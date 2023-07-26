</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">UK Politics: Five reflections on Super Thursday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-26">26 July 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "UK Politics: Five reflections on Super Thursday", "name": "UK Politics: Five reflections on Super Thursday", "description": "Having predicted the Tory upset in Uxbridge, Paul Krishnamurty analyses last Thursday's results and the implications towards the next general election...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-five-reflections-on-super-thursday-250723-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-five-reflections-on-super-thursday-250723-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-26T14:59:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-26T14:26:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Having predicted the Tory upset in Uxbridge, Paul Krishnamurty analyses last Thursday's results and the implications towards the next general election... Next election betting is static Nothing positive for Tories to take away Starmer's reaction should worry Labour On Friday, I analyised the trio of by-election CV results on our Politics Live blog. With the benefit of a weekend to think clearly and, critically, watch the media coverage that always seems to define the wider political narrative, here are some further thoughts. 1: By elections remain ripe for shocks Tipped at 8/1 on these pages, the Tory win in Uxbridge was the third big upset in a by-election of this parliament. It follows Labour's surprise retention of Batley and Spen, and the Lib Dem gain of Chesham and Amersham. They were big outsiders on polling day but in other races, the winner also began as the betting outsider. Labour were in Selby and Ainsty, as were the Lib Dems for North Shropshire. This is particularly noteworthy because, in general elections at least, upsets are very rare. A mere 5% misread by the polls is regarded a shock. These smaller races are much less predictable for multiple reasons. Differential turnout, where one party's supporters are better motivated to vote. The scale of protest votes. The candidates. A tendency to focus on the national picture, rather than local specifics. The last reason explains Uxbridge. Going in, the narrative was all about the Tories potentially losing three safe seats, without acknowledging the key differences between the nature, demographics and issues of the three constituencies. As explained in the preview, Uxbridge and South Ruislip is more Tory-leaning than most outer London seats, and 13% of the electorate are of Indian origin. Hindu voters are turning away from Labour towards Rishi Sunak's Tories. Also, check this crucial insight from Sky's Will Jennings. We discussed the demographics of the #byelection constituencies in this piece, but one additional thing worth noting is the difference in real earnings since 2019. By my calculation in Selby &amp; Ainsty this is -10.3, Somerton &amp; Frome -4.1 and Uxbridge +9.9. https://t.co/ESOOOmzaeF -- Will ✗ (@drjennings) July 20, 2023 Plus, as we have heard constantly since, ULEZ is unpopular and controversial, dominating the campaign. All things considered, a 6.7% swing to Labour was a fair achievement. 2: Anti-Tory tactical voting is thriving In contrast, the swing to the Lib Dems in Somerton and Frome was a whopping 29%. In Selby and Ainsty, Labour's swing was 23%. Psephologists predict a 12% national swing will give Labour a majority. That's currently available to back on the Betfair Exchange at 1.55. In both cases, the swing was compounded by what strongly appears to be tactical voting between Labour and Lib Dem voters. Their share of the vote declined by 80% and 60% respectively in the seat where they weren't competitive. The sainted Professor John Curtice noted the scale of tactical voting appeared higher even than in 1997, when a similar tactical alliance handed Labour their best ever result, the Tories their worst, and re-established the Lib Dems as a relevant force. Morning lovely peeps This Tactical voting has now proven to be a powerful weapon against the Tories ever having power again.Pls SIGN at https://t.co/3Rt9iA6euK for our updates.Believe me, we're going to be extremely active when the time comes! https://t.co/vl1EaTsTtQ -- Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 23, 2023 Evidently, engaged voters are well aware of the plan, and which party to choose if they want to remove Tory MPs. With daily promotion from the likes of Carol Vorderman, it seems sure to persist or even grow. 3: Rural collapse is catastrophic for Tories Both lost seats are rural and, as argued in my Selby and Ainsty preview, such results should absolutely terrify the Tories. They were obliterated in their heartlands. That seat is 225th on Labour's target list, when they probably only need around 70 to win the Most Seats. If losing in places like this, the Tories could end up with fewer than 100 seats. Labour may now start to believe in such miracles and that Keir Starmer's positioning of the party means they can win in places they never have previously, among demographics which have consistently rejected them. The swing in seats which are older, whiter, with fewer graduates is much higher than the reverse, where they did relatively well under Jeremy Corbyn. In losing those core voter groups, the Tories face at worst an existential crisis, at best an organisational one. They do not have anything like the resources to vigorously defend 300 seats. Usually, they would focus on around 80 in a general election campaign. 4: Ignore the Uxbridge noise Given all this, the media reaction was bizarre. The story was Tory catastrophe, rather than why Labour fell short in Uxbridge. I was far from alone within the political betting community in regarding their chance of winning to be overstated. It seems few in the national media are prepared to dig a little deeper into constituency details. It is to be expected that the Con-Lab swing is much lower in places where Labour performed much better than the national average in 2019, and higher in the places where they start from a very low base. 5: Starmer's timidity could be problematic I've said many times that Keir Starmer is the luckiest party leader in living memory. He has gained a 15% swing with few policies, or exciting announcements, from simply standing up straight whilst the government collapses, repeatedly. His mid-term strategy has been smart, but merely following a well-worn textbook. The jury remains out on how effective he will be during a general election campaign, or as Prime Minister. Starmer's response to the inevitable few questions about ULEZ was ridiculous and inept. His implied threat to dump green policies will re-enforce Tory charges that he's an opportunistic flip-flopper. He should have dismissed it and gloried in their best ever gain in Selby and Ainsty. Instead, somehow 'Labour defeat/split' became the biggest Super Thursday talking point. In 2021, Starmer similarly over-reacted to losing the Hartlepool by-election, taking the shine off simultaneous victories in the cities and the South. I'm reminded of why New Labour became so unpopular. Too much caution, dull, technocratic, not appearing to believe in anything. This is the one thing that worries me as a Labour Majority backer. Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler. With the benefit of a weekend to think clearly and, critically, watch the media coverage that always seems to define the wider political narrative, here are some further thoughts.</p><h2>1: By elections remain ripe for shocks</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uxbridge-and-south-ruislip-by-election-preview-dont-rule-out-an-81-tory-upset-190723-171.html">Tipped at 8/1 on these pages</a></strong>, the Tory win in Uxbridge was the third big upset in a by-election of this parliament. It follows Labour's surprise retention of Batley and Spen, and the Lib Dem gain of Chesham and Amersham. They were big outsiders on polling day but in other races, the winner also began as the betting outsider. Labour were in Selby and Ainsty, as were the Lib Dems for North Shropshire.</p><p>This is particularly noteworthy because, in general elections at least, upsets are very rare. A mere 5% misread by the polls is regarded a shock.</p><p>These smaller races are much less predictable for multiple reasons. Differential turnout, where one party's supporters are better motivated to vote. The scale of protest votes. The candidates. A tendency to focus on the national picture, rather than local specifics.</p><p>The last reason explains Uxbridge. Going in, the narrative was all about the Tories potentially losing three safe seats, without acknowledging the key differences between the nature, demographics and issues of the three constituencies.</p><p>As explained in the <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uxbridge-and-south-ruislip-by-election-preview-dont-rule-out-an-81-tory-upset-190723-171.html">preview</a></strong>, Uxbridge and South Ruislip is more Tory-leaning than most outer London seats, and 13% of the electorate are of Indian origin. Hindu voters are turning away from Labour towards Rishi Sunak's Tories. Also, check this crucial insight from Sky's Will Jennings.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">We discussed the demographics of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/byelection?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#byelection</a> constituencies in this piece, but one additional thing worth noting is the difference in real earnings since 2019. By my calculation in Selby & Ainsty this is -10.3, Somerton & Frome -4.1 and Uxbridge +9.9. <a href="https://t.co/ESOOOmzaeF">https://t.co/ESOOOmzaeF</a></p> -- Will ✗ (@drjennings) <a href="https://twitter.com/drjennings/status/1682167786401853442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 20, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Plus, as we have heard constantly since, ULEZ is unpopular and controversial, dominating the campaign. All things considered, a 6.7% swing to Labour was a fair achievement.</p><h2>2: Anti-Tory tactical voting is thriving</h2><p></p><p>In contrast, the swing to the Lib Dems in Somerton and Frome was a whopping 29%. In Selby and Ainsty, Labour's swing was 23%. Psephologists predict a 12% national swing will give Labour a majority. That's currently available to back on the Betfair Exchange at 1.55.</p><p>In both cases, the swing was compounded by what strongly appears to be tactical voting between Labour and Lib Dem voters. Their share of the vote declined by 80% and 60% respectively in the seat where they weren't competitive.</p><p>The sainted Professor John Curtice noted the scale of tactical voting appeared higher even than in 1997, when a similar tactical alliance handed Labour their best ever result, the Tories their worst, and re-established the Lib Dems as a relevant force.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Morning lovely peeps <br>This <br>Tactical voting has now proven to be a powerful weapon against the Tories ever having power again.<br>Pls SIGN at <a href="https://t.co/3Rt9iA6euK">https://t.co/3Rt9iA6euK</a> for our updates.<br>Believe me, we're going to be extremely active when the time comes! <a href="https://t.co/vl1EaTsTtQ">https://t.co/vl1EaTsTtQ</a></p> -- Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) <a href="https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1683013140907274240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 23, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Evidently, engaged voters are well aware of the plan, and which party to choose if they want to remove Tory MPs. With daily promotion from the likes of Carol Vorderman, it seems sure to persist or even grow.</p><h2>3: Rural collapse is catastrophic for Tories</h2><p></p><p>Both lost seats are rural and, as argued in my <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/selby-and-ainsty-by-election-preview-a-big-labour-win-will-terrify-the-tories-180723-171.html">Selby and Ainsty preview</a></strong>, such results should absolutely terrify the Tories. They were obliterated in their heartlands. That seat is 225th on Labour's target list, when they probably only need around 70 to win the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249009">Most Seats</a></strong>. If losing in places like this, the Tories could end up with fewer than 100 seats.</p><p>Labour may now start to believe in such miracles and that Keir Starmer's positioning of the party means they can win in places they never have previously, among demographics which have consistently rejected them. The swing in seats which are older, whiter, with fewer graduates is much higher than the reverse, where they did relatively well under Jeremy Corbyn.</p><p>In losing those core voter groups, the Tories face at worst an existential crisis, at best an organisational one. They do not have anything like the resources to vigorously defend 300 seats. Usually, they would focus on around 80 in a general election campaign.</p><h2>4: Ignore the Uxbridge noise</h2><p></p><p>Given all this, the media reaction was bizarre. The story was Tory catastrophe, rather than why Labour fell short in Uxbridge. I was far from alone within the political betting community in regarding their chance of winning to be overstated. It seems few in the national media are prepared to dig a little deeper into constituency details.</p><p>It is to be expected that the Con-Lab swing is much lower in places where Labour performed much better than the national average in 2019, and higher in the places where they start from a very low base.</p><h2>5: Starmer's timidity could be problematic</h2><p></p><p>I've said many times that Keir Starmer is the luckiest party leader in living memory. He has gained a 15% swing with few policies, or exciting announcements, from simply standing up straight whilst the government collapses, repeatedly.</p><p>His mid-term strategy has been smart, but merely following a well-worn textbook. The jury remains out on how effective he will be during a general election campaign, or as Prime Minister.</p><p>Starmer's response to the inevitable few questions about ULEZ was ridiculous and inept. His implied threat to dump green policies will re-enforce Tory charges that he's an opportunistic flip-flopper. He should have dismissed it and gloried in their best ever gain in Selby and Ainsty. Instead, somehow 'Labour defeat/split' became the biggest Super Thursday talking point.</p><p>In 2021, Starmer similarly over-reacted to losing the Hartlepool by-election, taking the shine off simultaneous victories in the cities and the South. I'm reminded of why New Labour became so unpopular. Too much caution, dull, technocratic, not appearing to believe in anything. 