Democratic Vice President: Harris backed to be Biden's running mate

Kamala Harris [3.0] is the favourite on the Exchange to be Joe Biden's running mate after he promised to pick a woman to be his vice presidential candidate.

Harris, who was herself running for president until December, clashed with Biden in an early TV debate but has since endorsed him:

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa ? Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Amy Klobuchar [4.4] comes next in the betting. She was quick to endorse Biden after she abandoned her own presidential ambitions for 2020 and arguably boosted his chances in primaries.

America's rust belt, where Donald Trump hoovered up votes four years ago, will play an important role again this time and Klobuchar, a senator for Minnesota, could prove helpful there.

Some Democrats believe that Biden needs to choose a black woman after the African American electorate revived his primaries campaign in South Carolina and the South. Stacey Abrams [5.8] is a leading candidate and would go down well with progressives whose support Biden will want once his contest with Bernie Sanders is over.

It would be a surprise to see Elizabeth Warren [13.0] on the ticket but some bettors think there's an outside chance.

Biden is [2.14] to be America's next president, having overtaken the incumbent Trump in the betting on the Exchange earlier this week.

The 77-year-old spent eight years as Barack Obama's VP so knows all about the role but there will be special focus on Biden's running mate due to his age. If he does beat Trump in November and enters the White House next January, he will be oldest person ever to do so.