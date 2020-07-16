US Presidential Election Latest: Republicans drift in Texas as Biden targets red states

You know the saying: "Don't mess with Texas." But that's exactly what Democratic Party presidential hopeful Joe Biden appears to be doing as he targets the state in a bid to end Republican dominance there.

There are signs in the betting that it might be paying off as the Republicans have drifted to [1.59] - having been backed at [1.28] - while the Dems are into [2.58].

Biden is [1.66] to win November's election while Donald Trump is [2.86].

Biden is the shortest price of any challenger to an encumbent in US election betting history and today a new poll gave Biden a 15-point lead in the race for the White House:

Former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up a 15-point lead over President Trump, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll that also spells out bad news for the President on the economy, his most important selling point for reelection https://t.co/sCQ9r9qkqe ? CNN (@CNN) July 16, 2020

But, while it's welcome news to the Democrats, they won't get too carried away by the betting, or Biden's positive polling, as Trump upset the odds to beat Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Biden targets red states

This week Biden launched his first campaign video in Texas which focused on the Covid-19 pandemic. The former-VP told Texans: "I will not abandon you, we're all in this together."

It was a clear rebuke to Trump who has been heavily criticised for his handling of the pandemic as American casualties have soared.

The move signals Biden's attempts to draw support in states long considered a Republican stronghold as the 2020 campaign trail begins to heat up and the pandemic continues.

In the key state of Florida, which the Republicans won in 2016, the Democrats are [1.62].

There's a long way to go in election 2020. Biden is yet to be confirmed as the Democratic candidate, although that will be a formality in a few weeks, while the race to be his running mate remains a fascinating one.