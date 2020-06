US Election Betting: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson backed for president

The odds on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson becoming the next president of the United States have shortened dramatically after he publicly criticised the current president Donald Trump.

Johnson, who is trading at [500.00] on the Betfair Exchange, has seen over £1,000 bet on him in the last week.

Johnson tweeted a video message to the US president last week, titled "Where Are You" in which he urged his millions of followers on social media to fight for justice and equality.

He asked: "Where is our compassionate leader who's going to step up to our country who's down on its knees, and extend a hand and say: 'You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you; I'm listening to you."

This is not Johnson's first political intervention. He often speaks out on social and environmental issues, with his posts reaching his millions of followers. He has previously played down reports that he wants to run for president but there are signs that the mass protests since the death of George Floyd could have prompted a rethink.

In July 2017, Johnson was matched at just [15.5] to become president in 2020 - one of the stranger moments in a market that has certainly seen plenty of fluctuations over the past few years.

Biden odds-on for the White House

The race for the White House is most likely to be between Trump and the presumed Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.

Biden, who was vice-president for eight years under Barack Obama, went odds-on for the presidency last week is [1.91]. Trump has drifted to [2.42] as he struggles to find an adequate response to the Black Lives Matter protests.

Biden, meanwhile, is in the process of vetting potential running mates, and the odds have shortened recently on Kamala Harris [2.36]. She's followed in the betting by Val Demings [6.4] and Stacey Abrams [12.5].