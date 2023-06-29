</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Somerton and Frome By-Election: Lib Dems backed to take seat of disgraced Tory
Max Liu
29 June 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/somerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-29T09:49:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-29T14:29:00+01:00", "articleBody": "There's another by-election coming up and, as with the other three on the horizon in England this summer, the betting says the Conservatives will lose another seat... Lib Dems short price to take seat from Tories Warburton's departure causes headache for Sunak Will loss of four seats imperil Sunak? The Liberal Democrats will romp to victory in the Somerset seat vacated by the disgraced Conservative David Warburton, according to the Betfair Exchange market. The by-election in Somerton and Frome will take place on 20 July and defeat for the Conservatives will pile pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. At the moment, that looks all but certain with the Liberal Democrats [1.07] on the Exchange and the Conservative win at [9.0]. Labour are [26.0] in a seat which has traditionally swung between the Lib Dems and Tories since it was founded 40 years ago. The by-election was triggered after Warburton, who was suspended from his party last year after newspaper claims of drug-taking and sexual harassment, admitted taking cocaine and stood down. Tories on course to lose four seats this summer It is one of four taking place this summer and our politics betting expert Paul Krishnamury thinks there is a good chance the Tories will lose them all. In Uxbridge and South Ruislip - the seat vacated by Boris Johnson - Labour are [1.05]. Selby and Ainsty is [1.57] to go Labour and the Lib Dems are expected to take Mid Befordshire at [1.61]. MPs to move against Sunak? If the outcomes match the market's projection then Sunak will feel the heat from his party this summer. A general election will take place next year and, while the Prime Minister is [11.5] to leave as Conservative leader in 2023, a by-election drubbings in three seats that were previously Tory, could prompt some MPs to ask whether they need to make a quick change before the country goes to the polls. He has plenty of enemies on the right of his party who are waiting for an opportunity to move against him. This week there were even reports that they could try to bring back Liz Truss. A Labour majority at the next UK general election is 1.55 on the Betfair Exchange. A hung parliament is 3.7 and a majority for the Conservatives is out to 10.5. Labour will take nothing for granted between now and the election which was expected to be in May 2024 but could be delayed until the autumn if the Tories want to hold on to power for as long as possible. The signs are ominous for the Conservatives, however, and the loss of four English seats this summer will be damning indictment of their current standing with the electorate. Lib Dem leader Ed Davey is confident his party can take Somerton and Frome Join
View market entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fsomerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fsomerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fsomerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fsomerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html&text=Somerton%20and%20Frome%20By-Election%3A%20Lib%20Dems%20backed%20to%20take%20seat%20of%20disgraced%20Tory" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's another by-election coming up and, as with the other three on the horizon in England this summer, the betting says the Conservatives will lose another seat...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Lib Dems short price to take seat from Tories</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Warburton's departure causes headache for Sunak</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Will loss of four seats imperil Sunak?</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215574270">The Liberal Democrats will romp to victory</a> </strong>in the Somerset seat vacated by the disgraced Conservative David Warburton, according to the Betfair Exchange market.</p><p>The by-election in Somerton and Frome will take place on 20 July and defeat for the Conservatives will pile pressure on Prime Minister <strong>Rishi Sunak</strong>.</p><p>At the moment, that looks all but certain with the <span>Liberal Democrats <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215574270"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="1/14"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.07</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/14</span></b> on the Exchange and the Conservative win at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></strong></a>.</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215574270"><strong>Labour are <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b></strong></a> in a seat which has traditionally swung between the Lib Dems and Tories since it was founded 40 years ago.</span></p><p>The by-election was triggered after Warburton, who was <span>suspended from his party last year after newspaper claims of drug-taking and sexual harassment, admitted taking cocaine and stood down.</span></p><h2><span>Tories on course to lose four seats this summer</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p>It is one of four taking place this summer and our politics betting expert Paul Krishnamury thinks there is a good chance <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">the Tories will lose them all</a>.</p><p>In <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215126707"><strong>Uxbridge and South Ruislip</strong></a> - the seat vacated by Boris Johnson - Labour are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.05</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/20</span></b>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215210576"><strong>Selby and Ainsty is <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.57</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> to go Labour</strong></a> and the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472"><strong>Lib Dems are expected to take Mid Befordshire at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b></strong></a>.</p><h2>MPs to move against Sunak?</h2><p></p><p>If the outcomes match the market's projection then Sunak will feel the heat from his party this summer.</p><p>A general election will take place next year and, while <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.205534173"><strong>the Prime Minister is <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b> to leave as Conservative leader in 2023</strong></a>, a by-election drubbings in three seats that were previously Tory, could prompt some MPs to ask whether they need to make a quick change before the country goes to the polls.</p><p>He has plenty of enemies on the right of his party who are waiting for an opportunity to move against him. This week there were even reports that they could try to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.204152705"><strong>bring back Liz Truss</strong></a>.</p><p><img alt="Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing St.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi%20Sunak%20outside%2010%20Downing%20St.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-none" loading="lazy"></p><p>A Labour majority at<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the next UK general election is<span> </span><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.55</span></b></strong></a><span> </span>on the Betfair Exchange.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A hung parliament is<span> </span><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.7</span></b></strong></a><span> </span>and a majority for the Conservatives is out to<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.5</span></b></strong></a>.</p><p>Labour will take nothing for granted between now and the election which was expected to be in May 2024 but could be delayed until the autumn if the Tories want to hold on to power for as long as possible.</p><p>The signs are ominous for the Conservatives, however, and the loss of four English seats this summer will be damning indictment of their current standing with the electorate.</p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully Discover the latest articles sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fsomerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html&text=Somerton%20and%20Frome%20By-Election%3A%20Lib%20Dems%20backed%20to%20take%20seat%20of%20disgraced%20Tory" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Keir Starmer thumbs up.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Keir%20Starmer%20thumbs%20up.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Keir Starmer thumbs up.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Keir%20Starmer%20thumbs%20up.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-conservatives-heavy-odds-on-to-lose-750-seats-040523-204.html">UK Local Elections: Conservatives heavy odds-on to lose 750 seats</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Rishi%20Sunak%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context Most read stories More UK Politics <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">More UK Politics</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Politics</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" Most read stories Football Tips: Back a 4/1 Boca Bet Builder in scrappy Copa tie</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-odds-7-2-england-second-only-to-5-2-usa-in-betting-290623-204.html">Women's World Cup: England second only to USA in betting</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-form-guide-for-the-womens-singles-250623-779.html">Wimbledon 2023: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a Most read stories
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Back a 4/1 Boca Bet Builder in scrappy Copa tie
Football Betting Tips
Women's World Cup: England second only to USA in betting
Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips
Wimbledon 2023: Form guide for this year's women's singles
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daily Racing Tips: Going for a Caribbean Brunch for 80/1 Thursday double
Cricket Betting Tips
England v Australia Second Ashes test Day Two In-play Tips: England in the mire
