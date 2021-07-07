British & Irish Lions Odds: Gatland's men backed to win series in South Africa

The British & Irish Lions are 1.715/7 on the Exchange to win their three Test series against South Africa which begins on 24 July.

The Tests will be played on consecutive Saturday's and bettors are confident that the tourists will emerge victorious over the World Champions. South Africa are 2.47/5 in the series outright betting.

Uncertainty has surrounded both teams' preparations for the series due to Covid-19. The Lions warm-up match against was postponed due to positive tests in the hosts camp.

The Lions are due to play The Sharks tonight at 7pm BST although the Lions confirmed in the build-up that a member of the management team had tested positive for Covid, two players were isolating and the rest of the tour party were awaiting results of tests.

South Africa, meanwhile, had to abandon plans for a warm-up match against Georgia due to the virus.

Lions backed to go one better than 2017 draw

The Lions tours are one of the most prestigious events in world rugby and they only come around every four years. The team is drawn from internationals from the England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland and heads to the southern hemisphere for three Test series.

The last Lions tour, for which Gatland was also in charge, ended in a 1-1 draw between the Lions and New Zealand. It was a tantalisingly close contest, with the third Test ending in a nail-biting 15-15 draw after Owen Farrell kicked a 77th minute penalty to draw the Lions level.

It would be disappointing then if the series were further affected by Covid, although South African rugby officials have stressed that it would be "pretty trivial" compared to the damage that a third wave of Covid-19 is currently wreaking in the country.

The Lions beat Japan at Murrayfield before they set off for South Africa. Last Saturday they beat Sigma Lions 54-14 with Wales winger Josh Adams scoring four tries.

They are scheduled to play South Africa 'A' Team next Wednesday before a final warm-up against DHL Stormers three days later. The following Saturday, the first Test is scheduled to be played in Cape Town. The tourists are 1.84/5 to open with a win.