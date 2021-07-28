To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Will Lions beat Boks to seal series on Saturday? Bettors make it 50/50

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Maro Itoje playing for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa
Maro Itoje was immense for the Lions in the first Test

Bettors make it 50/50 on the Betfair Exchange that the Lions will win Saturday's second Test and wrap up the series against South Africa says Max Liu...

The British Lions are 2.01/1 to win the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town this Saturday and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The Lions fought back from nine points down at half-time to win last week's first Test by 22-17. The performance was hailed by former Lions and by their coach Warren Gatland while the Boks came in for criticism after they let the lead slip on their own patch.

Warren Gatland British Lions.jpg

The win leaves the Lions as 1.412/5 to win the series while South Africa, who must avoid defeat on Saturday, drifted to 3.814/5. The draw is 27.026/1.

Lions favourites as teams prepare for Cape Town crunch

Both teams' preparations had been disrupted by the wave of covid-19 sweeping South Africa and the tour even looked in doubt. Organisers went to great lengths to get the Test on, however, and Lions fans will be glad they did.

The Lions looked out of sorts in the first-half and the Boks threatened to pull away thanks to Handre Pollard's four penalties. Gatland's men were a different team in the second-half, however, with Courtney Lawes taking the fight to the hosts.

lawes.jpg

Luke Cowan-Dickie went over for a try, Dan Biggar scored conversions and penalties. The Boks fought back but the Lions were able to withstand a late onslaught and claim a famous win.

If the Lions win on Saturday Gatland will become the first Lions head coach to avoid defeat in three series, after winning in Australia in 2013 and drawing the New Zealand series four years ago. It would be a towering achievement to place alongside the Grand Slams he won with Wales.

The Lions will take nothing for granted and know that, if they start slowly a second time, they probably won't be able to fight their way back into contention. Simon Mail will provide an in-depth betting preview.

