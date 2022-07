Friday 8 July - 16:30

Tight at the top as Sunak enters leadership race

Rishi Sunak is the marginal 4.77/2 favourite to become the Next Conservative Leader after announcing his candidacy on Friday afternoon.

The former chancellor is the most high profile figure to enter the leadership race since Boris Johnson announced his resignation earlier this week.

Sunak announced his decision to stand in a social media video using the slogan 'Ready For Rishi' and said he wanted to "restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country".

I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi



Sign up https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF -- Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Sunak has replaced early favourite Ben Wallace at the top of the Exchange betting, who is now out to 5.39/2, with Penny Mordaunt available to back at 7.613/2 and Friday's early mover, Tom Tugendhat, slightly on the drift, out to 9.617/2.

We have also introduced a Will Rishi Sunak be the next Conservative Leader market on the Betfair Exchange, with the No option the early favourite at 1.251/4.

Friday 8 July - 10:30

Wallace favourite but Tugendhat shortens after launching bid

Tom Tugendhat was backed into 9.08/1 to be the next leader of the Conservative party after he entered the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace is the 4.57/2 favourite, although he is yet to announce that he will be standing.

Rishi Sunak, who resigned as chancellor on Tuesday, is also prominent in the betting at 6.411/2 as is Penny Mordaunt 7.413/2 (pictured below). Neither has said they will stand, although rumours continue about Sunak setting up a campaign base in central London.

Suank and Wallace are the shortest prices in the newly-launched market on which MPs will make the final two in the leadership contest.

Backbencher Tugendhat - who has never served in government - said he can offer the Tories a "fresh start" as he confirmed he was entering the running.

On Friday Boris Johnson faced more pressure to leave office immediately. He plans to continue as prime minister until the new Conservative leader is chosen.

Labour threatened to call a confidence vote in the government if Johnson continues to cling to power. If the government were to lose the vote, it would trigger a general election.

A new poll this morning put Labour 11 points head of the Conservatives but, on the Exchange, the Tories are 1.794/5 to win the most seats at the next election with Labour 2.226/5.

Bettors do not anticipate an early election and make 2024 - the year when it is scheduled to take place - 1.351/3.