Of the three by-elections scheduled for Thursday, Selby and Ainsty is the most significant. Indeed, if the betting signals are correct, I would argue this is the most significant by-election for 15 years, and a memorably sweeping Conservative gain in Crewe and Nantwich.

Betting has seen one-way Labour traffic

When the betting opened, the Conservatives were rated slight favourites. Despite the never-ending calamities affecting the government, this is a seat that has never featured on Labour's realistic radar. It ranks 225th on their target list, and Keir Starmer's party require a huge 18% swing since the 2019 election. Yet after weeks of trading, the odds have moved in only one direction. Labour are now rated 85% likely to win it, at odds of 1.14.

Thus, any win for Labour - let alone the thumping won forecast by the poll showing a 12% lead - would send a stark signal to voters, commentators, donors that we will see a change of government at the next election. That is not something we could have said with any confidence after any by-election since the Tories came to power.

Labour win will signal new government

Hence the parallels with Crewe and Nantwich, which switched from Con-Lab on a 17% swing in 2008. That result, as I recall, dramatically changed the narrative. There was suddenly an air of inevitably about David Cameron becoming Prime Minister and the media seemed to declare open season on Gordon Brown's government.

Furthermore, it would indicate that Labour can win in places they never have previously, in areas very different in nature to their core constituencies (urban, diverse, young,pro-EU). Selby and Ainsty is a rural suburb of York. This should be safe Tory territory



Take these four indicators used by electoralcalculus.co.uk. Selby and Ainsty ranks 224th out of 650 constituencies for "Leave", 171st for "Economic Right Position", 168th for "National Position" and "182nd for Social Conservative Position". In other words, its median elector is consistently on the Right of politics. If the Tories aren't safe in seats like this, their MPs are entitled to be terrified that nowhere is safe.

Labour gains hurt more than Lib Dems

Despite a series of catastrophic by-election losses in their heartlands to the Lib Dems, this implies a more serious threat. The Tories will always feel those seats can be taken back, because mid-term votes for Lib Dems could be merely protest votes, who will switch back at a general election. Whereas Tory voters switching to Labour, or vice versa, involves a far bigger emotional and political leap across the divide.

The only recent Labour gain was in Wakefield - historically strong Labour and an absolute necessity if they are to win most seats at the general election, let alone a majority. It simply isn't comparable to this test.

Required swing is huge, but plausible

Looking at the numbers, Selby and Ainsty does appear to be within Labour's range. Their average national poll lead today is 19%, implying a 15.5% swing since 2019. Not quite enough to win this seat, but the swing against the governing party tends to be higher in by-elections than in national polls, due to differential turnout and the mid-term protest effect. So it proved in Wakefield - where they outscored a national 6.7% swing with 9% in the by-election.

The same is true historically. Consider the last two general elections in which either Labour or Conservative usurped the other in power - 2010 and 1997 - and preceding by-elections contested between the pair.

In the aforementioned Crewe and Nantwich race in 2008, the Tories gained a 17% swing compared to 10% implied by national polls. In 2009, they gained Norfolk North on a 16.5% swing, compared to 8%.

Likewise in 1996, 11 months before Tony Blair came to power, Labour gained South East Staffordshire 1996 on a 22% swing compared to 18%. Then in early 1997, they gained Wirral South on a 17.5% swing, compared to 14.5% in national polls.

Regional trends also positive for Labour

This expectation of extra anti-government sentiment is a good starting point when analysing by-elections, before digging deeper into local dynamics. Here, again the context looks good for Labour.

There weren't local elections in the area this year but in 2022, Labour made big gains at council level in what was reported a terrible night for the Tories. Note they were in a vastly better national position at the time.

The last census showed notably high population growth in this constituency, which I believe is York commuters to a large extent. This year's York Outer council elections produced one of Labour's best performances across the country, winning the most seats from being considered clear outsiders of three.

Therefore, this constituency looks the type where Labour can outperform national swing and they won't lack activists or a ground game. Again, the current trajectory of UK politics inevitably means the Tories will be at significant disadvantage in this regard, struggling to attract volunteers.

I've spoken to so many people who have lost job opportunities, can't access services and can't see their friends because our public transport network is broken.



Labour will build a public transport network that works for our communities and puts people at its heart. https://t.co/qv3S8TGAns ? Keir Mather (@Mather_Keir) July 11, 2023

Labour's candidate is Keir Mather - a local 25 year-old lacking any baggage or association with Labour's past. He's campaigning hard on local issues and higher profile MPs have been descending in droves upon the constituency. They sound very confident.

All those things considered, I think the market moves make sense. On the bare numbers, this race is 50/50 and it should be competitive at a general election. However in the current anti-government climate, I expect Labour to win this by a comfortable margin. That poll showing a 12% advantage may not prove a crazy outlier.

