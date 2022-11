Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

England v New Zealand

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Amazon Prime Sport

England search for statement win

England face one of the toughest challenges in rugby on Saturday with a home clash against the All Blacks at Twickenham. Eddie Jones masterminded a World Cup semi-final triumph over New Zealand three years ago and the England coach is bullish about their chances of defeating them again this weekend.

With less than a year until the World Cup takes place in France, this is a significant contest in both teams' buildup. A victory will be a major boost for two sides expected to provide a challenge to the hosts and favourites for next year's tournament.

England still have plenty of work to do under Jones to put them in a strong position for the World Cup. Performances have been hit and miss, with England slumping to a shock defeat earlier this month against Argentina. Marcus Smith and Guy Porter both scored two tries in England's dominant 52-13 win over Japan last weekend.

Jack van Poortvliet, the 21-year-old scrum-half, starts for England ahead of Ben Youngs. Manu Tuilagi is selected at outside centre and Owen Farrell will win his 100th cap playing alongside him. Billy Vunipola starts at eight and Sam Simmonds plays at blindside flanker.

After their victory over the Brave Blossoms, Jones talked up England's chances of exposing the All Blacks' vulnerabilities.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster was under huge pressure earlier this year after a run of six defeats in eight matches.

Foster has steadied the ship but any aura of invincibilty is long gone.

All Blacks building momentum

New Zealand have had plenty of setbacks already this year, including a series defeat to Ireland and their first home loss against Argentina. The All Blacks have rallied though and won their last six matches but they were pushed all the way by Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday. Trailing 23-14 in the second half, New Zealand edged to a 31-23 victory.

Second row Brodie Retallick will return to the team, for his 100th cap, after serving his suspension for a red card in their win over Japan. Richie Mo'unga is recalled at fly-half with Beauden Barrett switching to full-back. Jordie Barrett partners Rieko Ioane at centre.

New Zealand are slight favourites at 1.738/11 for Saturday's showdown but it looks worth taking them on.

This is not a vintage All Blacks team and they have already shown weaknesses which can be exposed at Twickenham.

England's 19-7 victory in the World Cup semi-final is a blueprint for the hosts to follow this weekend and they face a less convincing New Zealand team.

The pace and trickery of Marcus Smith, coupled with the power of Tuilagi, Vunipola and Maro Itoje can put the pressure on a brittle All Blacks defence. An England win appeals at [2.58] but backing a home victory by up to 12 points offers enhanced value at 3.412/5. New Zealand have already lost four times in 2022 and England can expose their weaknesses with a memorable win at Twickenham.

