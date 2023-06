Lab win heavy-odds on in Johson's old constituency

Tory defeat would pile pressure on Sunak

Speculation already rife about PM's successor

Labour are heavy odds-on on the Betfair Exchange to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election - the seat vacated by Boris Johnson when he resigned as an MP last week.

Johnson resigned over the investigation into whether or not he misled parliament over partygate and immediately created a headache for the prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Defeat for the Tories in Johnson's old constituency would add to the growing sense that they are heading for an electoral disaster next year and pile pressure on the PM.

Betting matches polls in predicting big Lab win

Labour are 1.11/10 to win the by-election while the Tories are 10.09/1. In ordinary circumstances, that would be unthinkable, as Johnson won the seat by 7,210 at the last general election in 2019.

But polling has shown Labour winning there by 10 points. The result would send shockwaves through an already rattled Tory party.

They are struggling in the national polls and in the Betfair markets - with both pointing to an emphatic defeat for the party at the next general election which is 1.051/20 to take place next year.

A Labour majority at next year's UK general election is 1.69 on the Betfair Exchange.

A hung parliament is 3.1 and a majority for the Conservatives, who won an 80-seat majority at the last general election, is out to 10.0.

The Labour leader Keir Starmer is as short as 1.26 to be the UK's next prime minister.

A victory for Labour in Uxbridge and South Ruislip would be another strong sign that they are on course to return to goverment at the next general election.