Lib Dems short price to take seat from Tories

Warburton's departure causes headache for Sunak

Will loss of four seats imperil Sunak?

The Liberal Democrats will romp to victory in the Somerset seat vacated by the disgraced Conservative David Warburton, according to the Betfair Exchange market.

The by-election in Somerton and Frome will take place on 20 July and defeat for the Conservatives will pile pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

At the moment, that looks all but certain with the Liberal Democrats 1.071/14 on the Exchange and the Conservative win at 9.08/1.

Labour are 26.025/1 in a seat which has traditionally swung between the Lib Dems and Tories since it was founded 40 years ago.

The by-election was triggered after Warburton, who was suspended from his party last year after newspaper claims of drug-taking and sexual harassment, admitted taking cocaine and stood down.

Tories on course to lose four seats this summer

It is one of four taking place this summer and our politics betting expert Paul Krishnamury thinks there is a good chance the Tories will lose them all.

In Uxbridge and South Ruislip - the seat vacated by Boris Johnson - Labour are 1.051/20.

Selby and Ainsty is 1.574/7 to go Labour and the Lib Dems are expected to take Mid Befordshire at 1.618/13.

MPs to move against Sunak?

If the outcomes match the market's projection then Sunak will feel the heat from his party this summer.

A general election will take place next year and, while the Prime Minister is 11.521/2 to leave as Conservative leader in 2023, a by-election drubbings in three seats that were previously Tory, could prompt some MPs to ask whether they need to make a quick change before the country goes to the polls.

He has plenty of enemies on the right of his party who are waiting for an opportunity to move against him. This week there were even reports that they could try to bring back Liz Truss.

A Labour majority at the next UK general election is 1.55 on the Betfair Exchange.

A hung parliament is 3.7 and a majority for the Conservatives is out to 10.5.

Labour will take nothing for granted between now and the election which was expected to be in May 2024 but could be delayed until the autumn if the Tories want to hold on to power for as long as possible.

The signs are ominous for the Conservatives, however, and the loss of four English seats this summer will be damning indictment of their current standing with the electorate.