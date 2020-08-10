UK politics: Govt pushes for full schools reopening as "national priority"

The UK government has highlighted its determination to ensure all schools across the country are able to reopen fully for the start of the next academic year in September.

At the weekend, prime minister Boris Johnson used a newspaper article to stress that the move is a "national priority", nearly five months after in-person learning was suspended at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also stated that in the event of future lockdowns, schools should be the last public places to close, after shops, restaurants and pubs.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has also supported this, arguing that there is limited evidence that Covid-19 is able to spread in classrooms.

"Moral duty"

Writing in the Mail on Sunday yesterday (August 9), Johnson said the government has a "moral duty" to reopen schools safely to avoid further damaging pupils' education. He highlighted reports that school closures have disproportionately affected the most disadvantaged households, with one study suggesting children in the richest families spent over 75 minutes more per day on home-schooling than those in the poorest.

What's more, the prime minister said the knock-on economic effects of continued closures, such as parents being unable to work because of added childcare responsibilities, cannot be allowed to continue.

Johnson said: "Keeping our schools closed a moment longer than absolutely necessary is socially intolerable, economically unsustainable and morally indefensible."

'Little evidence' of Covid risk

In a statement, Williamson said the government will be guided by the best science, and claimed there is limited evidence that the opening of schools posed a significant risk of spreading Covid-19. He referred to research - believed to be an upcoming report from Public Health England set for publication later this year - that "makes it clear there is little evidence that the virus is transmitted at school".

This view was supported by Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and a member of the government's Sage advisory committee. He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that reopening schools is one of the least risky things we can do.

"Anything we do that reopens society will add a small or a larger amount to the overall population reproductive number and for schools we believe that it's a relatively minor player, it would add little to the overall population R."

He also argued that suggestions schools could operate on a rota basis, with one week of classroom learning followed by a week of remote lessons, would make very little difference to the overall risk level.

Boost test and trace, govt urged

However, some have argued that there still needs to be more work done to ensure school reopenings are as safe as possible, especially when it comes to testing for Covid-19, while contact tracing programmes also need to improve.

Children's commissioner Anne Longfield has called for regular testing to take place in schools, though this has been rejected by schools minister Nick Gibb, who said the measures currently in place are the most effective way of controlling infection.

Labour, meanwhile, has said the government must reform its test-and-trace system, as it has described the current model as "not fit for purpose". It is in favour of a more regional approach, arguing that local health protection teams will be more effective than national call centres.

This comes against the backdrop of a rise in Covid-19 cases, both in the UK and around the world, which is sparking fears of a 'second wave' of the virus. On Sunday, for example, the UK recorded more than 1,000 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since June, while new outbreaks have also been reported in Spain, France and Australia in recent weeks.

