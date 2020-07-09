UK Politics: Ed Davey odds-on to be Lib Dems' next permanent leader

Ed Davey is [1.76] to win this summer's contest to find the next leader of the Liberal Democracts. The former secretary of state of energy has been the party's acting leader since December when Jo Swinson quit following a disastrous performance at the 2019 general election.

Anyone who wishes to vote has until midnight tonight (9 July) to join the party and have their say in who gets their chance to try to make the Lib Dems an electoral force once again. It's set to be a head to head contest between Davey and Layla Moran [2.3]. Her odds are on the drift, though, after she traded at [1.67] last month.

The Lib Dems currently have eight MPs - a far cry from the 62 they won under Charles Kennedy in 2005 - and the next leader must drastically improve their fortunes. They are no longer the third party, having slipped to fourth, behind the Scottish National Party who only field candidates in Scotland.

Things started to go wrong for the Lib Dems when they went into coalition with the Conservatives in 2010. Nick Clegg spent five years as David Cameron's deputy Prime Minister but they have been punished at all three subsequent elections under Clegg, Tim Farron and Swinson.

Davey served in the coalition government and, initially at least, it looked like that would damage his chances of becoming leader. Moran, by contrast, only became an MP in 2017 so is free of the taint of Tory collaboration.

The odds indicate, however, that when the new leader is unveiled on 27 August it will be Davey who emerges victorious.