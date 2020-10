US Election Latest Odds: With two weeks to go Trump can't be written off

With two weeks to go until US election day the odds on the Betfair Exchange indicate that Donald Trump has a better chance of winning than he did at this point in 2016.

The president is 13/82.66 to win four more years - a 38% chance - on 3 November, with the Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden 8/131.6 to take the White House.





Biden's odds improved overnight as he went from a 60 to a 62% chance but Trump will believe he can wipe out the challenger's advantage in the final fortnight of the campaign.

After all, Trump has over double the chance of winning than he had at this stage in 2016 when he was 6.5 (15%) to beat Hillary Clinton 14 days before the vote.

Team Biden know that they can take nothing for granted if they're to prevent lightning from striking twice.

In the crucial swing-state of Florida, the candidates are both odds-on and can hardly be split, with Biden 20/211.94 and the Trump 20/211.97. That one looks set to go down to the wire just as it did four years ago when Trump beat Clinton by 1.2%.

Trump unhappy about muted microphones at Thursday's debate

Donald Trump has described as "very bad" plans to mute the candidates' microphones at the final presidential debate.

The first debate was a debacle, as Trump repeatedly talked over Biden, and the second was cancelled due to safety concerns following the president's positive test for Coronavirus.

At Thursday night's final debate each candidate will have their microphones turned off while the other is delivering responses to questions.

Biden improved his odds by 4% during the first debate and Trump will want to be on the receiving end of a boost after this week's event.

The New York Times have given Biden a nine point national lead over Trump. USA Today, meanwhile, have endorsed Biden - the first time in its history that the paper has backed a candidate for president.

The story of the election is unfolding all the time so keep up to date throughout today and tonight with our US election live blog.