Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">UK Local Elections: Anti-Tory sentiment will make this a torrid night for Sunak</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-03">03 May 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "UK Local Elections: Anti-Tory sentiment will make this a torrid night for Sunak", "name": "UK Local Elections: Anti-Tory sentiment will make this a torrid night for Sunak", "description": "Ahead of Thursday's local elections across England, Paul Krishnamurty analyses the odds on Betfair, the dynamics at play and predicts a disastrous night for ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-odds-and-betting-anti-tory-pincer-movement-can-make-this-a-torrid-night-for-sunak-030523-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-odds-and-betting-anti-tory-pincer-movement-can-make-this-a-torrid-night-for-sunak-030523-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-03T12:40:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-03T11:42:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ahead of Thursday's local elections across England, Paul Krishnamurty analyses the odds on Betfair, the dynamics at play and predicts a disastrous night for the Tories... Thursday sees the first serious electoral test for Rishi Sunak since becoming Prime Minister, with 230 councils across England up for grabs. Expectations for the governing party are low. According to the Betfair odds, the Conservatives are odds-on to lose over 750 seats. Parties tied when seats were last contested As always before assessing such totals at a local election, we must refer to what happened when these council seats were last contested, and the context within which they took place. In this case, May 2019 and the dying throes of Theresa May's tenure. This was an especially grim period for both main parties. Labour were slightly ahead in the polls by around 5% but under Jeremy Corbyn were struggling on around 30%. The Tory share had collapsed with the formation of Nigel Farage's Brexit party, amid a stalemate regarding May's deal with the EU. The Tories would lose more than 1,300 councillors, Labour 84 (disastrous for an opposition party). Using the measure of Projected National Share (PNS), the Tories and Labour were tied. 2019 could have been worse for Tories More than 1,000 independent or minor party candidates were elected. This was likely related to the fact the Brexit Party didn't contest these elections, thus leaving ultra-Brexiters feeling disenfranchised, either staying at home or hunting around for alternatives. I suspect this dynamic helped the Tories to save a few hundred councillors. Nevertheless, it is critical to remember that the Tories were not in a strong position when they were held. They will regain some of those lost seats, compensating for wider losses elsewhere. Labour now dominant in polls The key difference now is not the poor Tory position (again in the mid-to-high 20s, but their vast deficit with Labour. As this table from ukpollingreport.co.uk shows, the Labour lead is huge and consistent. This Labour lead compares very favorably with the situation one year ago. Last May, a scandal-hit Boris Johnson-led Tory party lost 485 seats, while Labour gained 108. At the time, the Tories were trailing by around 5%. Overall, those councils were less favorable to Labour than the ones up for election tomorrow. Tories on floor since Truss disaster Clearly, the national situation has deteriorated for the Tories since. The rot began with Partygate and Johnson's fall from grace, before accelerating under the catastophic Liz Truss era. Time and again, the message coming from polls and focus groups has been that the electorate has turned against the Tories. That their brand is toxic and they aren't trusted to deliver promises even on the issues most important to *their* voters. Note how, despite Sunak placing the 'small boats crisis' at the centre of his agenda, his party are polling terribly on the subject. On the one govt policy priority (small boats) polled in this image 77% of the public think they are doing badly and 12% well. Doesn't bode brilliantly for them. pic.twitter.com/tkha5YJQ3U -- Sam Freedman (@Samfr) May 1, 2023 This really feels like a toxic mix for the Tories. Mid-term elections - whether by-elections or councils - offer a rare chance for voters to signal discontent. It means voters who will ultimately always support a party at a general election will be prepared to shop around. We have seen in various by-elections that the Tories are losing places that historically seemed bombproof - Tiverton and Honiton, North Shropshire. And the polls are much worse for them now than then. Such mid-term tests inevitably produce differential turnout. The Tories are dominant at council level precisely because their voters are older, likelier to be registered and turnout. That leaves them further to fall when governments collapse (as they do). Their approval rating is around a disastrous 17% and even the relatively untainted Sunak is trailing the (unconvincing) Starmer across all key measures. Starmer vs Sunak (30 April):Starmer leads on NEARLY ALL leadership characteristics including:Can bring British people together (46% | 26%)Represents change (44% | 25%)Can build a strong economy (40% | 33%)Sunak leads on:is in good physical and mental health (34% | 33%) pic.twitter.com/JZGW7OYmWH -- Redfield &amp; Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) May 1, 2023 Lowest % to answer 'No' and highest % to answer 'Yes' that we've recorded.Do Britons believe the UK Government is currently taking the right measures to address the cost-of-living crisis? (30 April)No 57% (-6)Yes 31% (+6)Don't know 12% (-)Changes +/- 23 April pic.twitter.com/f8vVuaBly1 -- Redfield &amp; Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) May 2, 2023 Tactical alliance is growing I expect to see the Tories take a beating across all parts of the country, with the electorate continuing to form a tactical alliance that could destroy them at the next general election. Labour will make sweeping gains in the big, urban areas - eg Bolton, Derby, Swindon - but across the Home Counties and rural England, expect the Lib Dems and Greens to thrive. It may be that we are all understating the biggest crisis facing the Tory party - the demise of its base. Naturally, we focus on Westminster, marginal constituencies, the issues that most concern voters. In doing so, we can miss trends in smaller places. Sewage scandal to ruin coastal Tories Let's focus on three issues. First, the sewage scandal affecting Britain's coastline. This only fleetingly makes national news, but is a huge controversy in the areas affected. All, or almost all, are currently held by the Tories. Second, the negative impact of Brexit on rural constituencies. Again, this is the Tory heartland. These two are a gift to opposition parties and local independents. Third, the gradual radicalisation of right-wing activists. We have heard various stories about the Tories struggling to field local candidates. Mass immigration, the boats crisis and consecutive governments' inability to manage the situation, has become their core issue. As elsewhere, the right-wing is ever more driven by culture wars. Trumpism, I firmly believe, is the inevitable future of right-wing politics. This applies to voters who will rarely if ever consider Labour or Lib Dems. They likely preferred Johnson and Truss to Sunak. I seriously doubt they will be motivated to turn out for Sunak now, even if they do at the general election. The discontented will register their discontent tomorrow, or stay at home. What impact will Voter ID laws have? On the flipside, many believe the new voter ID requirements will hurt opposition parties. That is my fear too and suspect it will affect a general election, with much bigger turnout. I'm not convinced it will make too much impact tomorrow though, because those turning out will be relatively better engaged, aware of the changes and determined to vote. I recommend this thread on the matter from my former teacher, Phil Cowley. My priors about voting ID and next week...1. It won't be as big a problem as the raw figs appear, because turnout is low anyway and the sort of ppl who vote in local elex are the sort who will either have ID or go back home to get it. -- Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) April 28, 2023 Regarding the betting, liquidity has yet to build on our two markets regarding Total Conservative Losses and Total Labour Gains. My prediction is Over 749.5 for the former and a much less confident Over 549.5 for the latter (I expect the Labour line to be very close). If [1.7] becomes available for the Tory losses target, take it. Finally, if you're looking to analyse these with a view towards betting on the general election, look deeper than simply losses and gains. The best guide is Projected National Share, which will not be calculated until Friday afternoon. Check out this excellent Sky News piece, explaining how to cut through the spin, and measure each party's performance. Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler. Expectations for the governing party are low. According to the Betfair odds, the Conservatives are odds-on to lose over 750 seats.<h2>Parties tied when seats were last contested</h2><p></p><p>As always before assessing such totals at a local election, we must refer to what happened when these council seats were last contested, and the context within which they took place. In this case, May 2019 and the <strong>dying throes of Theresa May's tenure</strong>.</p><p>This was an especially grim period for both main parties. Labour were slightly ahead in the polls by around 5% but under <strong>Jeremy Corbyn</strong> were struggling on around 30%. The Tory share had collapsed with the formation of Nigel Farage's Brexit party, amid a stalemate regarding May's deal with the EU.</p><p>The Tories would lose more than 1,300 councillors, Labour 84 (disastrous for an opposition party). Using the measure of <strong>Projected National Share</strong> (PNS), the Tories and Labour were tied.</p><h2>2019 could have been worse for Tories</h2><p></p><p>More than 1,000 independent or minor party candidates were elected. This was likely related to the fact the <strong>Brexit Party didn't contest these elections</strong>, thus leaving ultra-Brexiters feeling disenfranchised, either staying at home or hunting around for alternatives. I suspect this dynamic helped the Tories to save a few hundred councillors.</p><p>Nevertheless, it is critical to remember that the Tories were not in a strong position when they were held. They will regain some of those lost seats, compensating for wider losses elsewhere.</p><h2>Labour now dominant in polls</h2><p></p><p>The key difference now is not the poor Tory position (again in the mid-to-high 20s, but their vast deficit with Labour. As this table from ukpollingreport.co.uk shows, the Labour lead is <strong>huge and consistent</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Polls.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/0b43bd6a0cbabbdd64458a02b0f35b5dbd968779.600x285.png" width="989" height="470" class="mt-image-none" loading="lazy"></p><p>This Labour lead compares very favorably with the situation one year ago. Last May, a scandal-hit Boris Johnson-led Tory party lost 485 seats, while Labour gained 108. At the time, the Tories were trailing by around 5%. Overall, those councils were less favorable to Labour than the ones up for election tomorrow.</p><h2>Tories on floor since Truss disaster</h2><p></p><p>Clearly, the national situation has deteriorated for the Tories since. The rot began with <strong>Partygate</strong> and Johnson's fall from grace, before accelerating under the <strong>catastophic Liz Truss era</strong>.</p><p>Time and again, the message coming from polls and focus groups has been that the electorate has turned against the Tories. That their brand is toxic and they aren't trusted to deliver promises even on the issues most important to *their* voters. Note how, despite Sunak placing the 'small boats crisis' at the centre of his agenda, his party are <strong>polling terribly</strong> on the subject.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">On the one govt policy priority (small boats) polled in this image 77% of the public think they are doing badly and 12% well. Doesn't bode brilliantly for them. <a href="https://t.co/tkha5YJQ3U">pic.twitter.com/tkha5YJQ3U</a></p> -- Sam Freedman (@Samfr) <a href="https://twitter.com/Samfr/status/1653137393073922078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 1, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>This really feels like a <strong>toxic mix</strong> for the Tories. Mid-term elections - whether by-elections or councils - offer a rare chance for voters to signal discontent.</p><p>It means voters who will ultimately always support a party at a general election will be prepared to shop around. We have seen in various by-elections that the Tories are losing places that historically seemed <strong>bombproof</strong> - Tiverton and Honiton, North Shropshire.</p><p>And the polls are much worse for them now than then.</p><p>Such mid-term tests inevitably produce differential turnout. The Tories are dominant at council level precisely because their voters are older, likelier to be registered and turnout. That leaves them <strong>further to fall</strong> when governments collapse (as they do).</p><p>Their approval rating is around a disastrous 17% and even the <strong>relatively untainted Sunak</strong> is trailing the (unconvincing) Starmer across all key measures.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Starmer vs Sunak (30 April):<br><br>Starmer leads on NEARLY ALL leadership characteristics including:<br><br>Can bring British people together (46% | 26%)<br>Represents change (44% | 25%)<br>Can build a strong economy (40% | 33%)<br><br>Sunak leads on:<br><br>is in good physical and mental health (34% | 33%) <a href="https://t.co/JZGW7OYmWH">pic.twitter.com/JZGW7OYmWH</a></p> -- Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) <a href="https://twitter.com/RedfieldWilton/status/1653074368434515968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 1, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Lowest % to answer 'No' and highest % to answer 'Yes' that we've recorded.<br><br>Do Britons believe the UK Government is currently taking the right measures to address the cost-of-living crisis? (30 April)<br><br>No 57% (-6)<br>Yes 31% (+6)<br>Don't know 12% (-)<br><br>Changes +/- 23 April <a href="https://t.co/f8vVuaBly1">pic.twitter.com/f8vVuaBly1</a></p> -- Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) <a href="https://twitter.com/RedfieldWilton/status/1653354101193818112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 2, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><h2>Tactical alliance is growing</h2><p></p><p>I expect to see the Tories take a beating across all parts of the country, with the electorate continuing to form a tactical alliance that could destroy them at the next general election.</p><p>Labour will make <strong>sweeping gains</strong> in the big, urban areas - eg Bolton, Derby, Swindon - but across the Home Counties and rural England, expect the Lib Dems and <strong>Greens</strong> to thrive.</p><p>It may be that we are all understating the biggest crisis facing the Tory party - the demise of its base. Naturally, we focus on Westminster, marginal constituencies, the issues that most concern voters. In doing so, we can miss trends in smaller places.</p><h2>Sewage scandal to ruin coastal Tories</h2><p></p><p>Let's focus on three issues.</p><p>First, the sewage scandal affecting Britain's coastline. This only fleetingly makes national news, but is a huge controversy in the areas affected.</p><p>All, or almost all, are currently held by the Tories.</p><p>Second, the <strong>negative impact of Brexit</strong> on rural constituencies. Again, this is the Tory heartland. These two are a gift to opposition parties and local independents.</p><p>Third, the gradual radicalisation of right-wing activists. We have heard various stories about the Tories struggling to field local candidates. <strong>Mass immigration</strong>, the boats crisis and consecutive governments' inability to manage the situation, has become their core issue.</p><p>As elsewhere, the right-wing is ever more driven by culture wars. <strong>Trumpism, I firmly believe, is the inevitable future of right-wing politics</strong>.</p><p>This applies to voters who will rarely if ever consider Labour or Lib Dems. They likely preferred Johnson and Truss to Sunak.</p><p>I seriously doubt they will be motivated to turn out for Sunak now, even if they do at the general election. The discontented will register their discontent tomorrow, or stay at home.</p><h2>What impact will Voter ID laws have?</h2><p></p><p>On the flipside, many believe the new voter ID requirements will hurt opposition parties. That is my fear too and suspect it will affect a <strong>general election</strong>, with much bigger turnout. I'm not convinced it will make too much impact tomorrow though, because those turning out will be relatively better engaged, aware of the changes and determined to vote.</p><p>I recommend this thread on the matter from my former teacher, Phil Cowley.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">My priors about voting ID and next week...<br><br>1. It won't be as big a problem as the raw figs appear, because turnout is low anyway and the sort of ppl who vote in local elex are the sort who will either have ID or go back home to get it.</p> -- Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) <a href="https://twitter.com/philipjcowley/status/1651863891943514115?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 28, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Regarding the betting, liquidity has yet to build on our two markets regarding <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.213713295" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Total Conservative Losses</a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.213715490" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Total Labour Gains</a>. My prediction is Over 749.5 for the former and a much less confident Over 549.5 for the latter (I expect the Labour line to be very close). <strong>If <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> becomes available for the Tory losses target, take it</strong>.</p><p>Finally, if you're looking to analyse these with a view towards betting on the general election, look deeper than simply losses and gains.</p><p>The best guide is Projected National Share, which will not be calculated until Friday afternoon. Check out this excellent Sky News piece, explaining how to cut through the spin, and measure each party's performance.

Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler. 