US Election Latest Odds: Trump's chances improve after Florida rally

Donald Trump received support in the US election betting after he returned to the campaign trail with a rally in the battleground state of Florida.

The president is [3.05] - a 33% chance - on the Betfair Exchange to win re-election. That's a slight improvement on where he was yesterday following a weekend in which support came in for Joe Biden and backed the challenger into his lowest price yet.

Late last night there was a big move for Trump on the Exchange.

With three weeks to go until election day, however, Joe Biden is the clear favourite at [1.49] to win the White House. At the end of last week, polling had Biden ahead by an average of 10.4 points.

Trump's campaign was upended when he tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital 11 days ago. The second presidential debate has been cancelled as a precaution and the third, scheduled for 22 October, remains in the balance.

With that in mind, the president was desperate to get out and show he's fit and still fighting to win re-election. Florida is often pivotal at US elections and, if Trump is to upset the odds just like in 2016 and win overall, he needs to take the Sunshine State. Last time, he won there by 1.2%.

In Orlando last night, he delighted supporters by saying: "I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women - everybody."

The crowd eschewed facemasks and social distancing, wearing MAGA caps and sitting close together, albeit in the open air, while Trump did his best to look energetic. The event showed that Trump is still playing down the threat of coronavirus while the Biden urges caution and wears masks at public events.

Meanwhile, the Senate hearings to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court have begun.

Coney Barrett is Trump's controversial pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and he has vowed to have the conservative judge confirmed before the election.

Critics say it should be delayed until after the election but bettors are convinced that Trump will get his way.

On the Exchange it is [1.1] that a judge will be confirmed by 3 November.