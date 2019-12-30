Next Labour Leader Betting: Starmer favourite ahead of Long-Bailey

Keir Stamer is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. The shadow Brexit secretary is [2.98] with bettors ahead of Rebecca Long-Bailey [3.9] who said at the weekend that she was considering standing for the job.

Starmer v Long-Bailey would give Labour real choice

Starmer, who became an MP in 2015, has been at or around the top of the market for the past few years. An ardent Remainer, who represents the London constituency of Holborn and St Pancras, he will attract plenty of support from the right and centre of the party. However, his willingness to serve in Corbyn's shadow cabinet, despite his differences with the leader, could win him some support from its left.

More than 24,000 people are reported to have joined Labour since they lost the general election on 12 December. The majority of these are believed to support a break from Corbynism so would presumably favour Starmer or another candidate of the political centre.

Long-Bailey is the preferred candidate of Jeremy Corbyn and outgoing shadow chancellor John McDonnell. She is expected to be backed by Momentum - the Labour activist group which has around 40,000 members - and would keep Labour on the left of British politics. Critics say this would be a gift to the Conservatives and prevent Labour from winning the next general election.

A Starmer v Long-Bailey leadership battle would give Labour members a clear choice when they elect a new leader by the end of March.

Nandy leads list of chasing pack

Of the other leading candidates, Lisa Nandy [7.8] has kept a high profile since the election, saying in countless interviews that the party must reengage with the working class voters it lost to the Tories and canvassing the public about Labour's shortcomings.

Of those who previously stood for Labour leader only Yvette Cooper [13.5] is believed to be in contention. The ex-shadow home secretary spent the past four years on the back-benches after losing to Corbyn in 2015 but there is speculation she could stand again in the new year.

Then there's Jess Phillips [22.0], another high-profile back-bencher who could stand, and Clive Lewis [30.0] who's promised to make electoral reform a policy if he wins the leadership.

Emily Thornberry [55.0] has said she will stand. The shadow foreign secretary has been much shorter than her current odds but bettors appear to think her moment has passed and she will not be among the front-runners.