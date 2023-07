Labour favs for key victory in by-election

Win would mean Labour back in Scotland

SNP leader admits it will be difficult for them

Labour are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the likely by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West after SNP leader Humza Yousaf said it would be difficult for his party to hold on to the seat.

Labour are 1.051/20 with the SNP out to 11.010/1 in the market for a by-election that could reveal plenty about the state of politics in Scotland.

Why is a by-election likely?

Margaret Ferrier won it for the SNP from Labour at the last general election in 2019. However, she was suspended from the House of Commons for breaking Covid rules.

A recall petition was opened on 20 June 2023 and will remain open until 5pm on 31 July. If 10% or more of eligible voters in the constituency have signed the petition by the closing date, then a by-election will be triggered.

Ferrier could stand as an independent but not for the SNP.

Are Labour back in Scotland?

Since 2010, the seat has swung between Labour and the SNP, with Ferrier winning it in 2015, losing it 2017, before winning it back two years later. The Betfair market indicates that if there is a by-election in 2023 it is going back to Labour.

Keir Starmer would interpret a Labour victory as a sign that his party are an electoral force in Scotland once again. That could be an important step towards winning the next general election, as Labour's decimation in Scotland in 2015 and '19 was a factor in their over all defeats.

The SNP have bigger problems than Ferrier, with the arrest of key figures in the party, including former-leader Nicola Sturgeon, creating a crisis for the new leader Humza Yousaf. He admitted that holding on to Rutherglen and Hamilton West at a by-election would be a "difficult challenge".

A Labour majority at the next UK general election is 1.53 on the Betfair Exchange.

A hung parliament is 3.8 and a majority for the Conservatives is out to 10.5.

Labour will take nothing for granted between now and the election which was expected to be in May 2024 but could be delayed until the autumn if the Tories want to hold on to power for as long as possible.

They face the prospect of losing three seats at by-elections in England this summer.

If there is one north of the border, in Rutherglen and West Hamilton, it could tell us a lot about which way Scotland will vote in 2024 and Labour's chance of returning to power in Westminster after 14 years.