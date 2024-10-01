US Election Latest: Expect extreme takes from both sides as Vice Presidents debate

Vice Presidential debate is tonight

Read about each candidates' prep in our daily article

Check out our 2024 US Presidential Election Live Blog here

View Betfair Exchange politics markets as you have never seen before at Betfair Predicts

VP Debate: tonight's the night

JD Vance and Tim Walz will face off in New York City in the early hours of Wednesday morning (for UK viewers) for the one and only VP debate of this election.

The two have been trading barbs for weeks - some might argue Tim Walz's crowning moment before getting the nod as Harris' running mate was his quip calling Trump and his acolytes "weird".

Hosted by CBS News, the debate is high-stakes precisely because Kamala Harris and Donald Trump won't be meeting again for a debate before the election. In the last debate, Trump began the show ahead in the betting odds, but Harris swiftly turned the tables on him 50 minutes in.

What's the plan?

While the Harris campaign has done well at painting Walz as a Midwest hero thrust into the political limelight, the Trump campaign are trying to cast him as a political expert.

Ever off script, however, that's not what Trump had to say in an interview yesterday for Kellyanne Conway's show, he said of JD Vance: "He's going up against a moron. A total moron, how she picked him is unbelievable".

The Trump campaign have been trying to paint Walz as an extreme leftist, bringing in his record on border security, crime, and other domestic policy issues.

Vance claims he doesn't need much prep - yet he's been preparing at home in Cincinnati and involving his wife, Usha.

Walz has been in Michigan for the last few days, working with Pete Buttigieg who has become a bit of a debate expert, having been involved in Harris' preparation against Trump.

As Politico says: the aim for both is to "Paint the other guy as extreme and out of step with the American people."

For more on the VP debate read our preview from politics betting expert Paul Krishnamurty here.

Trump targetting swing state

Trump goes to Wisconsin later tonight - a swing state where Democrats are 5/81.62 to win against the Republicans.

Harris is only 1.8% ahead in FiveThirtyEight's average of polls, making it a close fight.

Meanwhile, the fallout from Hurricane Helene continues - Trump visited Georgia last night and launched a GoFundMe page which has raised over $1m.

He has repeatedly criticised Harris for not visiting the states affected.

Now read more Politics news, previews and tips here.