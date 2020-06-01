UK Politics: Govt faces 'key test' of Covid strategy as lockdown eased

The government is today (June 1) pressing ahead with the next phase of its plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown in England, with primary schools reopening to some year groups and members of the public being given more freedom to socialise outdoors.

However, there are concerns the restrictions that have been in place for the past 10 weeks are being relaxed too quickly, and the new policies coming into force are not in line with scientific advice.

Labour said the coming week will be a "key test" of the government's coronavirus strategy.

Back to school

The most significant change for many people in England today is the reopening of primary schools, with children in reception, year one and year six now able to return. Measures like reduced class sizes and staggered drop-off times have been introduced to reduce the risk of the virus spreading in schools.

But research has indicated up to half of parents could keep their children at home. Findings from a survey of 1,200 school leaders by the National Foundation for Educational Research showed:

46% of parents plan to keep their children at home



50% of parents in disadvantaged areas will keep their children at home

