Sunak expected to wait until winter

Coinciding with USA could be catastrophic

May could best serve Tory interests

According to signals from Betfair markets, the Next General Election will take place in the final quarter of 2024. Since our tri-monthly market opened last week, this option has settled around 1.444/9, implying a 69% probability.

Prohibitive odds, for sure, given payout is more than a year away. But can a case be made for any alternative?

Surprise elections do happen

Since repeal of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, this decision rests solely with the Prime Minister. In theory, he could call it at any time. He could spring a surprise one morning, as Theresa May did in 2017.

The May gamble backfired spectacularly, but plenty of logic lay behind it. The Tories were around 20% ahead of Labour in opinion polls and the press speculated this was an opportunity to bury the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, and give May a huge mandate to pursue whatever version of Brexit deal she wanted.

Whilst press speculation of early elections is again inevitable, as part of their job, none of those positive arguments or conditions apply this time around.

Trailing governments wait until the last

Rather the Tories are trailing by 15-20% and Rishi Sunak looks the archetypal 'fag-end PM' - the unfortunate incumbent at the end of a long era of rule by his party, leading a tired government into inevitable defeat, facing a public yearning for change. Gordon Brown, John Major, Jim Callaghan and Alex Douglas-Home could all fit that bill.

All those defeated PMs hung on for as long, or almost as long, as they legally could. Only in Callaghan's case did the election occur less than five years after the previous one, coming in at four years, seven months.

In the face of inevitable defeat, why would a party leave office early? Why not hang on and hope something happens to revive their fortunes?

January 2025 is impractical

That logically explains the odds. The latest possible date is Jan 28th 2025, but would mean the campaign period coincided with Christmas. I doubt the government would be rewarded by the electorate, and the smell of desperation would be overpowering. Whereas calling it in December would make very little real difference to what the government could do, and the turnout dynamics may work to Tory advantage.

Their core vote is largely elderly, very reliably registered and likely to postal vote. In contrast the younger, overwhelmingly likely anti-Tory vote is much less likely to be registered and may be deterred by very cold weather.

An all-party parliamentary group just concluded that new Voter ID laws discriminate against demographic groups better disposed towards Labour. The last election, catastrophic for Labour if not necessarily for those reasons, was held in December.

Why a post-Budget election makes sense

There is, however, a plausible alternative that may also suit the Conservative Party interest. As always, local elections are scheduled for May. Recently, these have produced massacres for the party. Hundreds of councillors wiped out amid a wave of protest voting. Turnout is always differential and generally skewed against governments in mid-term.

But were they to coincide with a general election, the turnout would be much higher and less differential. They would surely retain more councillors (who double up as critically important local activists) with this plan.

A May election would also give Sunak a chance for pre-election giveaways or stunts at the Budget. Already the state pension is expected to rise by 8.5% in April. That would land in pockets just as the election campaign begins.

I would also argue (although I have no idea if this has crossed Tory minds), that is in the Tory interest to get the election done early, rather than coincide it with the US election.

Trump associations would be catastrophic

That election campaign, lasting the best part of a year, will be more divisive and chaotic than ever before. Donald Trump's trials are due to begin in March and will likely result in multiple convictions. Still denying the last election result, a Trump-led Republican Party will effectively be promising the end of democracy.

You may recall him failing to disavow the white supremacist terror groups who led the January 6th insurrection, and whose leaders have since been convicted and sentenced to hundreds of cumulative years in prison. Expect more of that, more mass shootings and a darker election campaign than ever before.

There are clear distinctions between US and UK Conservatism, but they also share a great deal in common. Trump labelled himself 'Mr Brexit' and there are deep financial and political ties between his faction which has taken over the GOP and the Hard Brexit faction which did the same to the Conservative Party. Trump famously intervened in their 2019 Tory leadership contest, in favour of Boris Johnson and to Michael Gove's detriment.

The British 'National Conservatism' movement, backed by many prominent Tories and commentators on the Right, is US-backed and their conference near-identical to their Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The US wing has gone full fascist and, to quote just one example, regards the Jan 6th convicts as political prisoners.

Nigel Farage told CPAC the "greatest threat we face" is from "the fifth column within our nations who are trying to destroy the family unit, Judeo-christian culture, our history & our pride", & the place where this destruction is happening is "our universities".#ThisIsFascism pic.twitter.com/tNtU7J3ozL -- GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) August 9, 2022

If the UK election campaign runs concurrently with the USA - peaking in September to mid-November - the Tories will find themselves in an incredibly uncomfortable position. Trumpism does not fly here and these issues will split the Tory party even further.

The existential crisis I wrote several times about in Politics Live will be well and truly upon us. Nigel Farage and Reform UK will back Trump and siphon off many Tory votes. As we have seen with much rhetoric since Sunak assumed power, he will be dragged onto that territory to appease his right-wing, and consequently alienating more liberal-minded voters.

The last odds matched on April-June 2024 were 6.05/1, implying a 17% chance. It shouldn't be favourite, or even close to October-December but it is very hard to fancy any of the other options. Anything earlier than April would require something highly unlikely and dramatic such as the government collapsing, and this isn't going to happen in the middle of summer. Odds of 6.05/1 could represent a bit of trading value.

