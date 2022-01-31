Next Conservative Party Leader Betting: The top-ten candidates

Polls point firmly to Sunak

RISHI SUNAK

Latest odds: 3.211/5

The clear front-runner is the Chancellor, for solid reasons. He has the best ratings of any UK politician and, at least at this particular juncture, national polls imply he represents the Tories' best chance of a rebrand and fightback in the polls.

Furthermore among Conservative Party members, he was rated first choice with 33% in the latest Yougov poll and, in a head-to-head with next best Liz Truss, an Opinium survey had him ahead by 49/28.

'Dishy Rishi' has been cultivating his image with a slick PR campaign ever since he sprung to national fame by announcing the furlough scheme and other popular schemes such as 'Eat Out to Help Out'.

Before assuming he's a certainty beware that, with the sole exception of Boris Johnson, the opening favourite in every Tory leadership contest dating back to Ted Heath's win in 1963 went on to lose. Sunak's popularity may be shallow, based on those specific popular policies. In April, he's set to deliver tax rises so his numbers could wane. The earlier a leadership contest, the better chance for Sunak to maintain his head-start on rivals.

LIZ TRUSS

Latest odds: 7.613/2

Truss has topped the 'Cabinet League Table' among party members on their ConservativeHome website for well over a year now. Their panel also recently showed her marginally ahead of Sunak as preferred next leader.

Such high ratings were likely due to signing post-Brexit trade deals and positioning against 'woke culture'. Now Foreign Secretary, she may find it hard to secure such high ratings, particularly in relation to Northern Ireland, if failing to deliver on her stated willingness to trigger Article 16 of the post-Brexit protocol. Alternatively though, her bellicose rhetoric against Putin over Ukraine should serve her well. She is unashamedly trying to build a 'Thatcher brand'.

Tugendhat is the big market mover

TOM TUGENDHAT

Latest odds: 8.415/2

The Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee has stormed into single-figure odds since telling Times Radio at the weekend that he would run. This former soldier has long been touted as a future leader and certainly boasts gravitas. His speeches regarding the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts were widely reviewed as statesmanlike. He is also outspoken on dark money and the use of London by kleptocrats, such as the Putin regime, to launder money.

On the downside though, he will find himself at odds with the membership having voted Remain in the 2016 referendum. Plus he has never served in the Cabinet, which is unheard of for a Prime Minister appointed mid-term.

JEREMY HUNT

Latest odds: 9.417/2

Foreign Secretary under Theresa May, Hunt finished second in the previous Tory leadership contest. His defeat to Johnson was substantial and, as a once enthusiastic Remainer, there's a huge doubt that he will ever appeal sufficiently to the Tory faithful. Were he to throw his hat into the ring, Hunt could well contend for the top-two among MPs but I'm doubtful he will try again.

Mordaunt rates the best current value

PENNY MORDAUNT

Latest odds: 14.013/1

Mordaunt has recently been touted as a candidate, apparently with good support from the 2019 intake of MPs. She served in the Navy before going into politics and served as Defence Secretary under May. Mordaunt was also a Brexiter and recently spoke very aggressively about the EU in the USA. That trip, presumably to court influential US conservatives and donors, was in itself significant. She came third in that members poll of preferred leader, which reads very well considering she isn't even in the Cabinet. I regard her as highly electable and the best current value in the market.

SAJID JAVID

Latest odds 24.023/1

Currently Health Secretary, Javid has also been Home Secretary and Chancellor (briefly, before apparently being forced out by Dominic Cummings). He ran last time and was generally regarded to have run a good campaign, without ever having a realistic chance against Johnson. His lifting of Covid restrictions will warm the hearts of many Tory MPs and members. I saw that as partly a leadership pitch and expect him to run. Probably worthy of a trade at current odds, but I'm sceptical that the grassroots of a party with an ongoing Islamophobia problem would elect a Muslim.

Third-time lucky for Gove?

MICHAEL GOVE

Latest odds 27.026/1

Could it be third-time lucky for Gove, having failed in the 2016 and 2019 contests? Nobody doubts his seniority, or gravitas. He will certainly have his admirers among MPs and in the media. However poll after poll shows him to be a big vote loser for the party. Again, watch who he endorses. It will be a critical signal.

NADHIM ZAHAWI

Latest odds 34.033/1

The Education Secretary has been shortening in the betting and won the 'Minister to Watch' award at the recent Spectator Parliamentary Awards. Zahawi is apparently regarded as competent from his role as Vaccines Minister, a decent TV performer and a safe pair of hands. I can't disagree with any of that but highly doubt he has the following in the party.

STEVE BAKER

Latest odds 40.039/1

Former chair of the European Research Group faction of Tory MPs, Brexit-ultra and lately an arch Johnson-critic. I suspect the membership would love him but there is little to suggest he would reach the top-two among MPs. If he runs, it will probably be a means of exerting influence on a better-placed candidate, by transferring his supporters.

PRITI PATEL

Latest odds 50.049/1

According to the latest odds, the Home Secretary squeezes Deputy PM Dominic Raab out of tenth spot. In both cases, such big odds bely their seniority. Arguably the most right-wing and authoritarian of any plausible candidate, there would likely be a faction that would support Patel. However her miserable position in that Cabinet League Table - in minus approval territory, with only Johnson and Chief Whip Mark Spencer lower - suggests there is little appetite for her style among the membership.

