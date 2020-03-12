US Politics: Market panic continues as Trump bans travel from Europe

Donald Trump has announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe to the US, as part of the American government's efforts to combat coronavirus.

Concern over the spread of the novel virus - technically known as Covid-19 - has continued to escalate this week, with the World Health Organisation officially declaring the outbreak a pandemic.

There are now 1,135 confirmed cases of the virus in the US, with 38 deaths. The Trump administration has faced criticism for its management of the situation, but the president attempted to ease fears in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening (March 11).

The coronavirus outbreak has sent many global stock markets into freefall, and early indications suggested Trump's speech did little to calm investors.

'Lifesaving' action

In only his second ever Oval Office address, the president announced "strong but necessary" restrictions on travel to the US from the 26 European countries in the Schengen border-free travel area. The 30-day ban, which is due to take effect from Friday, does not apply to the UK and Ireland, or to American citizens returning from Europe.

During his speech, Trump described Covid-19 as a "foreign virus" and said the European Union had "failed to take the same precautions" as the US in preventing its spread.

"The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States," the president said.

"We made a lifesaving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe."

He also insisted that "this is not a financial crisis", but a "temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world".

There was confusion in the wake of the announcement, with Trump initially saying the travel suspension would "apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo" coming into the US from Europe, but later tweeting that trade would "in no way be affected".

"The restriction stops people not goods," he said.

Democrats 'alarmed'

Senior Democrats responded to the Oval Office address by arguing that, during a "public health crisis", the best thing the president can do to protect the American people and economy is to "focus on fighting the spread of the coronavirus itself".

"Alarmingly, the president did not say how the administration will address the lack of coronavirus testing kits throughout the United States," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi in a joint statement.

They also called on Republicans in the House and the Senate to give their support to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which proposes measures including free testing for the virus, paid emergency leave for workers and food security assistance.

The decision to suspend travel from 26 European countries also raised eyebrows in the medical community, with Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University, noting that "most of Europe is as safe as the US".

He tweeted that Covid-19 is "already here", adding: "Germs don't respect borders."

Markets unconvinced

The accelerating coronavirus outbreak has rocked global stock markets in recent weeks, and the US government's decision to suspend travel from Europe appeared to compound investors' fears overnight on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is already in bear market territory, having plummeted more than 20% from the record highs witnessed in mid-February. This ended a historic bull market run that started all the way back in March 2009.

On Wednesday, the Dow dropped by more than 5.8%, while the S&P 500 fell by 4.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.7%. Market futures suggested the slide would continue on Thursday, indicating opening falls of more than 4% on all three of the main Wall Street indexes.

Analysts said investors had been hoping for a more concrete set of actions to shield the economy from the effects of coronavirus, as well as a comprehensive medical plan.

Jeffrey Halley, a market analyst at foreign exchange firm Oanda, said the lack of such measures in Trump's speech "has probably disappointed markets more than anything".

The lower opening expected on Wall Street today reflects trends seen all over the world, with the FTSE 100 plunging by 5.7% on Thursday morning and Germany's DAX index losing 5.8% of its value.