</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html&rfr=2573">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/bet-builder-tips-scotland-vs-england-33-1-harry-maguire-led-bet-builder-rates-as-a-juicy-play-110923-664.html">Scotland vs England Tips: 33/1 Harry Maguire led Bet Builder rates as a juicy play</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/scotland-v-england-tips-best-bets-on-tuesday-back-mcginn-and-mctominay-bet-builder-100923-1063.html">Scotland v England: Back a Hampden stalemate and 5/1 McDouble Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-eight-of-the-best-bets-from-tuesdays-matches-110923-629.html">Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Eight of the best bets from Tuesday's matches</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-ferguson-mare-12-1-can-double-her-southwell-tally-120923-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Ferguson mare at 12/1 can double her Southwell tally</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-obrien-chaser-on-stable-debut-at-worcester-120923-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 7/2 O'Brien chaser on stable debut at Worcester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-run-with-rabbitte-for-a-tuesday-13-1-kelso-multiple-120923-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Run with Rabbitte for a Tuesday 13/1 Kelso multiple </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fortinet-championship-each-way-tips-picks-from-70-1-to-125-1-at-silverado-pga-tour-betting-110923-719.html">Fortinet Championship Each-Way Tips: picks from 70/1 to 125/1 at Silverado</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-2023-betting-tips-and-preview-k-club-contenders-worth-chancing-100923-167.html">BMW PGA Championship: Kim is the call for a Wentworth win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/irish-open-result-and-review-vincent-norrman-backed-at-999/1-before-conquering-k-club-110923-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Norrman backed at 999/1 before conquering K Club </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-kiwis-can-regain-lead-120923-194.html">England v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Kiwis can regain lead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/south-africa-v-australia-third-odi-tips-carey-a-171-top-bat-pick-110923-194.html">South Africa v Australia Third ODI Tips: Carey a 17/1 top-bat pick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/trinbago-knight-riders-v-st-lucia-kings-cpl-tips-tkr-spin-to-stifle-runs-market-100923-194.html">Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings CPL Tips: Spin to stifle runs market</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-final-2023-betting-tips-back-medvedev-for-3-0-win-101-090923-186.html">US Open Men's Final 2023: Back Medvedev for 3-0 win @ 10/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-final-tips-djokovic-favourite-for-yet-another-slam-title-090923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Final Tips: Djokovic favourite for yet another Slam title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-final-tips-sabalenka-to-edge-gauff-in-competitive-final-090923-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Final Tips: Sabalenka to edge Gauff in competitive final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html">Next UK General Election Date Betting: Is late 2024 a certainty?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/london-mayoral-election-2024-odds-susan-hall-3-1-to-beat-sadiq-khan-110923-204.html">London Mayoral Election 2024: Susan Hall 3/1 to beat Sadiq Khan</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-the-most-unpredictable-by-election-ever-050923-171.html">Mid Bedfordshire By-Election Betting and Analysis: The most unpredictable by-election ever?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rugby-world-cup-winner-odds-south-africa-13-5-favourites-but-england-shorten-after-win-110923-204.html">Rugby World Cup Winner Odds: South Africa 13/5 favourites but England shorten after win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/sunday-rugby-world-cup-betting-tips-south-africa-v-scotland-south-africa-to-prove-too-strong-for-scotland-010923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa to prove too strong for Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-betting-tips-england-v-argentina-england-could-stumble-against-argentina-010923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Struggling England could stumble against Argentina</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-1-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-picks-and-best-bets-for-lions-v-chiefs-060923-1063.html">NFL Week 1 Betting Tips and Predictions: Defence to shine in Pittsburgh</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-2023-24-season-predictions-betting-tips---mvp-win-totals-playoff-best-bets-and-super-bowl-odds-050923-1063.html">NFL Season Predictions: Best bets for the Jets and a 19/1 MVP shout</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-2023-24-betting-tips-how-to-use-your-free-betfair-bet-builder-040923-822.html">NFL 2023/24 Betting: How to use your free Betfair Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/nfl-nav-image.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>NFL Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Next UK General Election Date Betting: Is late 2024 a certainty?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-12">12 September 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Next UK General Election Date Betting: Is late 2024 a certainty?", "name": "Next UK General Election Date Betting: Is late 2024 a certainty?", "description": "The next election could occur at any time until January 28th, 2025. Paul Krishnamurty analyses the various options open to Rishi Sunak...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-12T18:04:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-12T18:42:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The next election could occur at any time until January 28th, 2025. Paul Krishnamurty analyses the various options open to Rishi Sunak... Sunak expected to wait until winter Coinciding with USA could be catastrophic May could best serve Tory interests According to signals from Betfair markets, the Next General Election will take place in the final quarter of 2024. Since our tri-monthly market opened last week, this option has settled around [1.44], implying a 69% probability. Prohibitive odds, for sure, given payout is more than a year away. But can a case be made for any alternative? Surprise elections do happen Since repeal of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, this decision rests solely with the Prime Minister. In theory, he could call it at any time. He could spring a surprise one morning, as Theresa May did in 2017. The May gamble backfired spectacularly, but plenty of logic lay behind it. The Tories were around 20% ahead of Labour in opinion polls and the press speculated this was an opportunity to bury the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, and give May a huge mandate to pursue whatever version of Brexit deal she wanted. Whilst press speculation of early elections is again inevitable, as part of their job, none of those positive arguments or conditions apply this time around. Trailing governments wait until the last Rather the Tories are trailing by 15-20% and Rishi Sunak looks the archetypal 'fag-end PM' - the unfortunate incumbent at the end of a long era of rule by his party, leading a tired government into inevitable defeat, facing a public yearning for change. Gordon Brown, John Major, Jim Callaghan and Alex Douglas-Home could all fit that bill. All those defeated PMs hung on for as long, or almost as long, as they legally could. Only in Callaghan's case did the election occur less than five years after the previous one, coming in at four years, seven months. In the face of inevitable defeat, why would a party leave office early? Why not hang on and hope something happens to revive their fortunes? January 2025 is impractical That logically explains the odds. The latest possible date is Jan 28th 2025, but would mean the campaign period coincided with Christmas. I doubt the government would be rewarded by the electorate, and the smell of desperation would be overpowering. Whereas calling it in December would make very little real difference to what the government could do, and the turnout dynamics may work to Tory advantage. Their core vote is largely elderly, very reliably registered and likely to postal vote. In contrast the younger, overwhelmingly likely anti-Tory vote is much less likely to be registered and may be deterred by very cold weather. An all-party parliamentary group just concluded that new Voter ID laws discriminate against demographic groups better disposed towards Labour. The last election, catastrophic for Labour if not necessarily for those reasons, was held in December. Why a post-Budget election makes sense There is, however, a plausible alternative that may also suit the Conservative Party interest. As always, local elections are scheduled for May. Recently, these have produced massacres for the party. Hundreds of councillors wiped out amid a wave of protest voting. Turnout is always differential and generally skewed against governments in mid-term. But were they to coincide with a general election, the turnout would be much higher and less differential. They would surely retain more councillors (who double up as critically important local activists) with this plan. A May election would also give Sunak a chance for pre-election giveaways or stunts at the Budget. Already the state pension is expected to rise by 8.5% in April. That would land in pockets just as the election campaign begins. I would also argue (although I have no idea if this has crossed Tory minds), that is in the Tory interest to get the election done early, rather than coincide it with the US election. Trump associations would be catastrophic That election campaign, lasting the best part of a year, will be more divisive and chaotic than ever before. Donald Trump's trials are due to begin in March and will likely result in multiple convictions. Still denying the last election result, a Trump-led Republican Party will effectively be promising the end of democracy. You may recall him failing to disavow the white supremacist terror groups who led the January 6th insurrection, and whose leaders have since been convicted and sentenced to hundreds of cumulative years in prison. Expect more of that, more mass shootings and a darker election campaign than ever before. There are clear distinctions between US and UK Conservatism, but they also share a great deal in common. Trump labelled himself 'Mr Brexit' and there are deep financial and political ties between his faction which has taken over the GOP and the Hard Brexit faction which did the same to the Conservative Party. Trump famously intervened in their 2019 Tory leadership contest, in favour of Boris Johnson and to Michael Gove's detriment. The British 'National Conservatism' movement, backed by many prominent Tories and commentators on the Right, is US-backed and their conference near-identical to their Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The US wing has gone full fascist and, to quote just one example, regards the Jan 6th convicts as political prisoners. Nigel Farage told CPAC the "greatest threat we face" is from "the fifth column within our nations who are trying to destroy the family unit, Judeo-christian culture, our history &amp; our pride", &amp; the place where this destruction is happening is "our universities".#ThisIsFascism pic.twitter.com/tNtU7J3ozL -- GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) August 9, 2022 If the UK election campaign runs concurrently with the USA - peaking in September to mid-November - the Tories will find themselves in an incredibly uncomfortable position. Trumpism does not fly here and these issues will split the Tory party even further. The existential crisis I wrote several times about in Politics Live will be well and truly upon us. Nigel Farage and Reform UK will back Trump and siphon off many Tory votes. As we have seen with much rhetoric since Sunak assumed power, he will be dragged onto that territory to appease his right-wing, and consequently alienating more liberal-minded voters. The last odds matched on April-June 2024 were [6.0], implying a 17% chance. It shouldn't be favourite, or even close to October-December but it is very hard to fancy any of the other options. Anything earlier than April would require something highly unlikely and dramatic such as the government collapsing, and this isn't going to happen in the middle of summer. Odds of [6.0] could represent a bit of trading value. *Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak looks down 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak looks down 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak looks down 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Krishnamurty", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_krishnamurty" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak looks down 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak looks down 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak looks down 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak looks down 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">None of the election date options offer much hope for Rishi Sunak</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.218024805" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.218024805">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Next%20UK%20General%20Election%20Date%20Betting%3A%20Is%20late%202024%20a%20certainty%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html&text=Next%20UK%20General%20Election%20Date%20Betting%3A%20Is%20late%202024%20a%20certainty%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The next election could occur at any time until January 28th, 2025. Paul Krishnamurty analyses the various options open to Rishi Sunak...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Sunak expected to wait until winter</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Coinciding with USA could be catastrophic</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>May could best serve Tory interests</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>According to signals from Betfair markets, the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.218024805">Next General Election</a></strong> will take place in the final quarter of 2024. Since our tri-monthly market opened last week, this option has settled around <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.44</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b>, implying a 69% probability.</p><p>Prohibitive odds, for sure, given payout is more than a year away. But can a case be made for any alternative?</p><h2>Surprise elections do happen</h2><p></p><p>Since repeal of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, this decision rests solely with the Prime Minister. In theory, he could call it at any time. He could spring a surprise one morning, as Theresa May did in 2017.</p><p>The May gamble backfired spectacularly, but plenty of logic lay behind it. The Tories were around 20% ahead of Labour in opinion polls and the press speculated this was an opportunity to bury the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, and give May a huge mandate to pursue whatever version of Brexit deal she wanted.</p><p>Whilst press speculation of early elections is again inevitable, as part of their job, none of those positive arguments or conditions apply this time around.</p><h2>Trailing governments wait until the last</h2><p></p><p>Rather the Tories are trailing by 15-20% and Rishi Sunak looks the archetypal 'fag-end PM' - the unfortunate incumbent at the end of a long era of rule by his party, leading a tired government into inevitable defeat, facing a public yearning for change. Gordon Brown, John Major, Jim Callaghan and Alex Douglas-Home could all fit that bill.</p><p>All those defeated PMs hung on for as long, or almost as long, as they legally could. Only in Callaghan's case did the election occur less than five years after the previous one, coming in at four years, seven months.</p><p>In the face of inevitable defeat, why would a party leave office early? Why not hang on and hope something happens to revive their fortunes?</p><h2>January 2025 is impractical</h2><p></p><p>That logically explains the odds. The latest possible date is Jan 28th 2025, but would mean the campaign period coincided with Christmas. I doubt the government would be rewarded by the electorate, and the smell of desperation would be overpowering. Whereas calling it in December would make very little real difference to what the government could do, and the turnout dynamics may work to Tory advantage.</p><p>Their core vote is largely elderly, very reliably registered and likely to postal vote. In contrast the younger, overwhelmingly likely anti-Tory vote is much less likely to be registered and may be deterred by very cold weather.</p><p>An all-party parliamentary group just concluded that new Voter ID laws discriminate against demographic groups better disposed towards Labour. The last election, catastrophic for Labour if not necessarily for those reasons, was held in December.</p><h2>Why a post-Budget election makes sense</h2><p></p><p>There is, however, a plausible alternative that may also suit the Conservative Party interest. As always, local elections are scheduled for May. Recently, these have produced massacres for the party. Hundreds of councillors wiped out amid a wave of protest voting. Turnout is always differential and generally skewed against governments in mid-term.</p><p>But were they to coincide with a general election, the turnout would be much higher and less differential. They would surely retain more councillors (who double up as critically important local activists) with this plan.</p><p>A May election would also give Sunak a chance for pre-election giveaways or stunts at the Budget. Already the state pension is expected to rise by 8.5% in April. That would land in pockets just as the election campaign begins.</p><p>I would also argue (although I have no idea if this has crossed Tory minds), that is in the Tory interest to get the election done early, rather than coincide it with the<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.176878927" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> US election</a></strong>.</p><h2>Trump associations would be catastrophic</h2><p></p><p>That election campaign, lasting the best part of a year, will be more divisive and chaotic than ever before. Donald Trump's trials are due to begin in March and will likely result in multiple convictions. Still denying the last election result, a Trump-led Republican Party will effectively be promising the end of democracy.</p><p>You may recall him failing to disavow the white supremacist terror groups who led the January 6th insurrection, and whose leaders have since been convicted and sentenced to hundreds of cumulative years in prison. Expect more of that, more mass shootings and a darker election campaign than ever before.</p><p>There are clear distinctions between US and UK Conservatism, but they also share a great deal in common. Trump labelled himself 'Mr Brexit' and there are deep financial and political ties between his faction which has taken over the GOP and the Hard Brexit faction which did the same to the Conservative Party. Trump famously intervened in their 2019 Tory leadership contest, in favour of Boris Johnson and to Michael Gove's detriment.</p><p>The British 'National Conservatism' movement, backed by many prominent Tories and commentators on the Right, is US-backed and their conference near-identical to their Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The US wing has gone full fascist and, to quote just one example, regards the Jan 6th convicts as political prisoners.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Nigel Farage told CPAC the "greatest threat we face" is from "the fifth column within our nations who are trying to destroy the family unit, Judeo-christian culture, our history & our pride", & the place where this destruction is happening is "our universities".<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsFascism?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsFascism</a> <a href="https://t.co/tNtU7J3ozL">pic.twitter.com/tNtU7J3ozL</a></p> -- GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) <a href="https://twitter.com/docrussjackson/status/1556918330480631808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>If the UK election campaign runs concurrently with the USA - peaking in September to mid-November - the Tories will find themselves in an incredibly uncomfortable position. Trumpism does not fly here and these issues will split the Tory party even further.</p><p>The existential crisis I wrote several times about in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html"><strong>Politics Live</strong></a> will be well and truly upon us. Nigel Farage and Reform UK will back Trump and siphon off many Tory votes. As we have seen with much rhetoric since Sunak assumed power, he will be dragged onto that territory to appease his right-wing, and consequently alienating more liberal-minded voters.</p><p>The last odds matched on April-June 2024 were <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>, implying a 17% chance. It shouldn't be favourite, or even close to October-December but it is very hard to fancy any of the other options. Anything earlier than April would require something highly unlikely and dramatic such as the government collapsing, and this isn't going to happen in the middle of summer. Odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> could represent a bit of trading value.</p><h3><strong>*Follow Paul <a href="https://twitter.com/paulmotty?lang=en-gb" target="_blank" rel="noopener">on Twitter</a> and check out his website, <a href="http://politicalgambler.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Political Gambler</a>.<br></strong></h3></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.218024805">Back Next UK General Election to be April-June 2024 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></a> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.218024805" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UK - Next General Election: UK - Next General Election (When will Next General Election take place?)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 31 December, 11.59pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>2023</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2023" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16735240">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2023" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16735240">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>January-March 2024</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="January-March 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60275202">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="January-March 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60275202">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>April-June 2024</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="April-June 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60275204">3.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="April-June 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="7.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60275204">7.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>July-September 2024</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="July-September 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60275205">6.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="July-September 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60275205">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>October-December 2024</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="October-December 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="1.42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60275206">1.42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="October-December 2024" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="1.69" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60275206">1.69</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2025 or later</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2025 or later" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="5.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15407084">5.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2025 or later" data-market_id="1.218024805" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15407084">18</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html%23gobet-1.218024805">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html%23gobet-1.218024805&rfr=2573">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.218024805" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.218024805">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Next%20UK%20General%20Election%20Date%20Betting%3A%20Is%20late%202024%20a%20certainty%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html&text=Next%20UK%20General%20Election%20Date%20Betting%3A%20Is%20late%202024%20a%20certainty%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/next-general-election-odds-labour-majority-is-favourite-for-first-time-300922-204.html">Next General Election: Labour majority is favourite for first time</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Keir Starmer thumbs up.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Keir%20Starmer%20thumbs%20up.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-starmers-textbook-opposition-strategy-looks-vindicated-280922-171.html">UK Politics: Starmer's textbook opposition strategy looks vindicated</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Keir Starmer Labour 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Keir%20Starmer%20Labour%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/next-general-election-odds-labour-backed-after-17-point-poll-lead-270922-204.html">Next General Election: Labour backed after 17 point poll lead</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Keir-starmer-claps-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Keir-starmer-claps-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">More UK Politics</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Politics</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/">London Mayoral Betting</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1694545861" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Most read stories
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Betfair Politics
UK Politics
Next UK General Election Date Betting: Is late 2024 a certainty?
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket