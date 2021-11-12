Autumn Internationals: England to claim entertaining win over Australia

England v Australia

Saturday, 17:30

England lifted by dominant Tonga win

England made a dominant start last weekend to their autumn programme after romping to victory over Tonga but Eddie Jones will be expecting a much tougher test on Saturday against Australia. Much has been said about England's lack of expansive rugby under Jones but there was a refreshing fusion of pace and energy to their 69-3 win at Twickenham.

Jonny May, Jamie George and Ben Youngs each scored twice as England ran in 11 tries to overwhelm Tonga.

A cameo off the bench from exciting fly-half Marcus Smith also delighted the home crowd with the Harlequins back scoring a try in the second half.

With young wing Adam Radwan also crossing the line there was plenty to be encouraged by even though the standard of opposition increases dramatically over the next two Tests.

Jones has handed Smith his third Test start for England with the rising star lining up at fly-half. Owen Farrell returns to the team with the captain shifting to inside centre. Manu Tuilagi makes only his second start as a wing for England. Uncapped Sale players Raffi Quirke and Bevan Rodd are on the bench but there is no room for Radwan in the squad.

Australia need reaction after Scotland loss

Australia's rivalry with England is no secret but the Wallabies have been second best during recent clashes. Jones has enjoyed the upper hand against his native country, with England winning all seven matches against Australia during his tenure. The most recent meeting was in the 2019 World Cup and England's 40-16 quarter-final win underlined their dominance.

The Wallabies have certainly suffered in recent years with the team struggling to compete with the best teams in the world. Dave Rennie took charge of Australia last year and his recent work has started to pay off with the team recently claiming back-to-back victories over world champions South Africa.

But Australia started their European tour with a disappointing 15-13 defeat to Scotland last weekend which ended their five-match winning run.

Rennie's options have been limited by the unavailability of Quade Cooper with the maverick back not travelling with the squad this autumn. Front-row injuries to Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou have also hurt their chances at Twickenham with England likely to target this area of weakness. Full-back Kurtley Beale is selected for his first start since the defeat to England two years ago.

A run of seven successive wins over Australia has rightly attributed to England being installed as short-priced favourites for this match. The hosts hold the edge and recent games have also been fairly convincing, with five of the last six victories by at least 16 points. England should win with something to spare again and it is worth backing them to cover a handicap of 12.5 points at 2.0621/20.

England have plenty of firepower in their attack and the pace and flair of their backline can propel them to another high-scoring win over the Wallabies. May has scored four tries in his last three matches against Australia and the prolific wing is fancied to cross the line again at 11/10. The excitement around Smith is justified and the 22-year-old fly-half can follow up last week's try with another at 15/8.

