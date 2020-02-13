US Politics: Sanders wins New Hampshire primary, while Biden falters

Bernie Sanders emerged victorious in this week's Democratic primary contest in New Hampshire - one of the first steps to securing the party's nomination to take on Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

It was a bad night for former vice-president Joe Biden, who finished fifth overall, based on ballots cast by more than 287,000 Democratic voters in the state.

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, who has also been touted as one of the frontrunners in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, was fourth.

'Beginning of the end'

Sanders came out on top in the New Hampshire primary after winning nearly 26% of the vote, putting him narrowly ahead of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar also had a good night, enjoying a surprise resurgence to finish third ahead of Warren and Biden.

Two of the outside contenders for the Democratic nomination, technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado senator Michael Bennet, dropped out of the race.

The results mean that both Sanders and Buttigieg will have nine of the 24 delegates representing New Hampshire at the Democratic national convention in July, where the party's presidential nominee will be confirmed based on the total number of delegates won.

Klobuchar will have the backing of the remaining six delegates from New Hampshire, while both Warren and Biden received no delegates.

Sanders hailed his victory in the primary as "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump".

The 72-year-old Vermont senator tweeted: "Our victory in New Hampshire isn't about me. It's about us. It's about the movement our supporters, volunteers and grassroots donors built, which will transform this country."

Buttigieg celebrated a "phenomenal" night for his campaign and looked ahead to the forthcoming presidential election, saying: "This is our one shot not just to end the era of Donald Trump, but to launch the era that must come next."

As for those who faltered in New Hampshire, Warren said she would continue fighting for the Democratic nomination despite receiving no delegates, adding: "Our campaign is built for the long haul and we are just getting started."

Biden tweeted: "Nobody told me the road would be easy, but together we can and will win."

What's next for the Democratic candidates?

The New Hampshire primary and last week's Iowa caucus were just the first steps in the process of the Democratic party selecting its presidential nominee. Since both states are largely rural and white, they aren't seen as truly representative of the larger Democratic electorate.

Sanders and Buttigieg may have performed well so far, but now face the challenge of gaining support from a broader and more diverse coalition of voters across the country.

The next stage of the race is the Nevada caucuses on February 22, followed a week later by the South Carolina primary, where the contenders will be vying to win the support of 54 delegates.

After that, the focus will shift to Super Tuesday on March 3, when 15 states and territories - encompassing a total of 1,344 delegates - will cast their votes.

The field of contenders will be gradually whittled down ahead of the Democratic national convention taking place in Wisconsin from July 13 to 16, where the party's final nominee to take on Trump will be announced.

American voters will go to the polls in the presidential election on November 3.

Trump responds

As events were unfolding in New Hampshire, the president took to Twitter to offer his views on the Democratic contenders.

Trump said Warren was "having a really bad night" and "sending signals that she wants out".

He noted it was "very interesting" to see that Buttigieg was "doing pretty well" in the primary and "giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money".

The president also boasted over his "record-setting number of voters" in both New Hampshire and Iowa, adding: "I will win both states in November."

Turning his attention to other subjects, Trump used Twitter to celebrate the fact that Wall Street set fresh records this week, partly thanks to increased optimism that the coronavirus outbreak can be contained.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were up by approximately 0.9% on Wednesday (February 12), while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.

Asian markets were less buoyant, with Shanghai's SSE Composite Index down 0.71% on Thursday and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropping by 0.34%.