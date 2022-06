The Betfair Exchange odds on a referendum on Scottish independence next year shortened after Nicola Sturgeon said she wanted to hold one in October 2023.

It was backed in from 6.05/1 to around 4.03/1 after Scotland's first minister declared the time was right to let Scots decide whether they want to be part of the UK.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly said the Westminster government had the power to deny Scotland a referendum and would do so.

He claims the matter was settled in 2014 when Scots voted 55% to 45% to stay in the union.

The market still suggests Johnson will get his way with no referendum before 2025 the favourite at 1.374/11.

But Sturgeon claimed that in May last year "the Scottish government was re-elected on a clear promise to give the people of Scotland the choice of independence."

She said Johnson would be standing in the way of Scottish democracy if he were to refuse a referendum. She would challenge such a decision in the Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court found in favour of the Scottish government they would go ahead with a referendum on 19 October next year.

Sturgeon insists that any referendum must be legal and she is not willing to go the way of the government in Catalonia which defied the Spanish government to hold an independence referendum.

If a referendum on Scotland's future does go ahead the market is undecided on the outcome.