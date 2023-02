Sturgeon resigns as Scotland's First Minister

Angus Roberton is the favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) after she said she would resign as First Minister of Scotland.

Sturgeon, who is her country's longest-serving first minister, has instructed the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader. She will stay on in office until one is chosen.

Robertson evens on Betfair to be next SNP leader

Robertson, who was previously leader of the SNP at Westminster from 2007 to 2017, is evens on Betfair.

Kate Forbes, the Scottish finance secretary, is 4/1 while John Swinney, the deputy first minister, and Humza Yousef are both 9/1.

Swinney has already served as SNP leader, from 2000 to 2004, and was widely regarded to have been unsuccessful in the role.

Sturgeon has suffered political setbacks recently but her resignation is still a surprise.

In November, the Supreme Court ruled against the Scottish parliament holding new independence referendum.

It is heavy odds-on on the Betfair Exchange that there will be no referendum before 2025.

Sturgeon said that, after the SNP have chosen their new leader, she would stay in the Scottish Parliament as an MSP at least until the next Scottish election.

She said she would not give an opinion on who she wanted to succeed her as SNP leader.