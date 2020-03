Presidential Election 2020: Biden odds-on for nomination after Super Tuesday wins

Joe Biden shortened to [1.32] on the Exchange to be the Democratic Party nominee for president after pulling off a remarkable string of victories in the primaries on Super Tuesday.

The former-vice president, who won nine of the 14 states that voted to pick the Democratic candidate on Super Tuesday, enjoyed a stunning comeback after performing poorly in four preceding primaries.

His night was crowned when he narrowly won the key state of Texas - a state where he was not expected to perform well. Biden, who our politics tipster Paul Krishnamurty backed at [15.5] last month, is now [3.0] to be America's next president.

Odds drift on Sanders as Warren and Bloomberg face abyss

For several weeks, Bernie Sanders had lead the market on the Democratic nomination, while racking up primary wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

He had a disappointing Super Tuesday and is projected to win just four states, although they include the key state of California which the most delegates (415). Candidates need 1,991 to win the contest which will be confirmed at the party convention in July.

Sanders drifted to [5.8] for the nomination and [15.0] for the presidency.

It was an awful night too for Elizabeth Warren [270.00], as she lost in her home state of Massachusetts, and the senator could quit the race imminently.

Michael Bloomberg [110.00], who entered the contest late and was the on ballot for the first time on Tuesday, failed to win anywhere and will surely make his exit soon.