class="entry_header__title">Mid Bedfordshire By-Election Betting and Analysis: The most unpredictable by-election ever?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-06">06 September 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Mid Bedfordshire By-Election Betting and Analysis: The most unpredictable by-election ever?", "name": "Mid Bedfordshire By-Election Betting and Analysis: The most unpredictable by-election ever?", "description": "Paul Krishnamurty previews what is sure to be an exciting, high-profile by-election for the seat vacated by Nadine Dorries...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-the-most-unpredictable-by-election-ever-050923-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-the-most-unpredictable-by-election-ever-050923-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-06T17:50:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-06T09:20:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Krishnamurty previews what is sure to be an exciting, high-profile by-election for the seat vacated by Nadine Dorries... Lib Dems fading rapidly Tories start with huge advantage Don't rule out the Independent in close betting heat For the political betting community, this Parliament has been a rare treat, producing by-elections galore involving several famous upsets. The best may be yet to come. October 19th is now confirmed as the dates for by-elections in SNP-held Rutherglen and Hamilton West, and the seat vacated by Nadine Dorries, Mid Bedfordshire. Labour are overwhelming favourites for the former at odds of [1.07], implying a 93% probability. Mid-Bedfordshire by-election a genuine four-way contest Mid Bedfordshire, in contrast, is the most exciting betting contest I can ever recall in a by-election. We've already seen a big move, with the Lib Dem chance falling from 80% early to 40% today. Currently the big-three parties are trading between [2.5] and [3.55], and there's an interesting Independent candidate at 27/1 too. That initial confidence in the Lib Dems was borne of an expectation that they would be the principal opposition to the Tories, who they have beaten with enormous swings in Somerton and Frome, Tiverton and Honiton, North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham. Rural areas with no Labour history, happy to register a mid-term protest via the Lib Dems. Lab/Lib pacts are unheard of here However the opposition has always been divided in Mid Bedfordshire. Labour and Lib Dems swap second place frequently and, even at the height of tactical voting during the Blair era, no effect was obvious. Moreover, Labour appear to be seriously campaigning, rather than quietly stepping back. Voters like Ken are switching to Labour.Mid Bedfordshire now has an opportunity to vote for a new future, with @alistrathern pic.twitter.com/oc1YwU550m -- Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 27, 2023 Were Labour to win here, it should send shockwaves through the Conservative Party. Labourism is an alien culture in these Tory heartlands. They haven't won 33% of the vote here in over 50 years. This is 245th on Labour's target list but, considering they took number 225 by a 12% margin (Selby and Ainsty), victory is certainly possible. The swing there was 23.5%, compared to 19% required here. The Lib Dems require a 24% swing, compared to 30 and 29% recorded when winning Tiverton and Honiton, and Somerton and Frome. However all these extreme recent swings required tactical voting and the collapse of either Labour or Lib Dem share. Mackey could usurp the big parties Plus there is a third plausible outlet for anti-Tory votes. May's local elections were as catastrophic for Rishi Sunak's party here as elsewhere in rural England. However the beneficiaries weren't Labour or Lib Dem, but a network of local independents. Their leader and chairman of the council, Gareth Mackey, is standing in the by-election. The reason he has entered this conversation is an Opinium poll, commissioned by Labour and therefore highly unreliable. Nevertheless, it recorded Mackey on 19%, just 9% off Labour in the lead. Extraordinary for an independent. I put Mackey up at 180.0 in Politics Live when first hearing of this. He's now a 25.0 chance, but very hard to price. Independents can contend when they get coverage and head of steam. Claire Wright won 40 and 35% in East Devon at the last two general elections. Dr Richard Taylor won two terms in Wyre Forest during the noughties. With no clear opponent to the Tories, and a legitimate case to be made about the MP being absent and failing the community, Mackey could plausibly steal the narrative. Dorries factor may hurt the Tories Securing 35% could win the seat. Thus the Tories could have a poor night and still prevail. Dorries won 60% in 2019. However one must assume her specific case, her conduct as an MP and delayed resignation, evisceration of Rishi Sunak and his government, will have an impact. Dorries is no ordinary MP, but a celebrity. Her voice will cut through. This campaign will coincide with the Tory conference and promotion of her book. There will be supporters who agree with her, and abstain or switch as a cheap mid-term protest. Others will be greater motivated to vote the Tories out. A wealthy part of Middle England I would describe Mid Bedfordshire as a deep foundation in the blue wall. A seat where economics dictate it will always vote Right in general elections but potentially alienated by the Tory drift to culture wars and populism. For demographics, refer to the excellent indicators at Electoral Calculus. This is much wealthier than average, explaining a strong Economic Right position - 47th out of 650 seats. It is only 265th though for National and 306th for Social Conservative. With an average age of 50, it is not elderly like the core Tory vote, and is better educated than average. It voted for Brexit, but only by 53/47. At a general election, the Tories should start strong favourites but very different rules apply to a by-election. Turnout will be differential, to their detriment. The publicity around Dorries is a major negative. Back Labour to win Mid-Beds @ [3.55] So who wins? I have laid the Lib Dems around evens and have no intention of cashing out. I can't see them winning without mass Labour transfers. Whereas the bigger party will be able to bus in activists and perhaps demonstrate they are the choice for the 'tactical alliance'. Labour's commitment to mass housebuilding surely limits their advance in a seat like this, but I think they can get up to that low 35% target. Back Labour to win the by-election @ 3.55 Bet now Back Mackey to win Mid-Bedfordshire @ [28.0] As for Mackey, he really could be anything. The biggest reason why by-election betting markets are unreliable is the complexity of local factors. The national media may be missing a local revolution. Lib Dems fading rapidly Tories start with huge advantage Don't rule out the Independent in close betting heat For the political betting community, this Parliament has been a rare treat, producing by-elections galore involving several famous upsets. The best may be yet to come. October 19th is now confirmed as the dates for by-elections in SNP-held <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215574273"><strong>Rutherglen and Hamilton West</strong></a>, and the seat vacated by Nadine Dorries, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472">Mid Bedfordshire</a></strong>.</p><p>Labour are overwhelming favourites for the former at odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/14"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.07</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/14</span></b>, implying a 93% probability.</p><h2>Mid-Bedfordshire by-election a genuine four-way contest</h2><p></p><p>Mid Bedfordshire, in contrast, is the most exciting <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-and-by-election-odds-mid-bedfordshire-up-for-grabs-with-sunak-under-fire-050923-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">betting contest</a></strong> I can ever recall in a by-election. We've already seen a big move, with the Lib Dem chance falling from 80% early to 40% today. Currently the big-three parties are trading between <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> and 3.55, and there's an interesting Independent candidate at 27/1 too.</p><p>That initial confidence in the Lib Dems was borne of an expectation that they would be the principal opposition to the Tories, who they have beaten with enormous swings in Somerton and Frome, Tiverton and Honiton, North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham. Rural areas with no Labour history, happy to register a mid-term protest via the Lib Dems.</p><h2>Lab/Lib pacts are unheard of here</h2><p></p><p>However the opposition has always been divided in Mid Bedfordshire. Labour and Lib Dems swap second place frequently and, even at the height of tactical voting during the Blair era, no effect was obvious. Moreover, Labour appear to be seriously campaigning, rather than quietly stepping back.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Voters like Ken are switching to Labour.<br><br>Mid Bedfordshire now has an opportunity to vote for a new future, with <a href="https://twitter.com/alistrathern?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alistrathern</a> <a href="https://t.co/oc1YwU550m">pic.twitter.com/oc1YwU550m</a></p> -- Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) <a href="https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1695836322047365613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Were Labour to win here, it should send shockwaves through the Conservative Party. Labourism is an alien culture in these Tory heartlands. They haven't won 33% of the vote here in over 50 years.</p><p>This is 245th on Labour's target list but, considering they took number 225 by a 12% margin (Selby and Ainsty), victory is certainly possible. The swing there was 23.5%, compared to 19% required here.</p><p>The Lib Dems require a 24% swing, compared to 30 and 29% recorded when winning Tiverton and Honiton, and Somerton and Frome. However all these extreme recent swings required tactical voting and the collapse of either Labour or Lib Dem share.</p><h2>Mackey could usurp the big parties</h2><p></p><p>Plus there is a third plausible outlet for anti-Tory votes. May's local elections were as catastrophic for Rishi Sunak's party here as elsewhere in rural England. However the beneficiaries weren't Labour or Lib Dem, but a network of local independents. Their leader and chairman of the council, Gareth Mackey, is standing in the by-election.</p><p>The reason he has entered this conversation is an Opinium poll, commissioned by Labour and therefore highly unreliable. Nevertheless, it recorded Mackey on 19%, just 9% off Labour in the lead. Extraordinary for an independent.</p><p>I put Mackey up at 180.0 in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html"><strong>Politics Live</strong></a> when first hearing of this. He's now a 25.0 chance, but very hard to price. Independents can contend when they get coverage and head of steam.</p><p>Claire Wright won 40 and 35% in East Devon at the last two general elections. Dr Richard Taylor won two terms in Wyre Forest during the noughties. With no clear opponent to the Tories, and a legitimate case to be made about the MP being absent and failing the community, Mackey could plausibly steal the narrative.</p><h2>Dorries factor may hurt the Tories</h2><p></p><p>Securing 35% could win the seat. Thus the Tories could have a poor night and still prevail. Dorries won 60% in 2019. However one must assume her specific case, her conduct as an MP and delayed resignation, evisceration of Rishi Sunak and his government, will have an impact.</p><p>Dorries is no ordinary MP, but a celebrity. Her voice will cut through. This campaign will coincide with the Tory conference and promotion of her book. There will be supporters who agree with her, and abstain or switch as a cheap mid-term protest. Others will be greater motivated to vote the Tories out.</p><h2>A wealthy part of Middle England</h2><p></p><p>I would describe Mid Bedfordshire as a deep foundation in the blue wall. A seat where economics dictate it will always vote Right in general elections but potentially alienated by the Tory drift to culture wars and populism.</p><p>For demographics, refer to the excellent indicators at <strong><a href="https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/seatdetails.py?seat=Bedfordshire%20Mid">Electoral Calculus</a></strong>. This is much wealthier than average, explaining a strong Economic Right position - 47th out of 650 seats. It is only 265th though for National and 306th for Social Conservative.</p><p>With an average age of 50, it is not elderly like the core Tory vote, and is better educated than average. It voted for Brexit, but only by 53/47.</p><p>At a general election, the Tories should start strong favourites but very different rules apply to a by-election. Turnout will be differential, to their detriment. The publicity around Dorries is a major negative.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Labour to win Mid-Beds @ 3.55</a></h2><p></p><p>So who wins? I have laid the Lib Dems around evens and have no intention of cashing out. I can't see them winning without mass Labour transfers.</p><p>Whereas the bigger party will be able to bus in activists and perhaps demonstrate they are the choice for the 'tactical alliance'. Labour's commitment to mass housebuilding surely limits their advance in a seat like this, but I think they can get up to that low 35% target.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Labour to win the by-election @ 3.55</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Mackey to win Mid-Bedfordshire @ <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b></a><br><br></h2><p>As for Mackey, he really could be anything. The biggest reason why by-election betting markets are unreliable is the complexity of local factors. The national media may be missing a local revolution.

*Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler. 