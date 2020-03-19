To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Democratic Vice President: Harris backed to be Biden's running mate

Kamala Harris introduces Joe Biden
Harris (above) faces competition from Klobuchar, Abrams and others
Join today
View market

Now that Joe Biden looks almost certain to be the Democratic nominee for US president attention has started to shift to the betting on who will be his running mate, reports Max Liu...

"Biden is [2.14] to be America's next president, having overtaken the incumbent Donald Trump in the betting on the Exchange earlier this week."

Kamala Harris [3.0] is the favourite on the Exchange to be Joe Biden's running mate after he promised to pick a woman to be his vice presidential candidate.

Harris, who was herself running for president until December, clashed with Biden in an early TV debate but has since endorsed him:

Amy Klobuchar [4.4] comes next in the betting. She was quick to endorse Biden after she abandoned her own presidential ambitions for 2020 and arguably boosted his chances in primaries.

America's rust belt, where Donald Trump hoovered up votes four years ago, will play an important role again this time and Klobuchar, a senator for Minnesota, could prove helpful there.

Klobuchar1280.jpg

Some Democrats believe that Biden needs to choose a black woman after the African American electorate revived his primaries campaign in South Carolina and the South. Stacey Abrams [5.8] is a leading candidate and would go down well with progressives whose support Biden will want once his contest with Bernie Sanders is over.

It would be a surprise to see Elizabeth Warren [13.0] on the ticket but some bettors think there's an outside chance.

Biden is [2.14] to be America's next president, having overtaken the incumbent Trump in the betting on the Exchange earlier this week.

The 77-year-old spent eight years as Barack Obama's VP so knows all about the role but there will be special focus on Biden's running mate due to his age. If he does beat Trump in November and enters the White House next January, he will be oldest person ever to do so.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

2020 US Presidential Election: USA - Presidential Election 2020 (Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate)

Thursday 16 July, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kamala Harris
Amy Klobuchar
Stacey Abrams
Elizabeth Warren
Hillary Clinton
Val Demings
Gretchen Whitmer
Michelle Obama
Catherine Cortez Masto
Tammy Baldwin
Mitt Romney
Tammy Duckworth
Tulsi Gabbard
Maggie Hassan
Susan Rice
Nina Turner
Pete Buttigieg
Terri Sewell
Sally Yates
Jeanne Shaheen
Gina Raimondo
Julian Castro
Andrew Yang
Cory Booker
Sherrod Brown
Michael Bloomberg
Beto O Rourke
Bernie Sanders
Deval Patrick
Barack Obama
Laura Kelly
Joe Biden
Caitlyn Jenner
Up
Down

Bet slip

Max Liu,

More US Politics

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles