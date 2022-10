Sturgeon plans referendum for 2023

Bettors say no vote before 2025

Westminster government opposes referendum

Supreme Court asked to rule on Holyrood's power

A referendum on Scottish independence next year is 7.613/2 on the Betfair Exchange after the Supreme Court began hearing arguments on whether Scotland can hold a vote without Westminster's consent.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold an independence referendum on 19 October 2023.

But it is 1.121/8 that there will be no referendum until 2025 at the earliest.

The last referendum on Scottish independence was in 2014, when voters chose 55 to 45% to stay in the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon and her supporters argue, however, that the outcome of the Brexit referendum (Scotland voted to remain) and subsequent emphatic victories for the SNP in Scottish and general elections mean there is a strong case for putting the question to the public again.

The UK government in Westminster is refusing to grant Scotland a referendum, arguing that the matter was settled in 2014.

The SNP say that is undemocratic and point to the pro-independence majority at Holyrood as evidence.

The debate over whether a referendum bill would be within Holyrood's powers has been long-running.

That's why the Scottish government's chief legal adviser - the Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC - has referred the issue to the Supreme Court.

Sturgeon to treat election as "de facto referendum"

If the ruling does not go in her favour, she says her government in Holyrood will consider the next general election, which is 1.292/7 to be in 2024, a "de facto referendum" on independence. If there is another referendum, then the Sportsbook market is split, with 5/6 available on either outcome.

The case at the Supreme Court will last two days but a ruling is not expected for months.