London Mayoral Election 2024: Susan Hall 3/1 to beat Sadiq Khan
Max Liu
11 September 2023 "datePublished": "2023-09-11T14:10:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-11T13:11:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The London Mayoral election is already underway and it could be much closer than last time, so here is everything you need to know about the contest... Mayoral election set for May 2024 Khan odds-on to win third term But could Tories get rare win in London? Most of the Betfair Exchange politics markets tell us that 2024 will be a difficult year for the Conservatives. There is set to be a general election and Labour are [1.5] to win a majority in parliament. The Tories, after 13 years in power, are trailing Labour by around 20 points in most national polls and, under Rishi Sunak's leadership, are [11.0] to win a majority. Keir Starmer is [1.2] to the UK's next prime minister. In the past decade, London has been difficult territory for the Tories, with a handful of exceptions. Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016 and won re-election comfortably in 2021 (the election was delayed by a year due to the pandemic). But could the London Mayoral Election of 2024 offer a rare glimmer of hope for the Tories in a year when they are expected suffer huge losses in the general election? Read on to find out what the betting says. When is the London Mayoral Election The London Mayoral election will take place on 2 May 2024, the same day as elections to the London Assembly and local elections across England and Wales. The election will use a straghtforward first past the post voting system where the candidate with the most votes wins. The supplementary system - which saw voters choosing first and second preferences at previous elections - has been abandoned. Who is the favourite to win the London Mayoral Election? Sadiq Khan [1.39] is the favourite to win a third term as Mayor of London. He won 40% of first preference votes three years ago en route to beating the Tories' Shaun Bailey. Although London is a Labour city, the mayor has plenty of critics and his controversial Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scheme is sure to be a centrepiece of the 2024 election debate. At least, that's what the Conservatives are hoping. They recently won a parliamentary by-election in Uxbridge and the result was put down to Khan's ULEZ exension plans. It remains to be seen whether that was the reason for Labour's unexpected by-election defeat, although their leader is convinced of it. In June, a poll showed more than 40% of Londoners were planning to vote for him in 2024 while another showed just over half thought he had been a good mayor in his two terms to date. The previous Labour mayor, Ken Livingstone, won two terms before being defeated by Boris Johnson in 2008. What odds is Susan Hall to win the London Mayoral Election? Businesswoman and former council leader Susan Hall was chosen by the Conservative party to challenge Khan in next year's election. She is [4.1] on the Betfair Exchange to win. On receiving the nomination, she promised to scrap Khan's the ULEZ extension on 'day one" if elected. She is a former leader of Harrow council, and lead the Conservative Group in the London Assembly until earlier this year, so knows the capital politics well. She was a supporter of Liz Truss's catastrophic budget last year - something Sunak has spent the past 12 months distancing himself from - so it will be interesting to see how the mayoral candidate and prime minister work together during next year's London election campaign. Labour have already called Hall "hard-right" in response to her selection. But she could turn out to be a stronger opponent than the two - Bailey and Zac Goldsmith - that Khan beat in 2021 and 2016 respectively. Hall is not, of course, the only opponent taking on Khan in 2016. Zoe Garbett has been selected as the Green Party candidate as they try to make inroads in London's local politics and potentially pick up voters on the left who are disillusioned with Labour. The Liberal Democrats chose Rob Blackie as their candidate for London Mayor in 2024. Look out for more London Mayoral election betting news in the run-up to the election in 2024 which is set to be a big year for politics in the UK and abroad. There is set to be a general election and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195"><strong>Labour are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> to win a majority in parliament</strong></a>.</p><p>The Tories, after 13 years in power, are trailing Labour by around 20 points in most national polls and, under Rishi Sunak's leadership, are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b></strong></a> to win a majority. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.205534101"><strong>Keir Starmer is <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> to the UK's next prime minister</strong></a>.</p><p>In the past decade, London has been difficult territory for the Tories, with a handful of exceptions. Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016 and won re-election comfortably in 2021 (the election was delayed by a year due to the pandemic).</p><p>But could the London Mayoral Election of 2024 offer a rare glimmer of hope for the Tories in a year when they are expected suffer huge losses in the general election? Read on to find out what the betting says.</p><h2>When is the London Mayoral Election</h2><p></p><p>The London Mayoral election will take place on 2 May 2024, the same day as elections to the London Assembly and local elections across England and Wales.</p><p>The election will use a straghtforward first past the post voting system where the candidate with the most votes wins. The supplementary system - which saw voters choosing first and second preferences at previous elections - has been abandoned.</p><h2>Who is the favourite to win the London Mayoral Election?</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.201750386"><strong>Sadiq Khan <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.39</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> is the favourite</strong></a> to win a third term as Mayor of London. He won 40% of first preference votes three years ago en route to beating the Tories' Shaun Bailey.</p><p>Although London is a Labour city, the mayor has plenty of critics and his controversial Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scheme is sure to be a centrepiece of the 2024 election debate.</p><p>At least, that's what the Conservatives are hoping. They recently won a parliamentary by-election in Uxbridge and the result was put down to Khan's ULEZ exension plans.</p><p>It remains to be seen whether that was the reason for Labour's unexpected by-election defeat, although their leader is convinced of it.</p><p>In June, a poll showed more than 40% of Londoners were planning to vote for him in 2024 while another showed just over half thought he had been a good mayor in his two terms to date.</p><p>The previous Labour mayor, Ken Livingstone, won two terms before being defeated by Boris Johnson in 2008.</p><h2>What odds is Susan Hall to win the London Mayoral Election?</h2><p></p><p class="A8Lwr BVYCX">Businesswoman and former council leader Susan Hall was chosen by the Conservative party to challenge Khan in next year's election.</p><p class="A8Lwr BVYCX"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.201750386"><strong>She is 4.1 on the Betfair Exchange</strong></a> to win.</p><p class="A8Lwr BVYCX"><img alt="Susan Hall and Rishi Sunak.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Susan%20Hall%20and%20Rishi%20Sunak.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-none" loading="lazy"></p><p class="A8Lwr BVYCX">On receiving the nomination, she promised to scrap Khan's the ULEZ extension on 'day one" if elected.</p><p>She is a former leader of Harrow council, and lead the Conservative Group in the London Assembly until earlier this year, so knows the capital politics well.</p><p>She was a supporter of Liz Truss's catastrophic budget last year - something Sunak has spent the past 12 months distancing himself from - so it will be interesting to see how the mayoral candidate and prime minister work together during next year's London election campaign.</p><p>Labour have already called Hall "hard-right" in response to her selection. But she could turn out to be a stronger opponent than the two - Bailey and Zac Goldsmith - that Khan beat in 2021 and 2016 respectively.</p><p>Hall is not, of course, the only opponent taking on Khan in 2016. Zoe Garbett has been selected as the Green Party candidate as they try to make inroads in London's local politics and potentially pick up voters on the left who are disillusioned with Labour.</p><p>The Liberal Democrats chose Rob Blackie as their candidate for London Mayor in 2024.</p><p>Look out for more London Mayoral election betting news in the run-up to the election in 2024 which is set to be a <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">big year for politics in the UK and abroad</a>.</p><hr><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-the-most-unpredictable-by-election-ever-050923-171.html">Read Mid Bedfordshire By-Election Betting and Analysis: The most unpredictable by-election ever?</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name 