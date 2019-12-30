UK Politics: Rebecca Long-Bailey signals Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey has confirmed she is considering standing to be the next Labour leader, following the party's disastrous performance in the general election, where it lost 59 parliamentary seats.

Current leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell have both said they will step down in the new year, and Long-Bailey is already seen as one of the favourites to replace Corbyn.

Writing in the Guardian, the shadow business secretary also outlined her vision for how Labour can return to power.

'Progressive patriotism'

Long-Bailey insisted that Labour "can win again, but first our party must come together".

"We are strongest when we stand together as a pluralist Labour family. That is why I'm not only considering standing to be leader, but also supporting Angela Rayner as deputy," she added.

"Leadership means leading a team, working with every part of our movement and using all our party's talents to fight the Conservatives at every turn and map Labour's route back to power."

The Salford and Eccles MP said millions of people "woke up to a nightmare" on December 13 - the day after the general election - and it's Labour's responsibility to "make sure that doesn't happen again".

Examining the reasons behind her party's poor performance in the general election, Long-Bailey said Brexit had divided the country and Labour's "compromise solution" was not good enough for many voters.

However, the shadow business secretary also stressed that the party "can't blame Brexit alone" for its worst election result since 1935. She said trust was also an issue, with many people lacking faith in Labour's ability to deliver on the ambitious pledges made in its manifesto.

Looking to the future, Long-Bailey said Labour's "transformative agenda" remains popular, but in order to deliver it the party needs to regain support in its traditional bases and "unite our communities in all their diversity".

She also called for a type of "progressive patriotism and solidarity" that is fit for modern Britain. While she did not criticise Corbyn directly, Long-Bailey's references to a new form of patriotism reflected one of the problems Labour came up against in the election: public perceptions of Corbyn as unpatriotic.

Labour's leadership race

Long-Bailey has already received the backing of McDonnell and shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon to take over from Corbyn, but she will face stiff opposition from several other contenders in the Labour leadership contest.

Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis are the only MPs so far to officially confirm their candidacies, but several others, including Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Yvette Cooper, have said they are seriously considering throwing their hats into the ring.

Long-Bailey, should she put herself forward, is likely to face further competition from shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, while party chairman Ian Lavery has also said he is thinking about entering the race.

Whoever wins the contest to become the next Labour leader, one of the challenges they are likely to face is convincing the corporate community that the party is on the side of business.

Many companies and investors were alarmed by Corbyn's election manifesto, which included policies for higher corporate and wealth taxes and the enforced nationalisation of water and sewerage firms, rail operators and energy supply networks.

London's FTSE 100 index reacted positively to the Conservatives' resounding election win, rising by over 2% on Friday December 13.

The traditionally quiet post-Christmas trading period saw the UK's blue-chip benchmark drop by 0.39% on the morning of Monday December 30.