DeSantis drifts in Rep nominee and election win markets

Trump odds-on to win nomination and take on Biden

Next year's US election could be rerun of 2020

Ron DeSantis's bid to win the White House got off to an inauspicious start as his much-hyped Twitter livestream malfunctioned and the Florida governor drifted in the Betfair Exchange's US Presidential Election 2024 markets.

The man who is aiming to beat Donald Trump to the Republican nomination, then take the presidency from Joe Biden, was delayed by 20 minutes.

But the Betfair markets were quick to react, with DeSantis drifting from 6.05/1 to 6.511/2 to be America's next president.

In the Republcian nominee betting Trump is 1.584/7 as the Exchange odds continue to point to a repeat of 2020's Trump v Biden election. DeSantis is a 4.03/1 shot.

Trump set to halt DeSantis's rapid rise

DeSantis was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2012. Six years later - after a failed bid to become a senator - he was elected governor of Florida.

He has used the role to enact high-profile laws that make it easier to own a gun, restrict sex and gender identity education in schools, and curtail abortion access.