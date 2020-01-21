US Politics: Trump massive odds-on to survive impeachment and win re-election

Bettors are in little doubt that Donald Trump will survive impeachment proceedings and fight the US Presidential election. As the US Senate prepares to hear arguments for and against the president's impeachment the president, he is [1.01] on the Betfair Exchange not to be convicted while you can get [55.0] on a conviction.

At the same time, the odds on Trump winning re-election in this years' presidential election are shortening - yes, shortening - as he looks set to ride out the Democrats' attempts to impeach him. Trump is for re-election [1.83], although it remains to be seen which Democrat candidate will run against him.

Former-vice president Joe Biden [2.74] (pictured above) is the favourite to win the nomination followed by Bernie Sanders [4.5].

The race should look much clearer after the all-important Iowa Caucus on 3 February.

Trump only third US president to face trial

Senators will hear from prosecutors that Trump is guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" but he is likely to survive because the Republican Party have a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Trump, who faces accusations that he threatened US national security with his conduct towards Ukraine, is only the third American president in history to face such a trial.

Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "With President Trump's impeachment trial starting today, his odds of being re-elected later this year have never been shorter on the Betfair Exchange and he's now odds-on from evens at the end of last year to win the 2020 US Presidential Election."

