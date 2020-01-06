Next Labour Leader Betting: Keir Starmer the odds-on favourite as party announce timetable

The Labour party today confirmed the timetable for the election of a new leader, and it's Keir Starmer who Betfair Exchange punters make the early frontrunner.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras is odds-on at [1.86], those odds shortening from [3.0] last week.

Rebecca Long-Bailey is the main opposition and the only other candidate in single figure odds as [4.3] second favourite. She is followed by Lisa Nandy at [14.0] and Jess Philips at [22.0] with the four seen as the frontrunners at this stage of the race.

There is plenty of mileage in the race, however, with the new leader not announced until April 4.

Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "With three months of campaigning to play out we expect these odds to move around a lot as the leading candidates make their play for the leadership and the responsibility of turning around their disastrous election result of a month ago."

Betfair Exchange - Next Labour Leader

Keir Starmer - [1.86]

Rebecca Long-Bailey - [4.3]

Lisa Nandy - [14.0]

Jess Phillips - [22.0]

Ian Lavery - [36.0]

Clive Lewis - [46.0]

Yvette Cooper - [46.0]

Emily Thornberry - [100.0]