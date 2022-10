Sunak and Mordaunt jostle for favouritism

Johnson to make shock return?

Odds correct at time of writing but moving fast

The former-chancellor Sunak 2.01/1 was defeated emphatically by Liz Truss in this summer's leadership election but, for weeks in the build-up to her resignation, he was the favourite on the Betfair Exchange. He is popular with MPs but whether he can win the support of party members this time is still a big question. It is possible some will have come round to him but others still distrust him for what they perceive as his role in the ousting of Boris Johnson.

Penny Mordaunt 2.915/8 is jostling with Sunak for favouritism on the Betfair Exchange. She was unlucky not to make the final round of the summer contest. She is popular with party members and has long been tipped as a future leader. Some say she lacks the experience necessary to step up for leadership and that she would be better off waiting for another crack at the top job.

Boris Johnson - Ex-PM set for sensational return?

When he left office in September it was reported that Boris Johnson 6.05/1 predicted he would be back in 10 Downing Street within a year. This sounded like typical bluster from Johnson but, with Truss's premiership ending after 44 days, there's a chance he could try to return sooner than anyone imagined. As I type, The Times is reporting that he will stand.

A return to Downing Street would make for an extraordinary new chapter even in Johnson's colourful career but polling shows he remains popular with Tory members. He lead them to an 80-seat majority at the last general election and, with Labour odds-on to win the next one, Tories may decide Johnson is their best hope of avoiding wipeout. The last prime minister to have separate terms in office was Harold Wilson.

Ben Wallace - Defence Secretary may need persuading to stand

Ben Wallace 11.010/1 is hugely respected for his work as defence secretary since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He was at one point the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson but, when the chance came in the summer, chose not to stand. Why would he change his mind now? He has previously said he would like to spend the rest of his political career in his current post.