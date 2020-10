US Election Latest Odds: Trump win a 34% chance with one week to go

With one week of the campaign remaining the latest US election odds say that Donald Trump is heading for defeat unless he can pull off another remarkable turnaround.

The president is 2/12.98 on the Betfair Exchange and the prospect of him spending four more years in the White House looks increasingly unlikely.

His opponent Joe Biden is 1/21.5 to win and take up residence in the building where he previously spent eight years working as Barack Obama's vice president.





The story of the Trump presidency has enthralled and appalled the world for the best part of four years but, if the odds are correct, it is reaching its conclusion. The question is - could there be another twist?

After last time, when Trump pulled off an unlikely victory over Hillary Clinton, nobody on either side will take anything for granted.

A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency and Paul, who points out that the latest polling looks bad for Trump, thinks 340 could be a realistic target for the challenger on 3 November.

Yesterday both candidates were in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where the Democrats are 1/21.5 and the Republicans 15/82.92. In 2016, Trump took the state by 0.72%.

It's often said that, while Brits don't get a vote in US elections, they always have plenty at stake. We teamed up with YouGov to ask Brits how they'd vote in next Tuesday's US election.

The results make for interesting reading and show that in the UK there is no love for Trump. In a week's time we will find out how America feels about him.