</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html&rfr=2573">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-tips-back-our-second-round-four-fold-at-odds-close-to-112-280823-629.html">EFL Cup Tips: Back our second round four-fold at odds close to 11/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/getafe-v-alaves-la-liga-tips-best-bets-21-5-bet-builder-on-cards-and-fouls-270823-840.html">Getafe v Alaves Tips: Dirty deeds can land 21/5 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-fate-to-put-rivals-to-the-sword-at-cartmel-280823-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fate to put rivals to the sword at Cartmel</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-back-a-camilla-pb-in-62-1-cartmel-double-270823-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back a Camilla PB in 62/1 Cartmel double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-becketts-youngster-6-4-is-up-to-the-task-270823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Beckett's youngster 6/4 is up to the task</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/omega-european-masters-2023-betting-preview-fitzpatrick-seeks-third-crans-success-280823-167.html">Omega European Masters: Fitzpatrick seeks third Crans success </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/omega-european-masters-2023-players-form-guide-230823-779.html">Omega European Masters 2023: Course and current form stats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-hovland-hoovers-up-at-east-lake-280823-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Hovland hoovers up at East Lake</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/st-kitts-nevis-patriots-v-trinbago-knight-riders-cpl-tips-batters-to-the-fore-270823-194.html">St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Batters to the fore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-oval-invincibles-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-have-edge-270823-194.html">Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles The Hundred Final Tips: Originals have edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/caribbean-premier-league-tips-matches-ten-and-eleven-warriors-may-edge-it-260823-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches Ten and Eleven: Warriors may edge it</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/mens-us-open-day-tips-shelton-short-priced-after-poor-run-of-form-280823-778.html">Men's US Open Day 1 Tips: Shelton short-priced after poor run of form</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/womens-us-open-day-1-tips-mertens-can-get-back-to-winning-ways-against-bjorklund-280823-778.html">Women's US Open Day 1 Tips: Mertens can get back to winning ways against Bjorklund</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-tips-paul-capable-of-getting-through-third-quarter-260823-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Tips: Paul capable of getting through third quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-six-points-to-watch-in-the-first-republican-tv-debate-220823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Six points to watch in the first Republican TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-trump-indictments-will-prove-catastrophic-for-republicans-150823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Trump indictments will prove catastrophic for GOP</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/european-masters-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-220823-171.html">European Masters Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/world-athletics-championships-betting-tips-back-rowden-25-1-among-five-brits-to-watch-170823-186.html">World Athletics Championships: Back Rowden at 25/1 among five Brits to watch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-robert-helenius-tips-back-aj-to-end-the-nordic-nightmare-early-110823-746.html">Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Back AJ to end the Nordic Nightmare early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Tennis.220x157.jpg');"> <div><h4>US Open Tennis Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-28">28 August 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?", "name": "US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?", "description": "Paul Krishnamurty reflects on a big week towards the 2024 US Election and updates the state of play in the race for Republican nominee...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-28T15:09:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-28T15:58:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Krishnamurty reflects on a big week towards the 2024 US Election and updates the state of play in the race for Republican nominee... Ramaswamy tactics may not work DeSantis remains well-placed Haley the big mover from first debate We've had several days to digest and react to the first Republican debate. Several polls have been published regarding the debate winner and updating the race. All point to the same conclusion - Donald Trump remains totally dominant. Not only did a clear alternative fail to emerge, but the debate itself came across as chaotic, farcical and extreme. If you watched the Republican Presidential debate, who do you think won?Ramaswamy 22%Haley 21%DeSantis 15%Christie 2%Pence 2%Scott 1%Burgum 1%Hutchinson 0%.@InsiderPolling, 850 likely Republican voters, 8/24 pic.twitter.com/cO6VHlgjxM -- Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 28, 2023 Who do you believe won the Republican debate?Haley 23%DeSantis 22%Pence 12%Christie 10%Ramaswamy 9%Burgum 5%Scott 3%Hutchinson 0%.@PatriotPolling, 750 RV, 8/24https://t.co/M6xUnqOwE5 pic.twitter.com/2InO5ME26i -- Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 27, 2023 2024 National Republican Primary (Shift since 8/20):Trump 58% (=)DeSantis 14% (=)Ramaswamy 11% (+1)Pence 6% (=)Christie 4% (+1)Haley 3% (=)Scott 3% (=)Hutchinson 0% (-1)Burgum 0% (=)Suarez 0% (=)Hurd 0% (=).@MorningConsult, 1,256 RV, 8/24 https://t.co/Juy6hDJh0i -- Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 27, 2023 Ramaswamy is Trump's man Much of that chaos and extremity stemmed from the performance of Vivek Ramaswamy. I said weeks ago that he was being lined up to be Trump's running mate, and his actions strengthened that suspicion. Like Trump in 2016, Ramaswamy acts as a chaos agent, consuming all the attention with noise, distractions, divisive talking points and hits on opponents. He sought to bully rivals into committing to pardoning Trump. He smeared Zelensky and was clear he would stop funding Ukraine - a key dividing line. At the weekend, he even managed to garner attention from a weaponised talking point about the Ku Klux Klan. The trick doesn't seem to be working this time though, at least based on the polls or betting. He drifted from [15.0] to [22.0], and [9.0] to [15.0], for the presidency and nomination respectively. Ramaswamy isn't Trump. Roughly half this electorate don't want Trump. It seems illogical that they would choose a non-celebrity copycat. I think he's entitled to be favourite for the Republican Vice Presidential Nominee, because this appears the plan, but there is probably a scandal looming over his business dealings. Solid performance from DeSantis Ron DeSantis remains on the ropes, betting wise and set against a very hostile narrative. However I thought he produced a solid performance from the centre stage as race leader without Trump. His message is a clear one - if you want far-Right, culture wars-led, arguably fascist government, I'm delivering precisely that in Florida, and winning big. We know the GOP primary audience want that, given their devotion to Trump. DeSantis polls very respectably in the early primary states and fares best in second choices from Trump voters. If at some stage Trump becomes ineligible, he will be in a very strong position. Reports suggest his team are planning for the long haul, and a delegate count at the convention. The big problem for DeSantis is being under attack from all sides. As a credible challenger to Trump, he's in the firing line from that formidable meme machine. Any negative is given the worst context, amplified and political opponents across the board pile on. I can see parallels with Trump's 2016 challenger, Ted Cruz. Also like Cruz, it doesn't help the DeSantis cause to be running away from a confrontation with Trump. He didn't mention the name even once on Wednesday. When candidates were asked whether Mike Pence was right to certify the 2020 election result, DeSantis only did so after delay, looking extremely awkward. Haley and Pence performed well Nikki Haley must be considered one of the debate winners, coming across as by far the best general election candidate. Her relatively moderate language will play much better with independent voters. I'm not surprised her presidential odds have halved from [65.0] to [32.0]. Whether her slight jump in the polls heralds something bigger than being leader of a minority NeverTrump faction, remains to be seen. Pence also put up a strong defence, against an often hostile crowd. He had the most talking time, and went hard against Ramaswamy, contrasting his governing experience versus the 38 year-old outsider's lack of any. He is in this race for the long haul and might end up being the choice of the anti-Trump faction, perhaps finishing a distant second when the rest endorse Trump to try and save their careers. Chris Christie's tribute to his actions on Jan 6th speaks to that theory. Playing chief attack dog against Trump in this race, Christie can't win. He's hated by a vast number of Republicans and was constantly booed by the audience. I expect he stays in through the New Hampshire Primary then endorses an alternative to Trump. That may well be Pence. As for the other three, Tim Scott had a quiet night and has dropped back sharply in the betting. His style is more conversational and not obviously suited to these cage fight debates. Doug Burgum and Asa Hutchinson only contributed occasionally, and forgettably. Neither will go anywhere. Scope remains for dramatic Trump exit The bigger question is less whether they can beat Trump in a challenge - for which there is little or no evidence - than whether Trump ends up being removed from the ballot. Again, there is zero indication, but backing odds of 3.6 carries huge risk. Cross-party attempts to block him from the ballot via the 14th Amendment, having participated in an insurrection, are ramping up again. Such a plan is fraught with legal difficulties and would be catastrophic for the Republican Party. Its not an idea I'm taking seriously. Nevertheless, I do strongly believe the GOP audience isn't prepared for the effect on their hero of these multiple indictments. Anything, from Trump withdrawing after cutting a plea deal with prosecutors, to fleeing the country, to simply burning whatever support he retains with an insane, televised court appearance are possibilities. What polls do tell us is that Trump's support drops if he is convicted. The details in the indictments are devastating. Remember, these cases will dominate the news agenda during the primaries. Chaos beckons. Much could change from December In the short-term, I doubt that realisation hits home. For the next three months, expect little headway from rivals. Merely some interchanging of positions. But once the Iowa Caucus campaigning hits full throttle in December, we may see some drama. Thus my plan is to prepare for that drama, and further later in the cycle, as the convention approaches. DeSantis is right to prepare for a delegate count. I can see a scenario where two or three candidates are left as options during a brokered convention. DeSantis, Haley and Pence. If so, the Florida Governor would be an overwhelming favourite. [19.0] for the presidency has plenty of trading potential. Back Ron DeSantis for 2024 Election Winner @ [19.0] Bet now *Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Krishnamurty", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_krishnamurty" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Florida Governor Ron DeSantis"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ron DeSantis may be under-rated in the betting</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.178163916" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.178163916">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=US%20Election%20Odds%20and%20Analysis%3A%20Where%20does%20the%20GOP%20race%20go%20from%20here%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html&text=US%20Election%20Odds%20and%20Analysis%3A%20Where%20does%20the%20GOP%20race%20go%20from%20here%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Krishnamurty reflects on a big week towards the 2024 US Election and updates the state of play in the race for Republican nominee...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Ramaswamy tactics may not work</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>DeSantis remains well-placed</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Haley the big mover from first debate</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>We've had several days to digest and react to the first Republican debate. Several polls have been published regarding the debate winner and updating the race. All point to the same conclusion - Donald Trump remains totally dominant. Not only did a clear alternative fail to emerge, but the debate itself came across as chaotic, farcical and extreme.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">If you watched the Republican Presidential debate, who do you think won?<br><br>Ramaswamy 22%<br>Haley 21%<br>DeSantis 15%<br>Christie 2%<br>Pence 2%<br>Scott 1%<br>Burgum 1%<br>Hutchinson 0%<br><br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/InsiderPolling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InsiderPolling</a>, 850 likely Republican voters, 8/24 <a href="https://t.co/cO6VHlgjxM">pic.twitter.com/cO6VHlgjxM</a></p> -- Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) <a href="https://twitter.com/Politics_Polls/status/1695971556005171428?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Who do you believe won the Republican debate?<br><br>Haley 23%<br>DeSantis 22%<br>Pence 12%<br>Christie 10%<br>Ramaswamy 9%<br>Burgum 5%<br>Scott 3%<br>Hutchinson 0%<br><br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/PatriotPolling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatriotPolling</a>, 750 RV, 8/24<a href="https://t.co/M6xUnqOwE5">https://t.co/M6xUnqOwE5</a> <a href="https://t.co/2InO5ME26i">pic.twitter.com/2InO5ME26i</a></p> -- Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) <a href="https://twitter.com/Politics_Polls/status/1695669590003454222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">2024 National Republican Primary (Shift since 8/20):<br><br>Trump 58% (=)<br>DeSantis 14% (=)<br>Ramaswamy 11% (+1)<br>Pence 6% (=)<br>Christie 4% (+1)<br>Haley 3% (=)<br>Scott 3% (=)<br>Hutchinson 0% (-1)<br>Burgum 0% (=)<br>Suarez 0% (=)<br>Hurd 0% (=)<br><br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/MorningConsult?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MorningConsult</a>, 1,256 RV, 8/24 <a href="https://t.co/Juy6hDJh0i">https://t.co/Juy6hDJh0i</a></p> -- Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) <a href="https://twitter.com/Politics_Polls/status/1695901127991033890?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><h2>Ramaswamy is Trump's man</h2><p></p><p>Much of that chaos and extremity stemmed from the performance of Vivek Ramaswamy. I said weeks ago that he was being lined up to be Trump's running mate, and his actions strengthened that suspicion.</p><p>Like Trump in 2016, Ramaswamy acts as a chaos agent, consuming all the attention with noise, distractions, divisive talking points and hits on opponents. He sought to bully rivals into committing to pardoning Trump. He smeared Zelensky and was clear he would stop funding Ukraine - a key dividing line. At the weekend, he even managed to garner attention from a weaponised talking point about the Ku Klux Klan.</p><p>The trick doesn't seem to be working this time though, at least based on the polls or betting. He drifted from <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b>, and <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>, for the presidency and nomination respectively.</p><p>Ramaswamy isn't Trump. Roughly half this electorate don't want Trump. It seems illogical that they would choose a non-celebrity copycat. I think he's entitled to be favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.190717853">Republican Vice Presidential Nominee</a></strong>, because this appears the plan, but there is probably a scandal looming over his business dealings.</p><h2>Solid performance from DeSantis</h2><p></p><p>Ron DeSantis remains on the ropes, betting wise and set against a very hostile narrative. However I thought he produced a solid performance from the centre stage as race leader without Trump. His message is a clear one - if you want far-Right, culture wars-led, arguably fascist government, I'm delivering precisely that in Florida, and winning big.</p><p>We know the GOP primary audience want that, given their devotion to Trump. DeSantis polls very respectably in the early primary states and fares best in second choices from Trump voters. If at some stage Trump becomes ineligible, he will be in a very strong position. Reports suggest his team are planning for the long haul, and a delegate count at the convention.</p><p>The big problem for DeSantis is being under attack from all sides. As a credible challenger to Trump, he's in the firing line from that formidable meme machine. Any negative is given the worst context, amplified and political opponents across the board pile on. I can see parallels with Trump's 2016 challenger, Ted Cruz.</p><p>Also like Cruz, it doesn't help the DeSantis cause to be running away from a confrontation with Trump. He didn't mention the name even once on Wednesday. When candidates were asked whether Mike Pence was right to certify the 2020 election result, DeSantis only did so after delay, looking extremely awkward.</p><h2>Haley and Pence performed well</h2><p></p><p>Nikki Haley must be considered one of the debate winners, coming across as by far the best general election candidate. Her relatively moderate language will play much better with independent voters. I'm not surprised her presidential odds have halved from <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b>. Whether her slight jump in the polls heralds something bigger than being leader of a minority NeverTrump faction, remains to be seen.</p><p>Pence also put up a strong defence, against an often hostile crowd. He had the most talking time, and went hard against Ramaswamy, contrasting his governing experience versus the 38 year-old outsider's lack of any. He is in this race for the long haul and might end up being the choice of the anti-Trump faction, perhaps finishing a distant second when the rest endorse Trump to try and save their careers.</p><p>Chris Christie's tribute to his actions on Jan 6th speaks to that theory. Playing chief attack dog against Trump in this race, Christie can't win. He's hated by a vast number of Republicans and was constantly booed by the audience. I expect he stays in through the New Hampshire Primary then endorses an alternative to Trump. That may well be Pence.</p><p>As for the other three, Tim Scott had a quiet night and has dropped back sharply in the betting. His style is more conversational and not obviously suited to these cage fight debates. Doug Burgum and Asa Hutchinson only contributed occasionally, and forgettably. Neither will go anywhere.</p><h2>Scope remains for dramatic Trump exit</h2><p></p><p>The bigger question is less whether they can beat Trump in a challenge - for which there is little or no evidence - than whether Trump ends up being removed from the ballot. Again, there is zero indication, but backing odds of 3.6 carries huge risk. Cross-party attempts to block him from the ballot via the 14th Amendment, having participated in an insurrection, are ramping up again.</p><p>Such a plan is fraught with legal difficulties and would be catastrophic for the Republican Party. Its not an idea I'm taking seriously. Nevertheless, I do strongly believe the GOP audience isn't prepared for the effect on their hero of these multiple indictments. Anything, from Trump withdrawing after cutting a plea deal with prosecutors, to fleeing the country, to simply burning whatever support he retains with an insane, televised court appearance are possibilities.</p><p>What polls do tell us is that Trump's support drops if he is convicted. The details in the indictments are devastating. Remember, these cases will dominate the news agenda during the primaries. Chaos beckons.</p><h2>Much could change from December</h2><p></p><p>In the short-term, I doubt that realisation hits home. For the next three months, expect little headway from rivals. Merely some interchanging of positions. But once the Iowa Caucus campaigning hits full throttle in December, we may see some drama.</p><p>Thus my plan is to prepare for that drama, and further later in the cycle, as the convention approaches. DeSantis is right to prepare for a delegate count. I can see a scenario where two or three candidates are left as options during a brokered convention. DeSantis, Haley and Pence. If so, the Florida Governor would be an overwhelming favourite. <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> for the presidency has plenty of trading potential.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ron DeSantis for 2024 Election Winner @ <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.176878927" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong>*Follow Paul <a href="https://twitter.com/paulmotty?lang=en-gb" target="_blank" rel="noopener">on Twitter</a> and check out his website, <a href="http://politicalgambler.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Political Gambler</a>.<br></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.176878927">Back Ron DeSantis for 2024 Election Winner @ <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b></a> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.176878927" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>USA - Presidential Election 2024: USA - Presidential Election 2024 (Election Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 5 November, 11.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Joe Biden</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joe Biden" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="2.86" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6816445">2.86</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joe Biden" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="2.88" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6816445">2.88</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Donald Trump</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Donald Trump" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="3.65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10874213">3.65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Donald Trump" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="3.75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10874213">3.75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vivek Ramaswamy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vivek Ramaswamy" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="52685847">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vivek Ramaswamy" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="52685847">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gavin Newsom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gavin Newsom" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14253825">18.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gavin Newsom" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="19" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14253825">19</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ron DeSantis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ron DeSantis" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="30371713">18.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ron DeSantis" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="30371713">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert F.Kennedy Jr</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert F.Kennedy Jr" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53349422">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert F.Kennedy Jr" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53349422">22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michelle Obama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michelle Obama" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8313395">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michelle Obama" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8313395">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nikki Haley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nikki Haley" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6196629">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nikki Haley" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6196629">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kamala Harris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kamala Harris" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12126964">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kamala Harris" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12126964">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Glenn Youngkin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Glenn Youngkin" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41418136">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Glenn Youngkin" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41418136">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tim Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tim Scott" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10841383">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tim Scott" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10841383">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Christie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Christie" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5012997">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Christie" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5012997">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mike Pence</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mike Pence" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4296631">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mike Pence" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="4296631">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Elizabeth Warren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Elizabeth Warren" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6364522">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Elizabeth Warren" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6364522">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hillary Clinton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hillary Clinton" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1171623">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hillary Clinton" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1171623">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joe Manchin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joe Manchin" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8843640">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joe Manchin" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="610" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8843640">610</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gretchen Whitmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gretchen Whitmer" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27933516">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gretchen Whitmer" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27933516">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Kemp</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Kemp" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19953619">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Kemp" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="510" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19953619">510</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Burgum</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Burgum" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56907320">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doug Burgum" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="840" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56907320">840</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pete Buttigieg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pete Buttigieg" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22576023">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pete Buttigieg" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22576023">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tucker Carlson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tucker Carlson" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37511437">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tucker Carlson" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="680" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37511437">680</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tulsi Gabbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tulsi Gabbard" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14550644">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tulsi Gabbard" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14550644">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jamie Dimon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jamie Dimon" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16890631">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jamie Dimon" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16890631">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Bloomberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Bloomberg" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2710860">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Bloomberg" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="830" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2710860">830</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kanye West</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kanye West" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="710" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10222763">710</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dwayne Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dwayne Johnson" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="830" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13052919">830</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Cuban</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Cuban" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="840" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12142993">840</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hakeem Jeffries</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hakeem Jeffries" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="830" data-side="back" data-selection_id="52321903">830</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hakeem Jeffries" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="52321903">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Amy Klobuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Amy Klobuchar" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="780" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6886665">780</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Amy Klobuchar" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6886665">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.B. Pritzker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.B. Pritzker" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="750" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36662844">750</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.B. Pritzker" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36662844">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Cuomo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Cuomo" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="810" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6816444">810</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Cuomo" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6816444">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marianne Williamson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marianne Williamson" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="840" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22130556">840</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Cotton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Cotton" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="870" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11237943">870</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Donald Trump Jr.</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Donald Trump Jr." data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37511428">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ted Cruz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ted Cruz" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="840" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6886678">840</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20036602">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bernie Sanders</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bernie Sanders" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="810" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6761309">810</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bernie Sanders" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6761309">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ivanka Trump</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ivanka Trump" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11415714">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Beto O'Rourke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Beto O'Rourke" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20283569">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Ryan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Ryan" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5029320">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Candace Owens</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Candace Owens" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18753694">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rashida Tlaib</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rashida Tlaib" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27933526">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ayanna Pressley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ayanna Pressley" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27933521">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mike Pompeo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mike Pompeo" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17646286">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josh Hawley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josh Hawley" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="30371712">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dan Crenshaw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dan Crenshaw" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37511448">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nina Turner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nina Turner" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16647889">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marco Rubio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marco Rubio" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5075277">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Holder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Holder" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19069835">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oprah Winfrey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oprah Winfrey" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="850" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12657109">850</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Deval Patrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Deval Patrick" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6837915">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Swalwell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Swalwell" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22112908">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Garcetti</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Garcetti" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13126461">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jay Inslee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jay Inslee" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12578645">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cory Booker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cory Booker" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7438258">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julian Castro</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julian Castro" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8313393">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeb Bush</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeb Bush" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1171599">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mitch McConnell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mitch McConnell" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21441881">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mitt Romney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mitt Romney" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1171597">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lindsey Graham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lindsey Graham" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2903464">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rand Paul</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rand Paul" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5332462">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jo Jorgensen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jo Jorgensen" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="30274172">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Yang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Yang" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22112909">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Kasich</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Kasich" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2898345">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Karen Bass</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Karen Bass" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28904620">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Susan Collins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Susan Collins" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37511474">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Carson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Carson" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8469645">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristi Noem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristi Noem" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35506776">110</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rick Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rick Scott" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11138369">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sarah Huckabee Sanders</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sarah Huckabee Sanders" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21067661">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rob Portman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rob Portman" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3073246">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Gaetz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Gaetz" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38208299">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Condoleezza Rice</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Condoleezza Rice" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1171594">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Meghan Markle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Meghan Markle" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36203898">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Al Gore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Al Gore" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1391768">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Kerry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Kerry" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1406783">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Caitlyn Jenner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Caitlyn Jenner" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28209207">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liz Cheney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liz Cheney" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28592779">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Tester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Tester" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40193056">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sherrod Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sherrod Brown" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11134240">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ron Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ron Johnson" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40193057">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christopher Sununu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christopher Sununu" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40437159">580</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greg Abbott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greg Abbott" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40641816">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Susan Rice</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Susan Rice" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28185944">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Adams</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Adams" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38216246">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tim Ryan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tim Ryan" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15070738">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Herschel Walker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Herschel Walker" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41692649">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Fetterman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Fetterman" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41692652">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josh Mandel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josh Mandel" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41692653">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Winsome Sears</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Winsome Sears" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41702380">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin McCarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin McCarthy" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28592780">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Heinrich</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Heinrich" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42111069">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mitch Landrieu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mitch Landrieu" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17856392">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jared Polis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jared Polis" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42222544">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Sasse</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Sasse" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14550639">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Larry Hogan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Larry Hogan" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22506764">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>JD Vance</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="JD Vance" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45008858">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cori Bush</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cori Bush" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45008859">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Kander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Kander" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13027634">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dan Pfeiffer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dan Pfeiffer" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45008918">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tim Walz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tim Walz" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46715056">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Evers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Evers" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27933527">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Peters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Peters" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46715057">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charles Ernest Grassley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charles Ernest Grassley" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47745679">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jamie Raskin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jamie Raskin" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48845363">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kari Lake</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kari Lake" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49749421">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Kelly</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Kelly" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="50336459">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Blake Masters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Blake Masters" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46147019">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Roy Cooper</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roy Cooper" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15070739">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Asa Hutchinson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Asa Hutchinson" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="50767211">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josh Shapiro</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josh Shapiro" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27933518">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Bolton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Bolton" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12193391">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Stapleton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Stapleton" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="51602051">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Murphy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Murphy" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12142995">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Flynn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Flynn" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11405873">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dean Phillips</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dean Phillips" data-market_id="1.176878927" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="59070837">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html%23gobet-1.176878927">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html%23gobet-1.176878927&rfr=2573">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.178163916" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.178163916">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=US%20Election%20Odds%20and%20Analysis%3A%20Where%20does%20the%20GOP%20race%20go%20from%20here%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fus-politics%2Fus-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html&text=US%20Election%20Odds%20and%20Analysis%3A%20Where%20does%20the%20GOP%20race%20go%20from%20here%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-donald-trump-still-favourite-to-be-republican-candidate-after-federal-indictment-090623-204.html">Next US President: Trump fav to be GOP candidate despite federal indictment reports</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Donald Trump 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Donald%20Trump%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-desantis-drifts-to-11-2-after-election-campaign-launch-250523-204.html">Next US President: DeSantis drifts to 11/2 after election campaign launch</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ron DeSantis waves.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Ron%20DeSantis%20waves.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-trump-3-1-to-return-to-the-white-house-in-2024-after-jury-finds-against-him-100523-204.html">Next US President Odds: Trump 3/1 after jury finds against him</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Donald Trump 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Donald%20Trump%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">More US Politics</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Politics</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/">London Mayoral Betting</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1693240653" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Most read stories
Politics Betting Tips & Predictions
US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Betfair Politics
US Politics
US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
Glorious Goodwood
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket