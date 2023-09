Mid-Beds by-election set for 19 October

The Conservatives have a fight on their hands if they are to hold on to Nadine Dorries' former-constituency of Mid-Bedfordshire after the by-election there was confirmed for 19 October.

In a rare three-way political betting heat on the Betfair Exchange the Liberal Democrats are 2.56/4 favourites to take the seat from the Tories 3.412/5 who held it in 2019 with a majority of more than 24,000.

Labour, who came second in Mid-Beds in 2019, are 3.55 and some of those who voted for them last time could get behind the Lib Dem candidate if it looks like they have the best chance of beating the Conservatives.

Dorries' protracted departure, which dragged on across the summer, has fuelled speculation that the Conservatives could be about to lose what should be a stronghold.

Odds show Tories down but not out in Mid-Beds

The Conservatives are by no means out of the race in Mid-Bedfordshire and the prime minister Rishi Sunak will be mindful that they managed to hold on to Uxbirdge and South Ruislip in July against the odds.

But the next by-election will come at a moment when the government is once again under fire.

The concrete scandal, that has meant that more than 100 schools were deemed too dangerous to fully reopen for the new term, has dominated national political discourse in recent days.

At the weekend, Sunak denied that he was to blame, while yesterday his education secretary Gillian Keegan was caught on camera swearing about the criticism she has received and looking to scapegoat others.

Labour majority firm favourite for next GE

Britain could be less than nine months from a general election, with the vote heavy odds-on to take place next year and commentators convinced that it will be in May or October 2024.

Labour are 1.528/15 on the Betfair Exchange after Keir Starmer reshuffled his shadow cabinet yesterday in a move that was seen as the leader getting his team into their positions for the general election campaign.

They are 1.21/5 to win the most seats and be the largest party in the next parliament. Starmer is 1.211/5 to be Britain's next prime minister.

Time is running out for the Tories and Sunak in particular. Kemi Badenoch is the 4.84/1 favourite to replace him, while Penny Mordaunt 6.05/1 is expected to stand for the leadership again too.

