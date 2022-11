DeSantis new favourite to win presidency in 2024

Trump drifts in betting after midterms

No Red Wave for Republicans

Donald Trump 5.39/2 is no longer the favourite to be the next US president after Ron DeSantis 3.613/5 overtook him in the betting.

The results of last night's US midterm elections are still coming in - with control of the House of Representatives and the Senate still up for grabs, with no overall majority favourite in the latter - but one thing is clear: this was not a good night for Trump.

The results could have ramifications for his plan to run for the White House in 2024.

Red Wave more of a ripple

Trump-backed Republican candidates failed to win in races which looked there for the taking and pundits have called the results a rejection of Trumpism.

This meant the predicted Red Wave, which would have seens Republicans sweeping to victory in both houses, failed to materialise.

Democrats won key races in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas and it was much better night than feared for Joe Biden's party.

He is 6.86/1 to win a second term as president and may now have the chance to rebuild his approval rating with voters.

Trump drifts as bettors back DeSantis

The Betfair Exchange markets were quick to react to last night's results, with bettors backing DeSantis and abandoning Trump.

Trump had signalled last week that he could annouce his candidacy for 2024 soon after the midterms. He has scheduled a rally at his Mar-a-Lago resort for next Tuesday.

But today all the momentum is with DeSantis when it comes to winning the Republican nomination for 2024.

The Florida governor, who was re-elected comfortably in the Sunshine State yesterday, was hailed this morning as "DeFuture" by the influential New York Post - a sign that they will back his candidacy for the Republican nomination over Trump.

No US president has ever returned to office after losing an election and the midterms results have dented the chances of Trump becoming the first.