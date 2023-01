Tory majority out to 8.8 8/1 on Betfair Exchange

Labour are odds-on to win a majority at the next general election after Rishi Sunak came under pressure to sack Nadim Zahawi over allegations about his tax affairs.

It is 1.132/15 on the Betfair Exchange that Britons will go to the polls next year and punters don't think the prime minister will be able to rebuild his party's popularity in time to win.

Sunak was challenged to sack Zahawi, who had to pay a penality for failing to pay tax on time, by Labour leader Keir Starmer today.

Starmer is 1.412/5 to be Britain's next prime minister which indicates the bettors think Sunak will lead the Tories into the next election and lead them to defeat.

Labour are 1.330/100 to win the most seats at the next general eleciton and they are 1.981/1 to win their first majority since 2005 - a remarkable turnaround after the Conservatives won an 80-seat majority in 2019.

Zahawi case shows challenges facing Sunak

The PM denied that he was "hopelessly weak" and rejected the Labour leader's claim that the job of PM was too big for him.

Sunak accused Starmer of cheap political point-scoring.

Ex-Tory ministers have said Sunak should encourage Zahawi, who is being investigated over his tax affairs, to resign. Sunak insisted he would await the outcome of the investigation.

Zahawi is the chairman of the Conservative Party and Sunak's cabinet minister without portfolio.

The case illustrates the difficulties Sunak faces as he tries to distance his government from that of Boris Johnson, which became mired in accusations of corruption.

Johnson, who left office in the summer, is 6.25/1 to return as the next leader of the Conservative party.