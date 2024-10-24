US Election Latest: Harris hammers Trump as Vance ramps up support for Republicans

Kamala Harris opted to voice her opinions on her opponent from Washington D.C.

JD Vance head to Arizona, one of several crucial swing states, to win swaying voters

Trump was in Georgia seemingly very keen to win the state he lost in 2020

Kamala comes out swinging

There are less than two weeks to go until the US Presidential Election and both sides are furiously trying their best to win votes.

It seems that Kamala Harris might be feeling the pressure beginning to ramp up as she's opted to swing for the fences by labelling Donald Trump 'a fascist'.

While her reasoning for using the term was due to her understanding that Trump would wish to have unchecked power from the White House, it appears that Harris might not understand her words have consequences.

Trump already has a vast support across the United States and politics is just as tribal as sport, so no doubt many people will now dig their heels further into making sure Trump is elected come November 5th.

Harris meanwhile is still reliant on a lot of support from former Presidents such as Barack Obama to keep ahead in the polls.

As it stands Trump is a 58% favourite to win the White House and stands to sweep the votes in the swing states - so Harris had to try and win swing voters.

Whether or not labelling her opponent a fascist was the answer remains to be seen but it could help win her votes that may take her from VP to leader of the free world.

Vance takes potshots at Harris at Arizona rally

JD Vance was a bit of a shock choice when Trump plumped for the junior senator to be his running mate.

The former Marine from Ohio has performed well mostly and certainly seems to have grown into the role.

He appeared in Arizona last night, you guessed it a swing state, where he made an impassioned plea to the crowd.

Speaking from Peoria, Arizona - the 40-year-old joked about how Americans should learn how to cast ten votes at a polling station.

Vance told the crowd: "Do you want to know how to do it, legally?

"Bring nine of your family or friends and that's how you cast ten votes."

Many pollsters believe that Vance's age might prove to be crucial in accessing those with whom the 2024 election will be their first.

The political youngster still proved he's got an eye for a soundbite after taking a swipe at Kamala Harris.

Vance claims that Trump gains more support whenever Kamala Harris does an interview due to her inability to 'hit a softball'.

He said: "The issue with a softball interview is that you still have to be able to hit a softball and I don't know if Kamala Harris could hit a tee ball."

Midnight train to Georgia

Donald Trump currently stands as favourite to win the US Presidential Election at 7/101.70 on the Betfair Exchange.

However, The Apprentice USA star knows that his odds will only improve further if he can pick up key votes that he lost back in 2020.

The McDonald's-loving politico headed to the Peach State aka Georgia and opted to offer a little insight into which foreign politicians have been dialling up the Don.

It seems that Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu has allegedly been calling up to discuss future discussions.

Trump previously supported Israel by pulling out of nuclear agreements with Iran as well as recognising the state's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

He couldn't resist a joke saying if he ran to be the leader of Israel he'd get "97% of the vote there" - ironically Netanyahu leads the country without a majority.