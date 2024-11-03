US Election Latest: Harris heads to Saturday Night Live while Trump lead slides

Mirror, mirror on the wall

What a difference a day makes, 24 little hours - this time yesterday it appeared for all the world that Donald J Trump was heading for his second term as President of the United States.

Now? The two candidates can barely be seperated by a cigarette paper. I've previously said in these updates that it is not about how you start a race but how you finish.

The duo have ensured a Presidential Election not soon to be forgotten with racial slurs, bin lorries and President Joe Biden occasionally producing a soundbite or two.

Now the time has come though to leave it to the public and try to hope you've appealed to their better judgement and once more Kamala Harris opted to produce a genius bit of television to ensure voters go blue.

Saturday Night Live has been a staple of weekend television in the USA for decades with many impressive political impressions on the show - this weekend Maya Rudolph was portraying her well known Kamala Harris.

Standing at a mirror - the comedian began chatting before spinning to reveal the actual Kamala sat in the mirror's reflection, it's yet another good piece of PR for the Harris campaign and perhaps is a reflection of her own thoughts that she was willing to head to do a live television show just two days out from the election.

Harris is still the outsider to win the Presidency at 5/42.25 but the odds continue to change by the hour with many now expecting one of the closest Presidential Elections in history.

Still got that fight in him does Sleepy Joe

The incumbent Joe Biden is probably aware that he's made some gaffes during this election while trying to help out Harris and Tim Walz.

However, in a way you always got the sense that his heart was in the right place and he genuinely had just stumbled over his words when speaking to the world's media.

Not this time - President Biden will have watched the polls narrow around the USA particularly in states such as Iowa, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Perhaps deciding that now was the perfect time for him to offer his views about Trump he stunned reporters by claiming that he'd like to "smack [him] in the ass".

The long time politician who has always been a little fiesty at times wasn't backwards in coming forwards with his view after Trump had claimed he'd revive his tax plan to give cuts to the wealthy.

Biden will still be President until January when the inauguration occurs but you get the sense that he hopes current projections of the Republican Trump winning the Presidency is flipped in the coming days.

Trump remains the favourite with odds of 4/51.80 at the time of writing to serve his second term as the President of the United States.

History repeating itself or her-story coming full circle?

It all comes down to this after months of campaigning, leafleting and chatting to voters across the nation - now the general public cast their votes to elect the new President of the United States of America.

Trump narrowly holds the lead in the Betfair Exchange at 4/51.80 at the time of writing but his opponent and the Democratic nominee Harris had seen her odds shorten from a near 2/13.00 outsider earlier this week.

The Bay Area native now sits on the shoulder of Trump in the Exchange with her odds at 5/42.25 and states like Iowa reporting that they are no longer a guarantee for Trump.

So the question to be asked is will history repeat itself - back in 2016, millions of Americans were left distraught and devastated after Trump, at the time a massive outsider, swept Hillary Clinton aside to win the Presidency.

In the eight years since, the Democrats have won back the Presidency through Joe Biden's successful campaign of 2020 where he was joined on the ticket by Kamala Harris.

The 60-year-old now stands on the brink of making more history in the land of the free and the home of the brave if she outlasts Trump in the polls to become the first Madam President.

If that is the case, the celebrations around America could be incredible but nobody will be celebrating yet, this election is on the edge and you have to hope that no matter the outcome, it is accepted with grace and respect from both sides.