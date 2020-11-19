Autumn Nations Cup: England to overpower Ireland in Twickenham clash

Six Nations champions to repeat win

England v Ireland

Saturday, 15:00

England made a dominant start to the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup and the World Cup finalists can establish control of their group with a win at home to Ireland this weekend. Eddie Jones' side had few problems easing past Georgia last weekend. Jamie George scored a hat-trick in England's 40-0 win at Twickenham but a more significant test will be expected against Ireland.

George Ford starts on the bench after returning from injury with captain Owen Farrell remaining at fly-half. England select an unchanged backline but forward Jack Willis is left out despite scoring on his debut last week. Jones has restored the World Cup pairing of flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill as he looks to overpower Ireland.

Ireland looking for statement win

Ireland also made a winning start to the competition after claiming a convincing 32-9 home win against Wales. It was the ideal response from Andy Farrell's side following their closing Six Nations defeat in France. Ireland head to Twickenham without several key players though, with Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw ruled out due to injury. Ross Byrne takes over at fly-half while Bundee Aki replaces Henshaw in the centre.

England outmuscled Ireland in their most recent clash with the hosts winning 24-12 back in February's Six Nations contest. The result flattered Ireland with England leading 17-0 at half-time.

The recent meetings have been dominated by England with wins in their last three games against Ireland. It points heavily towards the hosts, especially with their record at Twickenham where they are unbeaten for two years. England are short-priced favourites and the handicap mark at 12 looks in the balance. Preference is to side with Jones' side to win by between 11 and 20 points at 11/4. Three of their last four wins over Ireland have been by this margin.

Wales desperate to end losing run

Wales v Georgia

Saturday, 17:15

It has been a year to forget for Wales with Wayne Pivac's first season in charge only proving how much the team have missed Warren Gatland and Shaun Edwards. An opening win over Italy masked the problems to come with their defence badly exposed during the Six Nations. Wales finished second bottom with only one win and are on a miserable run of six successive defeats.

Georgia are trying to make their case for inclusion in the Six Nations but the gulf in class was laid out by their heavy defeat against England. Georgia have strength in the forward pack but their creative limitations were apparent at Twickenham after failing to score a point. This weekend's game is a big opportunity for them to attack a team short on confidence.

Wales have beaten Georgia in their two previous games but the hosts come into this match with huge pressure on their shoulders after a dreadful run. Pivac cannot afford for his team to slip up in this contest and Wales will surely end their losing streak. But covering a 24-point handicap is far from guaranteed in their current form and it looks worth backing Georgia with a significant advantage.

Scotland aiming to topple France again

Scotland v France

Sunday, 15:00

Scotland's recent resurgence continued after a challenging 28-17 win in Italy last weekend. Gregor Townsend's side were nowhere near their best but still managed to earn their fifth successive victory, to send them into the France game with momentum and confidence. Closing Six Nations wins over this weekend's opponents and Wales have continued the progress made this year and the team boasted the best defensive record in the competition.

France impressed during the Six Nations, only missing out on the title on points difference, winning four of their five matches. This young France team appear to be heading in the right direction under Fabien Galthie with peaking for the home World Cup in 2023 their main target. France were handed a 28-0 win against Fiji after their Autumn Nations Cup opponents were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

Scotland are outsiders to win this match and the hosts appear to have been wrongly dismissed for this game. Back in March, Scotland defeated France 28-17 and a repeat certainly should not be ruled out. Instead, backing Townsend's side with a generous seven-point handicap is a confident selection in a match which is likely to be very close.

