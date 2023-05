Bettors back heavy Tory losses

Sunak could come under pressure

The Conservatives will suffer heavy losses of more than 750 seats in today's UK local elections, according to the Betfair markets.

More than 8,000 seats are up for grabs across the UK and the results should give an indication of the state of the parties.

It is likely to be the last time Britons go to the polls before the next UK general election.

Bad night for Tories will pile pressure on Sunak

Exchange bettors are convinced that the Tories are heading for a drubbing that will concern the prime minister Rishi Sunak as he looks ahead to next year's general election.

But a bad result in the local elections (the loss of, say, 1000 seats) could put Sunak under pressure. Four years ago, Theresa May's Tories suffered losses of more than 1,300 seats and she resigned the following month.

Bettors think it unlikely that Sunak will suffer a similar fate and he is 11.521/2 to be replaced as Tory leader this year, 2.35/4 in 2024 and 1.728/11 for any later.

But Tory councillors are under pressure all over the country from all wings of the political spectrum, with Labour and the Lib Dems both aiming to make big gains and triumph in key battlegrounds.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has played down his party's expectations but he will hope that they can add a minumum of 500 seats to their total.

General election could be one year away

There could be exactly 12 months until the general election, with Thursday 3 May 2024 long mooted as the likely day.

A bad night for the Conservatives in the local elections, however, may prompt the PM to consider waiting until autmn next year.

Polls at weekend put Labour 15-18 points ahead of the Conservatives. A Labour majority has been odds-on but drifted in recent weeks to even money.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is 1.331/3 to be the UK's next prime minister and his party are 1.282/7 to win the most seats at the next general election.