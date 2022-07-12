</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-chelsea-could-be-an-excellent-fit-for-cristiano-ronaldo-next-season-110722-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Chelsea could be an excellent fit for Cristiano Ronaldo next season</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: Ronaldo is going nowhere, says Erik ten Hag</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/euro-2022-tips-germany-can-upset-the-favourites-denmark-need-to-bounce-back-110722-140.html">EURO 2022 Tips: Germany can upset the favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-shanghai-overpriced-and-belle-looks-the-killarney-one-120722-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Shanghai overpriced and Belle looks the Killarney one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-fun-and-sunshine-in-chelmsfords-club-karibana-120722-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Fun and sunshine in Chelmsford's club Karibana</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-all-rise-for-the-toff-and-sir-mark-on-monday-110722-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: All rise for The Toff and Sir Mark on Monday </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-india-first-odi-player-tips-bairstow-and-pant-to-shine-110722-194.html">England v India First ODI Player Tips: Bairstow and Pant to shine</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-india-first-odi-tips-batters-to-dominate-in-game-one-100722-194.html">England v India First ODI Tips: Batters to dominate in game one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-india-third-t20-player-tips-kohli-no-112-chance-100722-194.html">England v India Third T20 Player Tips: Kohli no 11/2 chance</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-newport-betting-tips-back-isner-to-serve-up-post-wimbledon-win-120722-778.html">ATP Newport Tips: Back Isner to serve up post-Wimbledon win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-newport-tips-purcell-can-keep-things-close-against-mannarino-110722-169.html">ATP Newport Tips: Purcell can keep things close against Mannarino</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-newport-tips-rejuvenated-kubler-value-in-all-aussie-clash-with-thompson-110722-169.html">ATP Newport Tips: Rejuvenated Kubler value in all-Aussie clash with Thompson</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-betting-tips-2022-player-guide-profiles-of-the-top-50-in-the-betting-100722-721.html">Open Championship 2022 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/open-championship-2022-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-100722-167.html">The 150th Open Championship: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html">Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Money comes for Mordaunt but Sunak still favourite</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch rising fast on Betfair markets</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-favourites-but-adam-promises-havoc-110722-204.html">Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites but Adam promises havoc</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-backed-amid-casa-amor-shake-up-040722-204.html">Love Island: Davide and Ekin-Su backed amid Casa Amor shake-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-betting-odds-paige-and-jacques-backed-but-casa-amor-drama-awaits-280622-204.html">Love Island: Paige and Jacques backed but Casa Amor drama awaits</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-10-tips-kamna-can-repeat-dauphine-success-110722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 10 Tips: Kamna can repeat Dauphine success</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-9-tips-guerreiro-can-go-to-war-for-breakaway-090722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 9 Tips: Guerreiro can go to war for breakaway</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-8-tips-van-aert-sagan-and-vuillermoz-a-trio-to-trust-080722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 8 Tips: Van Aert, Sagan and Vuillermoz a trio to trust</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Women's Euros 2022</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/MeadThumbnail.220x138.jpg');"> <div><h4>Women's Euros 2022</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ben Stokes Headingley 2020 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>England Cricket Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-12">12 July 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates", "name": "Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates", "description": "Ahead of tonight's cut-off point for nominations, Paul Krishnamurty analyses the chances of the 11 candidates so far entered in the Tory leadership contest...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-12T11:27:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-12T10:50:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny Mordaunt 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Ahead of tonight's cut-off point for nominations, Paul Krishnamurty analyses the chances of the 11 candidates so far entered in the Tory leadership contest... Historically, the golden rule of betting on Tory leadership races was to lay the early favourite. Only in 2019 - a contest set amid unique circumstances - did that favourite deliver, with Boris Johnson. These races invariably take many twists and turns, involving various tactical manoeuveres. The parliamentary party has been described as the most sophisticated electorate in the world. Whoever leads after tomorrow's first round ballot is by no means certain to stay there. RISHI SUNAKLatest odds: [2.94] So should we be laying Rishi Sunak? He was a short-odds favourite long before the vacancy became open. Despite a major drift to double-figure odds when his reputation took multiple hits, the gamble restarted in earnest after last week's resignation. The campaign launch was predictably slick and doubtless prepared for months. Team Sunak have already announced 39 nominations to take a clear lead. This is the standard for a front-runner, as ambitious colleagues jump aboard in hope of a good job. This is only stage one, however. Sunak has to address two big problems. First, every other candidate is running on tax cuts, against the tax rises he already imposed. This is a terrible position to hold among any Conservative electorate. It partly explains why he fell so sharply in the ConservativeHome ratings. Second, weekend press briefings made it clear that Boris Johnson's team blame Sunak for his demise. #Sunakthesnake and #NeverRishi were trending on Twitter. He's bound to struggle to win over Johnson supporters. The positive is that he polls better than the rest against Labour. Whether that trend survives through TV debates and a vicious campaign, remains to be seen. I expect Sunak to make the final, but lose. PENNY MORDAUNTLatest odds: [3.75] For months, Mordaunt has been my main pick. Despite never being truly in the frontline of government, she has soared up the members' polls on ConservativeHome. Last week they recorded her losing only one potential head-to-head run-off - against Ben Wallace, who is not running. In yesterday's poll, she led the field. That is seriously impressive given her scope for growth in recognisability. Critically, Mordaunt is less associated with Johnson. She didn't back him in 2019 and has only held minor roles in his government, well below her Defence Secretary status under Theresa May. She has been quietly making all the right moves for months, courting powerful US Conservative interests and nailing her colours to a Republican Party agenda. I wanted to learn about how @AllianceTexas has been created, a 27,000-acre development delivering $100bn for the region. Lessons for the UK to help us achieve the best border in the world and maximise Freeports. @HillwoodDevelop @UKinTX #DITStateSide pic.twitter.com/vtaaz1E5LF -- Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) April 15, 2022 Never underestimate the ideological and financial crossover between UK and US Conservatives. Identifying those links worked a treat to pick both Iain Duncan Smith and David Cameron in past races. During the 2019 leadership contest, Donald Trump blatantly intervened, pushing Johnson and sleighting his principal rival, Michael Gove. Few complained. Many laughed. Mordaunt of course isn't the only candidate building those networks and the case to back her is much wider. She is an impressive speaker and has the perfect profile for a Tory contest. A young, strong woman who served in the Navy. A strong Brexiteer, on the Right of the party, with reported substantial support from the 2019 intake of MPs. LIZ TRUSSLatest odds: [5.0] Frequently derided by critics of the Tory party, yet evidently loved by the membership, as seen in approval ratings. Her Thatcher idolatry may be mocked on Twitter, but Truss knows how to appeal to her electorate. Six months ago, it was widely said that the contest would boil down to Sunak v Truss. She has been planning this run for years. Which makes her opening tally of 15 nominations appear a worryingly weak effort. Without dismissing Truss by any means - I think she could beat Sunak in a run-off - there is a danger she could suffer from overcrowding among right-wing candidates. Suella Braverman has stolen her thunder on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Kemi Badenoch too. Were Priti Patel to enter, it could leave three out of four candidates short of nominations. TOM TUGENDHATLatest odds: [12.5] The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee has started well and is in third place regarding nominations. He's now very well positioned among the relatively moderate wing of the party, which was excluded by and often opposed to the Johnson administration. This veteran of the Afghanistan conflict oozes gravitas on the Parliamentary stage and has long struck me as very electable. His work exposing the Londongrad laundromat was outstanding and never more prescient. A problem could ultimately be his image as being a relative moderate, even on the Left of the party. That seems like a small minority nowadays, especially among members. He voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, which will be a disqualifier for many. That I like Tugendhat, probably implies Tory members won't be too keen. I think he'll start well but hit a ceiling and turn out to be a more competitive version of Rory Stewart's 2019 bid. The Tory that non-Tories, without a vote in the contest, want to win. KEMI BADENOCHLatest odds: [16.0] I must confess, in years of studying this market, Kemi Badenoch never crossed my mind. She's now up to fifth place in the betting, following the endorsement of Michael Gove. More dramatically, she ranked second in yesterday's ConservativeHome poll. Were she to win, it would rank as the biggest upset in political betting history, or at least on a par with Jeremy Corbyn winning the 2015 Labour contest. That proves outsiders can win these races, as David Cameron also proved a decade earlier. I have no doubt she has big potential as a Cabinet Minister, or that there is an audience for her libertarianism, or that she would make a useful weapon in the 'War on Woke'. But surely this is way too soon for the former Equalities Minister? She hasn't been scrutinised, or even road-tested as a candidate. Tory MPs do not take big gambles with their choice of leader. Again though, qualification for latter rounds would cause problems for others. JEREMY HUNTLatest odds: [50.0] Distant runner-up to Johnson in 2019 and that was perhaps only due to tactical swaps to block a stronger rival in Gove. Hunt has been poor value throughout. He's never fared well with members and any credentials rested on support from MPs. That this so-called 'Big Beast' has a mere 13 nominations suggests otherwise. Lay and lay again. He is not the winner. SAJID JAVIDLatest odds: [100.0] The former Health Secretary launched his bid today. He was immediately questioned about his former non-dom tax status, and failed to satisfactorily answer or kill the question. Is it too late anyway? On the latest count, with half of the parliamentary party declared, he has only 11 nominations and needs 20 by 6pm on Tuesday. I suspect he's chasing the same pool as Tugendhat and Hunt. To only have ten, Javid must be struggling. He's long been expected to run, as in 2019, especially after triggering Johnson's downfall by resigning. His ConHome ratings aren't encouraging either. NADHIM ZAHAWILatest odds: [55.0] Likewise the new Chancellor's late entry, amid a stream of allegations about his finances and tax affairs, looks like a bad plan, too late. Zahawi has been close to Johnson for years, so he could appeal to the remaining loyalists. He's on 15 nominations, so 20 by tomorrow is not impossible. If he does get in, there is scope for improvement as he handles the media well. SUELLA BRAVERMANLatest odds: [120.0] The Attorney General was first out of the blocks in declaring a bid. She swiftly earned the considerable endorsement of Steve Baker - defacto head of the ERG and now her campaign manager. He is a very shrewd, effective operator. She's on 11 nominations and probably won't qualify. However if she does, I think the membership will love her and her presence in later rounds could make life very difficult for Truss and even Mordaunt. GRANT SHAPPS Latest odds: [200.0] If ability to handle the media, and speak in a conversational style, were the sole criteria, Shapps would be favourite. Yet he has only seven nominations. He's a former arch-Remainer and has stated that he's not the man for the 'war on woke'. That explains why he's a rank outsider. REHMAN CHISTI Latest odds: [500.0] Just as people started complaining about too many candidates, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham entered the fray. This, and the fact he's a junior Foreign Office Minister, are all I know for sure about Chisti. I've seen him on TV a few times, without ever thinking about leadership potential. It will be an enormous shock if he merely gets enough nominations. Back Penny Mordaunt @ [3.75]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny%20Mordaunt%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Krishnamurty" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny Mordaunt 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny Mordaunt 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny Mordaunt 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny Mordaunt 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Conservative Party leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Is Penny Mordaunt the next PM?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160663234" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Politics Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"UK Politics","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/politics\/market\/1.160663234","entry_title":"Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160663234">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Next%20Conservative%20Leader%20Betting%3A%20Paul%20Krishnamurty%20rates%20the%2011%20candidates&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html&text=Next%20Conservative%20Leader%20Betting%3A%20Paul%20Krishnamurty%20rates%20the%2011%20candidates" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Ahead of tonight's cut-off point for nominations, Paul Krishnamurty analyses the chances of the 11 candidates so far entered in the Tory leadership contest...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Last week ConHome recorded Mordaunt losing only one potential head-to-head run-off - against Ben Wallace, who is not running. In yesterday's poll, she led the field...That is seriously impressive given her scope for growth in recognisability."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>Historically, the <strong>golden rule of betting on Tory leadership races</strong> was to lay the early favourite. Only in 2019 - a contest set amid unique circumstances - did that favourite deliver, with Boris Johnson.<p>These races invariably take many <strong>twists and turns</strong>, involving various tactical manoeuveres. The parliamentary party has been described as the most sophisticated electorate in the world. Whoever leads after tomorrow's first round ballot is by no means certain to stay there.</p><h2>RISHI SUNAK<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>So should we be laying Rishi Sunak? He was a short-odds favourite long before the vacancy became open. Despite a major drift to double-figure odds when his reputation took multiple hits, the gamble restarted in earnest after <strong>last week's resignation</strong>.</p><p>The campaign launch was predictably slick and doubtless prepared for months. Team Sunak have already announced 39 nominations to take a clear lead. This is the standard for a front-runner, as ambitious colleagues jump aboard in hope of a good job. This is only stage one, however.</p><p>Sunak has to address two big problems. First, every other candidate is running on tax cuts, against the tax rises he already imposed. This is a <strong>terrible position</strong> to hold among any Conservative electorate. It partly explains why he fell so sharply in the ConservativeHome ratings.</p><p>Second, weekend press briefings made it clear that Boris Johnson's team blame Sunak for his demise. #Sunakthesnake and #NeverRishi were trending on Twitter. He's bound to struggle to win over Johnson supporters.</p><p>The positive is that he polls better than the rest against Labour. Whether that trend survives through TV debates and a vicious campaign, remains to be seen. I expect Sunak to make the final, but lose.</p><h2>PENNY MORDAUNT<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></h2><p></p><p>For months, Mordaunt has been my main pick. Despite never being truly in the frontline of government, she has soared up the members' polls on <strong><a href="https://conservativehome.com/2022/07/12/our-latest-next-tory-leader-survey-mordaunt-leads-badenoch-by-under-ten-votes-in-over-eight-hundred/">ConservativeHome</a></strong>. Last week they recorded her losing only one potential head-to-head run-off - against Ben Wallace, who is not running. In yesterday's poll, she led the field.</p><p>That is seriously impressive given her scope for growth in <strong>recognisability</strong>. Critically, Mordaunt is less associated with Johnson. She didn't back him in 2019 and has only held minor roles in his government, well below her Defence Secretary status under Theresa May.</p><p>She has been quietly making all the right moves for months, courting powerful US Conservative interests and nailing her colours to a Republican Party agenda.<br><br></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">I wanted to learn about how <a href="https://twitter.com/alliancetexas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AllianceTexas</a> has been created, a 27,000-acre development delivering $100bn for the region. Lessons for the UK to help us achieve the best border in the world and maximise Freeports. <a href="https://twitter.com/HillwoodDevelop?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HillwoodDevelop</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/UKinTX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKinTX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DITStateSide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DITStateSide</a> <a href="https://t.co/vtaaz1E5LF">pic.twitter.com/vtaaz1E5LF</a></p> -- Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) <a href="https://twitter.com/PennyMordaunt/status/1514775342556200968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 15, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Never underestimate the <strong>ideological and financial crossover</strong> between UK and US Conservatives. Identifying those links worked a treat to pick both Iain Duncan Smith and David Cameron in past races. During the 2019 leadership contest, Donald Trump blatantly intervened, pushing Johnson and sleighting his principal rival, Michael Gove. Few complained. Many laughed.</p><p>Mordaunt of course isn't the only candidate building those networks and the case to back her is much wider. She is an <strong>impressive speaker</strong> and has the perfect profile for a Tory contest. A young, strong woman who served in the Navy. A <strong>strong Brexiteer</strong>, on the Right of the party, with reported substantial support from the 2019 intake of MPs.</p><h2>LIZ TRUSS<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>Frequently derided by critics of the Tory party, yet evidently loved by the membership, as seen in approval ratings. Her <strong>Thatcher idolatry</strong> may be mocked on Twitter, but Truss knows how to appeal to her electorate.</p><p>Six months ago, it was widely said that the contest would boil down to Sunak v Truss. She has been planning this run for years. Which makes her opening tally of 15 nominations appear a worryingly <strong>weak effort</strong>.</p><p>Without dismissing Truss by any means - I think she could beat Sunak in a run-off - there is a danger she could suffer from <strong>overcrowding</strong> among right-wing candidates. Suella Braverman has stolen her thunder on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Kemi Badenoch too. Were Priti Patel to enter, it could leave three out of four candidates short of nominations.</p><h2><br>TOM TUGENDHAT<br>Latest odds: 12.5</h2><p></p><p>The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee has started well and is in third place regarding nominations. He's now very well positioned among the <strong>relatively moderate wing</strong> of the party, which was excluded by and often opposed to the Johnson administration.</p><p>This veteran of the Afghanistan conflict oozes <strong>gravitas</strong> on the Parliamentary stage and has long struck me as very electable. His work exposing the Londongrad laundromat was outstanding and never more prescient.</p><p>A problem could ultimately be his image as being a relative moderate, even on the Left of the party. That seems like a small minority nowadays, especially among members. <strong>He voted Remain in the 2016 referendum</strong>, which will be a disqualifier for many.</p><p>That I like Tugendhat, probably implies Tory members won't be too keen. I think he'll start well but hit a ceiling and turn out to be a more competitive version of Rory Stewart's 2019 bid. The Tory that non-Tories, without a vote in the contest, want to win.</p><h2>KEMI BADENOCH<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>I must confess, in years of studying this market, Kemi Badenoch never crossed my mind. She's now up to fifth place in the betting, following the endorsement of Michael Gove. More dramatically, she ranked <strong>second in yesterday's ConservativeHome poll</strong>.</p><p>Were she to win, it would rank as the <strong>biggest upset in political betting history</strong>, or at least on a par with Jeremy Corbyn winning the 2015 Labour contest. That proves outsiders can win these races, as David Cameron also proved a decade earlier.</p><p>I have no doubt she has big potential as a Cabinet Minister, or that there is an audience for her libertarianism, or that she would make a useful weapon in the '<strong>War on Woke</strong>'. But surely this is way too soon for the former Equalities Minister? She hasn't been scrutinised, or even road-tested as a candidate. Tory MPs do not take big gambles with their choice of leader.</p><p>Again though, qualification for latter rounds would cause problems for others.</p><h2>JEREMY HUNT<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>Distant runner-up to Johnson in 2019 and that was perhaps only due to tactical swaps to block a stronger rival in Gove.</p><p>Hunt has been <strong>poor value</strong> throughout. He's never fared well with members and any credentials rested on support from MPs. That this so-called 'Big Beast' has a mere 13 nominations suggests otherwise. Lay and lay again. He is not the winner.</p><h2>SAJID JAVID<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>The former Health Secretary launched his bid today. He was immediately questioned about his former non-dom tax status, and failed to satisfactorily answer or kill the question.</p><p>Is it too late anyway? On the latest count, with half of the parliamentary party declared, he has only 11 nominations and needs 20 by 6pm on Tuesday. I suspect he's chasing the same pool as Tugendhat and Hunt.</p><p>To only have ten, Javid must be struggling. He's long been expected to run, as in 2019, especially after triggering Johnson's downfall by resigning. His ConHome ratings aren't encouraging either.</p><h2>NADHIM ZAHAWI<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>Likewise the new Chancellor's late entry, amid a <strong>stream of allegations about his finances and tax affairs</strong>, looks like a bad plan, too late.</p><p>Zahawi has been close to Johnson for years, so he could appeal to the remaining loyalists. He's on 15 nominations, so 20 by tomorrow is not impossible. If he does get in, there is scope for improvement as he handles the media well.</p><h2>SUELLA BRAVERMAN<br>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>The Attorney General was first out of the blocks in declaring a bid. She swiftly earned the considerable endorsement of <strong>Steve Baker</strong> - defacto head of the ERG and now her campaign manager. He is a very shrewd, effective operator.</p><p>She's on 11 nominations and probably won't qualify. However if she does, I think the membership will love her and her presence in later rounds could make life very difficult for Truss and even Mordaunt.</p><h2>GRANT SHAPPS</h2><h2>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>If ability to handle the media, and speak in a <strong>conversational</strong> style, were the sole criteria, Shapps would be favourite. Yet he has only seven nominations.</p><p>He's a former arch-Remainer and has stated that he's not the man for the 'war on woke'. That explains why he's a rank outsider.</p><h2>REHMAN CHISTI</h2><h2>Latest odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="499/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">500.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">499/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>Just as people started complaining about too many candidates, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham entered the fray. This, and the fact he's a junior Foreign Office Minister, are all I know for sure about Chisti. I've seen him on TV a few times, without ever thinking about leadership potential. It will be an enormous shock if he merely gets enough nominations.</p><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160663234" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Penny Mordaunt @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook<a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160663234" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Penny Mordaunt @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a> </p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.160663234" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UK - Party Leaders: UK - Party Leaders (Next Conservative Leader.)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 31 July, 5.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rishi Sunak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rishi Sunak" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="2.62" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15684319">2.62</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rishi Sunak" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="2.66" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15684319">2.66</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Penny Mordaunt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Penny Mordaunt" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="3.45" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11148977">3.45</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Penny Mordaunt" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="3.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="11148977">3.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liz Truss</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liz Truss" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="4.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9475671">4.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liz Truss" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="5.1" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="9475671">5.1</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Tugendhat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Tugendhat" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13577692">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Tugendhat" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13577692">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kemi Badenoch</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kemi Badenoch" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15305626">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kemi Badenoch" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15305626">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeremy Hunt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeremy Hunt" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4519444">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeremy Hunt" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="4519444">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sajid Javid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sajid Javid" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8498834">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sajid Javid" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8498834">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nadhim Zahawi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nadhim Zahawi" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40980942">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nadhim Zahawi" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40980942">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Priti Patel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Priti Patel" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10393242">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Priti Patel" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="930" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10393242">930</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Suella Braverman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Suella Braverman" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19629302">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Suella Braverman" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19629302">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Shapps</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Shapps" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4519457">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jacob Rees-Mogg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jacob Rees-Mogg" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5914388">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Wallace" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15829343">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dominic Raab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dominic Raab" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11148974">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gove</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gove" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="770" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4519440">770</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory Stewart</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory Stewart" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="850" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4519424">850</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Cleverly</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Cleverly" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4758163">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Amber Rudd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Amber Rudd" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10570654">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Johnny Mercer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Johnny Mercer" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13571283">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gavin Williamson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gavin Williamson" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13260061">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Hancock</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Hancock" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16745899">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ruth Davidson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ruth Davidson" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9270555">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Geoffrey Cox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Geoffrey Cox" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20970324">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Steve Baker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Steve Baker" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17462435">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrea Leadsom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrea Leadsom" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10974022">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ranil Jayawardena</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ranil Jayawardena" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17879745">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Jenrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Jenrick" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24378040">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Buckland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Buckland" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11148991">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alok Sharma</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alok Sharma" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25337139">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Therese Coffey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Therese Coffey" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007241">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>George Eustice</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="George Eustice" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007242">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Lewis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Lewis" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15314811">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alister Jack</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alister Jack" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25337130">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Simon Hart</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Simon Hart" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007243">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Natalie Evans</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Natalie Evans" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007247">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Dowden</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Dowden" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007248">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anne-Marie Trevelyan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anne-Marie Trevelyan" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007249">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Amanda Milling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Amanda Milling" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007250">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Quince</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Quince" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28007251">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Harper</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Harper" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5633952">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kwasi Kwarteng</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kwasi Kwarteng" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6762719">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jesse Norman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jesse Norman" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4519442">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Theresa May</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Theresa May" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1136035">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nadine Dorries</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nadine Dorries" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11434913">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tobias Ellwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tobias Ellwood" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12760551">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Steve Barclay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Steve Barclay" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25173209">510</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julian Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julian Smith" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15836927">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Bell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Bell" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44187349">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>William Wragg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="William Wragg" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44404920">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Frost</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Frost" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44698736">550</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bernard Jenkin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bernard Jenkin" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44738132">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Simon Clarke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Simon Clarke" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46042778">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jake Berry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jake Berry" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46508474">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Claire Coutinho</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Claire Coutinho" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46532570">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victoria Atkins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victoria Atkins" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46532571">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Helen Whately</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Helen Whately" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4519453">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucy Frazer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucy Frazer" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46510396">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bim Afolami</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bim Afolami" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20842078">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Graham Brady</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Graham Brady" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9505186">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Esther McVey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Esther McVey" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11148995">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rehman Chishti</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rehman Chishti" data-market_id="1.160663234" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46616030">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html%23gobet-1.160663234">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html%23gobet-1.160663234">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160663234" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Politics Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"UK Politics","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/politics\/market\/1.160663234","entry_title":"Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160663234">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Next%20Conservative%20Leader%20Betting%3A%20Paul%20Krishnamurty%20rates%20the%2011%20candidates&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fnext-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html&text=Next%20Conservative%20Leader%20Betting%3A%20Paul%20Krishnamurty%20rates%20the%2011%20candidates" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/scottish-independence-betting-odds-referendum-in-2023-backed-280622-204.html">Scottish Independence: Referendum in 2023 backed after Sturgeon speech</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nicola Sturgeon and Scots flag.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Nicola%20Sturgeon%20and%20Scots%20flag.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-betting-pm-backed-to-leave-this-year-after-by-elections-defeats-240622-204.html">Boris Johnson: PM backed to leave this year after by-elections defeats</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Boris Johnson dishevelled.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Boris%20Johnson%20dishevelled.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/by-elections-betting-odds-boris-johnson-rules-out-resigning-as-bettors-back-tory-losses-230622-204.html">By-Elections Betting: Johnson rules out resigning as bettors back Tory losses</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Boris Johnson.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Boris%20Johnson.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Money comes for Mordaunt but Sunak still favourite</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny Mordaunt.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Penny%20Mordaunt.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch rising fast on Betfair markets</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Houses of Parliament at night - 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Houses%20of%20Parliament%20at%20night%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/UK-politics-odds-sunak-favourite-with-johnson-to-resign-070722-204.html">UK Politics Latest: Sunak favourite with Johnson to resign</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Rishi%20Sunak%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">More UK Politics</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Politics</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/" class=" "> General Election </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/" class="active "> UK Politics </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/" class=" "> London Mayoral Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/" class=" "> US Politics </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/" class=" "> General Politics Betting </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1657624296" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Home
Betfair Politics
UK Politics
Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Tennis
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket