huge amount of confidence from defeating England despite playing with 14 men. The Wallabies deserve to be favourites and last weekend's run-out should have knocked off any rust in their game. Their dazzling second-half performance was too much for England and Australia can seal the series with a win by up to 12 points at 2/1.

New Zealand v Ireland

Saturday, 08:05

Live on Sky Sports Action

Ireland punished by All Blacks

Ireland were ruthlessly beaten by New Zealand at Eden Park and Andy Farrell's team will have to produce an exceptional performance to keep the series alive. The All Blacks scored six tries during their emphatic 42-19 victory over Ireland.

Johnny Sexton has been passed to fit to remain in the team for the second Test after recovering from a head injury. Wing Mack Hansen is the sole change to the side as he comes in for Keith Earls in Dunedin. Flanker Dalton Papalii replaces Sam Whitelock for New Zealand.

This looks a daunting prospect for Ireland and it will require a dramatic transformation to overcome the All Blacks. A home win is expected but the handicap mark of 13 points will be in the balance, if Ireland reproduce their Six Nations form. A preferred bet is to back Sevu Reece to score. The New Zealand wing crossed the line last weekend and has scored 14 tries in 18 Test matches.

South Africa v Wales

Saturday, 16:05

Live on Sky Sports Action

Wales suffer agonising defeat

Wales were desperately unlucky to lose their series opener against South Africa. The visitors led for much of the match but were sunk with the final play of the game as Damian Willemse's penalty kicked the Springboks to a fortunate 32-29 win in Pretoria.

South Africa's decision to make 14 changes for the second Test has sparked surprise in some quarters. Eben Etzebeth is the only player retained from last weekend's opening win.

In contrast, Wales have opted to make just one change with wing Alex Cuthbert replacing Josh Adams in the backline.

Wales have come in for some support at 5.49/2 after the team announcements during the week. Despite the major changes from South Africa, it is still a huge challenge for Wales to topple the world champions. There was only two points between them last week and it could be another close contest again. A win by no more than 12 points for the Springboks stands out at 3.1511/5.

Argentina v Scotland

Saturday, 20:10

Live on Sky Sports Action

Scotland push for Pumas response

Scotland need to level the series after their 26-18 defeat to a rejuvenated Argentina. Gregor Towsend opted to leave Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris behind for this summer's tour and the trio were certainly missed during their opening defeat.

Argentina started Michael Cheika's reign with a promising victory and the former Australia coach will be confident of building on this as they prepare for next year's World Cup. Scotland are boosted by the return of flanker Hamish Watson as he wins his 50th cap in Salta.

The Pumas were well worth their victory in the series opener and look well placed to back it up with another victory. Nine of the last 10 clashes between the teams have been decided by no more than 10 points and this contest should be similarly tight. A bet on Argentina winning again narrowly at 9/4 appeals.

