Chesham and Amersham: Tories were heavy odds-on before stunning Lib Dem win

The Liberal Democrats pulled off a stunning by-election victory in Chesham and Amersham on Thursday just hours after they Conservatives had been backed at 1.171/6 on polling day.

Five days before the by-election the Lib Dems were trading at 16.5 on the Exchange before a late surge saw them shorten to 5.79/2 yesterday afternoon.

Even at that point it looked like the heavy odds-on Tories would retain a seat they have held since its conception in 1974.

How wrong that proved to be as the Lib Dem candidate Sarah Green overturned a big Tory majority to win by more than 8,000 votes.

The Lib Dems have had little to cheer since they made the disastrous decision to go into coalition with the Tories in 2010 and back austerity that meant misery for millions of Britons. Now they've achieved one of the greatest upsets in by-election history.

The result is a huge blow to Boris Johnson who will be accused of neglecting voters in his party's traditional heartlands in the south of England, as he pursues voters in north.

Tories still backed to win Batley and Spen

There will be a by-election in the Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen on 1 July.

Bettors remain confident the The Tories 1.422/5 can take the seat from Labour 3.211/5 who have held it since 1997.

It's a huge test for Labour, who received just 622 votes in Chesham and Amersham, and their leader Keir Starmer who's under pressure to reverse his party's fortunes quickly.