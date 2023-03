Trump likely to be indicted in New York

Donald Trump is 3/1 to win next year's US election and become the first ex-president to return to the White House even though he looks set to be indicted by prosectuors investigating allegations he paid hush money to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels.

It would be the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president.

Bettors, however, do not appear to think that it would damage his chances of becoming the first ex-president to return to the White House after losing office.

The 76-year-old is currently being investigated, has not yet been charged in any and denies wrongdoing.

Among his supporters there are those who think being indicted could help his chances of regainging the White House.

Trump odds-on to be Republican nominee

He is the favourite to win the Republican party nomination for the 2024 race.

Ron De Santis, the controversial governor of Florida, is his nearest rival at 13/8 while Nikki Haley, who worked in the Trump administration is 16/1.

Trump was defeated in 2020 by Joe Biden after serving one term as president.

The outgoing president complained bitterly and claimed that he had been robbed of the election, despite a complete lack of evidence.

Will election '24 be Biden v Trump again?

Biden looks set to run for re-election, despite early doubts that the 80-year-old, would not seek a second term.

He is 2/1 to win in 2024 and 1/3 to be the Democratic Party's nominee.

Trump has already said that he will continue his campaign to return to the presidency even if he is indicted.

At the moment, then, next year's US presidential election looks destined to become a rerun of the 2020 version, except with the two ageing candidates another four years older.