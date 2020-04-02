US Politics: Biden reaches out to Trump administration over coronavirus crisis

2020 presidential campaign hopeful Joe Biden could soon hold talks with president Donald Trump regarding possible ways to improve the nation's response to the pandemic.

The development follows several days of scathing criticism of the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the US by the former vice president.

A time to put political rhetoric aside

Trump was asked whether he would consider collaborating more closely with one of his key political rivals around the nation's coronavirus response in his daily press briefing, to which the president responded: "I would absolutely take his call."

It comes after the former vice president said in several interviews that more should be done by the Trump administration to support state governments in containing and managing the outbreak, rather than lambasting individual governors over their actions.

Biden also publicly criticised the president's perceived slow response to the epidemic, as well as his playing down of the severity of the situation.

"The president said he's a wartime president. This is a war against this virus. He should act like a wartime president," Biden stated.

This frosty and sometimes antagonistic rhetoric between the two frontrunners to be named the next president of the US has led some to question whether either party is truly focused on how to deliver the best response to this crisis or are more concerned with political point scoring.

"Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call," said Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager.

Significant consequences for everyone

Cases of coronavirus in the US continue to increase, with a total of 215,344 individuals testing positive to the virus so far and the number of deaths rising to more than 5,000.

Globally, the number of people testing positive for the virus is expected to rise to more than one million today (April 2nd), with the impact of the pandemic meaning countries and economies around the world are feeling the pressure.

Lockdowns for non-essential workers continue in states across the US and countries across Europe, with many nations forced to implement measures of social distancing that mean large swathes of the population are being asked to stay at home.

The Nasdaq continued to face significant headwinds in trading today with a fall of 4.41% - this comes despite a minor rally in the index following the recent announcement of a multi-trillion dollar bailout package for US businesses.

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 continues to trade significantly lower than its 12-month average, having fallen from a peak of more than 7,600 in mid-January to around 5,450 at present.

It's a similar story in other markets as well, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause disruption to trading and negative sentiment around when a sustained recovery could begin.

